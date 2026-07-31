North Carolina's Dazzling Lake Near Greensboro Is A Fishing And Paddleboarding Paradise With A Scenic Shoreline
Few states rival North Carolina when it comes to natural beauty. From gorgeous beaches and islands to the tallest mountains east of the Mississippi, the Tar Heel State has something for every outdoor adventurer. Between the Atlantic and the Appalachians lies a myriad of lakes, both natural and man-made, and among the most beautiful and action-packed of those lakes is one of the state's newest. Randleman Lake opened in 2010 in the town of Randleman, less than 20 miles south of Greensboro, as a man-made reservoir on the Deep River. It provides drinking water to Piedmont Triad communities, servicing cities like Greensboro and High Point, while also supplying the kind of scenic adventure you'd expect from any great North Carolina lake.
Within Randleman Lake's beautiful 100 miles of shoreline, you'll find about 3,000 acres of lake perfect for every kind of water recreation. Well, almost every kind. Randleman Lake is a source of local drinking water, so no swimming or personal watercraft like jet skis, but activities like paddleboarding are encouraged. The location become especially acclaimed for its fishing and scenic line of trees that hold the entire lake. Whether you're driving from nearby towns or bordering states on the major roads crossing the reservoir area — like I-73 or US 220 — or flying into Guilford County's Piedmont Triad International Airport, Randleman Lake is a haven for any true nature-lover.
Randleman Lake is ideal for fishing and paddleboarding
Randleman Lake has been celebrated for numerous things during its short existence, but it might be best known as a great bass fishing site. Anglers note it as an unusually fruitful fishing spot during even the hottest months. Summer is typically the worst time of year for finding bass since they prefer cool water. Still, Randleman's caretakers at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority have ensured that the lake is full of "laydowns"— trees that have fallen into the lake, providing a constant source of shade for bass and the baitfish that they love to eat. These baitfish include shad and bluegill. Randleman is so great for fishing that it has a 4.8-star rating on Fishbrain, just shy of a perfect 5.
While one of the lake's less sought-after species, you can also find channel catfish, and the annual Reel-n-Randleman Fishing Tournament in May attracts fishers from throughout the Southeast. One thing to note, though: you can only fish from boats or from one of two piers on the lake; the marina on Adams Farm Road and the pier on Southwest Park Road. Bank fishing is totally prohibited.
Speaking of boats, Randleman Lake loves most of them. Powerboats are welcome, but with some notable restrictions: only 100 a day are allowed on the lake, they can't go north of the NC 62 Bridge, and they can't be fueled in the lake or even within 200 feet of it. It's a popular spot for any boat requiring a paddle, including kayaks and canoes, all of which can be rented at the adjacent Southwest Park. If you prefer not to rent equipment, check out our list of all the gear you need for a summer of fun in the sun, which includes the Isle Pioneer Pro Stand-Up Paddleboard converting into a kayak. The Randleman Lake Marina Paddle trail, a 5-mile loop easy enough for beginners, has a perfect 5.0 ranking on AllTrails; it generally sticks close to the shoreline, making it a wonderful way to enjoy the wooded edges of the lake from the water.
Surrounding the lake is 100 miles of gorgeous shore
While you're boating and fishing on Randleman Lake, you're right in the middle of 100 miles of beautiful shoreline, much of which is peppered with lush trees and plants. Green in the spring and summer, these trees turn spectacular shades of orange and amber in the fall. Enjoy this scenery on land or water during the lake's annual operating months of March through late November. No matter what time of month you visit, the shoreline's charm and the lake's peacefulness will remind you why you love nature.
If you'd like to immerse yourself in the trees and really explore that shoreline, there are three walking trails near the lake, each one a rambling, easy-to-manage walk under two miles through its verdant woods. The Southwest Park Lake Trail is the highest-rated of the three on AllTrails at 4.5 stars. This trail hugs the long, thin lake, mostly sticking near its western shoreline. In one spot, it intersects the Southwest Park Chimney Run Trail, which runs broadly parallel (west) to the Lake Trail and remains a short distance from the lake. North of both, you'll find the Southwest Park Southern Trail, the longest of the three at 1.4 miles, and the one furthest from the lake; it leads from the parking lot of Southwest Park into the woods that dot the shore. Whether it's one of these three walking trails or the paddle trail on the lake itself, Randleman Lake's wooded shoreline displays the power of the outdoors.