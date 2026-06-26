Delaware's Highest Elevation Is On A Road Near The Pennsylvania Border A Few Miles From Downtown Wilmington
To many of us, "Ebright Azimuth" sounds like a funny phrase. You might guess that this is the name of a science fiction character, perhaps a monster from the stories of H.P. Lovecraft. If you know a lot about navigation, you might recognize "azimuth" as a kind of measurement based on the curve of the horizon. "Ebright" is the name of a suburban road, not far from Wilmington and crossing the Delaware-Pennsylvania border. Put these words together, and you've identified a very specific place: the highest natural point in the state of Delaware.
Delaware is not a mountainous state, to put it mildly. Ebright Azimuth is 448 feet above sea level, only slightly higher than Florida's highest point, which offers scenic hikes and stunning views of the panhandle. Ebright Azimuth is also a place you can visit, but there's nothing quite so grand: There's a park bench, a sidewalk, and a housing development across the street. This point is barely even in Delaware; venture about 500 feet down the road, and you cross into Pennsylvania, whose highest point, Mount Davis, is more than seven times taller, at 3,213 feet above sea level.
Ebright Azimuth's exact distinction is the "highest bench mark monument" in Delaware. This means that there's an actual sign (pictured below) indicating the elevation as measured by the Delaware Geological Survey. These monuments are usually metal discs, fastened to rock or concrete, which proclaim the exact elevation, but Ebright Azimuth has a freestanding sign with gold lettering against a blue background.
Why visit Ebright Azimuth (and what to do there)
Ebright Azimuth isn't a lofty peak, and the surrounding land looks basically flat. But this won't matter to members of the Highpointers Club, who try to summit the highest point of every state in the U.S. Many of these points are similar to Ebright Azimuth. Hoosier Hill, for example, is Indiana's highest point — a surprisingly easy hike in a secluded forest with serene views. (Another similarity is that Hoosier Hill is very close to a state border, so it just makes the cut.)
If you're driving the Mid-Atlantic coast, Ebright Azimuth is a sensible place to stop between Wilmington and Philadelphia. Most people will bomb down Interstate 95, the 1,917-mile superhighway that tethers together so many East Coast cities. But if you have time to spare, this little stretch of Ebright Road is just 8 miles from downtown Wilmington and shouldn't take drivers more than 20 minutes to reach. "Azimuth" is also the name of a tiny suburb, and although you won't find any major attractions there, you're just around the corner from Regal Brandywine Town Center, a busy commercial development with retail and dining aplenty.
For a more active experience, you might drive the 10 minutes from Ebright Azimuth to Brandywine Creek State Park. This sprawling space just outside Wilmington is brimming with birdlife and scenic trails. Delaware may not be big or hilly, but there's a good amount to see in the nation's first state.