North Carolina's Dazzling Lake Near Greensboro Is A Fishing And Paddleboarding Paradise With A Scenic Shoreline

Randleman Lake has been celebrated for numerous things during its short existence, but it might be best known as a great bass fishing site. Anglers note it as an unusually fruitful fishing spot during even the hottest months. Summer is typically the worst time of year for finding bass since they prefer cool water. Still, Randleman's caretakers at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority have ensured that the lake is full of "laydowns"— trees that have fallen into the lake, providing a constant source of shade for bass and the baitfish that they love to eat. These baitfish include shad and bluegill. Randleman is so great for fishing that it has a 4.8-star rating on Fishbrain, just shy of a perfect 5.

While one of the lake's less sought-after species, you can also find channel catfish, and the annual Reel-n-Randleman Fishing Tournament in May attracts fishers from throughout the Southeast. One thing to note, though: you can only fish from boats or from one of two piers on the lake; the marina on Adams Farm Road and the pier on Southwest Park Road. Bank fishing is totally prohibited.

Speaking of boats, Randleman Lake loves most of them. Powerboats are welcome, but with some notable restrictions: only 100 a day are allowed on the lake, they can't go north of the NC 62 Bridge, and they can't be fueled in the lake or even within 200 feet of it. It's a popular spot for any boat requiring a paddle, including kayaks and canoes, all of which can be rented at the adjacent Southwest Park. If you prefer not to rent equipment, check out our list of all the gear you need for a summer of fun in the sun, which includes the Isle Pioneer Pro Stand-Up Paddleboard converting into a kayak. The Randleman Lake Marina Paddle trail, a 5-mile loop easy enough for beginners, has a perfect 5.0 ranking on AllTrails; it generally sticks close to the shoreline, making it a wonderful way to enjoy the wooded edges of the lake from the water.