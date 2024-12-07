Delaware's Largest Urban Park Is A Fun, Scenic Spot For Families Combining Nature And Convenience
As far as East Coast states go, Delaware doesn't get as much attention as others. While places like New York and Massachusetts dominate the travel scene, Delaware seems like a pretty laid-back place to visit. It has easygoing attractions, like a free lavender farm in south-central Delaware called Warrington Manor.
But most of the action in The First State happens in and around its capital, Wilmington. The entire city is a riverfront gem that offers one of the most affordable weekend getaways in the region.
Wilmington is also home to Delaware's largest urban park, Brandywine Park. Situated within the northern section of the city, Brandywine feels like Delaware's answer to New York's Central Park. With so much green space and historic architecture within its borders, Brandywine is a unique and memorable attraction unto itself. So, get the kids in the car and let's spend the day at the park!
What to know about Delaware's largest urban park
Brandywine Park is one of the crown jewels of Wilmington for a few reasons. First, it's a historic site that was founded in 1886. The park's designer, Frederick Law Olmsted, was something of a celebrity in designing public parks. He was the principal designer of Central Park and wound up designing over 100 parks over his lifetime. The initial span was only 115 acres, but the park expanded to 178 acres in the early 1900s. In 1905, the Brandywine Zoo was established.
One of the central elements of Brandywine Park is the creek that runs through the landscape. The creek effectively splits the park in two, with only a few bridges spanning the water so visitors can get across. There are numerous trails and paths snaking around the park, making it an ideal destination for tourists and locals alike.
On the north end of the park sits Abessinio Stadium, which is part of the Salesianum School. However, the stadium is also managed by the city of Wilmington, meaning it hosts various public events throughout the year. The south end of the park is mostly reserved for the Brandywine Zoo, but you can also find the Jasper Crane Rose Garden, Josephine Fountain (perfect for photo ops), and the Sugar Bowl Pavilion, which is a free outdoor event space.
How to make the most of a visit to Brandywine Park
The easiest way to get to Brandywine Park is to take I-95. The highway crosses over the park, allowing you to get off and find parking on either side. The western side of the park is perfect for those who want to walk, jog, or just enjoy nature, as it doesn't have much in the way of infrastructure, except a set of pickleball and tennis courts at the south end. You can also enjoy sitting or walking next to Brandywine Creek.
On the eastern side of the park, you can find Brandywine Zoo. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is only $9 for adults and $7 for children (ages 3 to 17). Because the zoo is only five acres, you can breeze through it in a couple of hours. The zoo also hosts various live events throughout the year, so be sure to plan your visit accordingly.
Beyond the zoo, hiking trails, and the botanical garden, Brandywine is simply a place where you can sit back and relax. During the warmer months of the year, the park is often full of locals. If you venture outside the park, you can explore more of Wilmington or head north to the Winterthur Estate. Winterthur is a wonderland of art, gardens, and timeless treasures, making it a notable addition to your Delaware bucket list.