To many of us, "Ebright Azimuth" sounds like a funny phrase. You might guess that this is the name of a science fiction character, perhaps a monster from the stories of H.P. Lovecraft. If you know a lot about navigation, you might recognize "azimuth" as a kind of measurement based on the curve of the horizon. "Ebright" is the name of a suburban road, not far from Wilmington and crossing the Delaware-Pennsylvania border. Put these words together, and you've identified a very specific place: the highest natural point in the state of Delaware.

Delaware is not a mountainous state, to put it mildly. Ebright Azimuth is 448 feet above sea level, only slightly higher than Florida's highest point, which offers scenic hikes and stunning views of the panhandle. Ebright Azimuth is also a place you can visit, but there's nothing quite so grand: There's a park bench, a sidewalk, and a housing development across the street. This point is barely even in Delaware; venture about 500 feet down the road, and you cross into Pennsylvania, whose highest point, Mount Davis, is more than seven times taller, at 3,213 feet above sea level.

Ebright Azimuth's exact distinction is the "highest bench mark monument" in Delaware. This means that there's an actual sign (pictured below) indicating the elevation as measured by the Delaware Geological Survey. These monuments are usually metal discs, fastened to rock or concrete, which proclaim the exact elevation, but Ebright Azimuth has a freestanding sign with gold lettering against a blue background.