Delaware's Largest Urban Park Is A Fun, Scenic Spot For Families Combining Nature And Convenience

As far as East Coast states go, Delaware doesn't get as much attention as others. While places like New York and Massachusetts dominate the travel scene, Delaware seems like a pretty laid-back place to visit. It has easygoing attractions, like a free lavender farm in south-central Delaware called Warrington Manor.

But most of the action in The First State happens in and around its capital, Wilmington. The entire city is a riverfront gem that offers one of the most affordable weekend getaways in the region.

Wilmington is also home to Delaware's largest urban park, Brandywine Park. Situated within the northern section of the city, Brandywine feels like Delaware's answer to New York's Central Park. With so much green space and historic architecture within its borders, Brandywine is a unique and memorable attraction unto itself. So, get the kids in the car and let's spend the day at the park!