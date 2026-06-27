The 10 Cleanest Lakes In North Carolina With Crystal-Clear, Refreshing Waters
North Carolina's natural bounty cuts across genres, from waterfalls galore to lush mountains and a vaunted ocean coastline. Somewhere within that mix of lucre await lakes with crystal-clear, refreshing waters, and like the Tarheel State's other natural gems, its lakes contain multitudes.
This list of North Carolina's cleanest lakes includes a broad cast of characters. If you're looking for the state's crown jewel, look no further than White Lake. For the lake equivalent of a Swiss Army knife, Fontana Lake fits the bill. There's even a nearly civilization-free Eden to be found at Lake Nantahala.
The question isn't whether you should visit one of North Carolina's cleanest lakes, but rather, which one? Of the 10 listed below, one will inevitably suit your preferences. Just grab a swimsuit and prepare for an idyllic escape into nature, accented by turquoise waters.
White Lake
Any list of the Tarheel State's most pristine lakes must include White Lake, which proudly touts the title of "The Nation's Safest Beach." The crystal-clear, calm lake rests within a larger, eponymous resort town that offers coastal living. Lovers of clean, crisp swimming holes frequently mention its transparent water.
However, with private property surrounding the lake, public access to the water is limited for its 1,065-acre size. One of the main swimming areas is Goldston's Beach, located on The Grand Regal Resort property. The beach has a cash-only admission fee of $10 per person.
Lake Lure
A lake fed by a series of rapids takes the easy road to crystal clear waters. Resting in Hickory Nut Gorge, Lake Lure boasts 720 acres of pristine water. Long bays and an island mix with a panorama of green hillsides and Chimney Rock State Park in the distance, all of which combine to create a unique destination.
The lake's designated beach gets frequent praise for its soft sand and inviting water. You don't have to swim to enjoy it, though. The surrounding area offers opportunities to fish, paddle, hike, grab a bite, camp, and go birding.
Fontana Lake
Write about North Carolina's lakes often enough and you risk overusing superlatives, but Fontana Lake earns every single one. The 29-mile-long lake offers a Smoky Mountain getaway with mountain biking and kayaking. Visitors to its 240-mile shoreline can paddle, fish, or swim at Fingerlake Day Use Area. Located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the lake is often praised in reviews for its pristine waters.
"I have explored quite a few bodies of water in NC and Fontana Lake has the clearest waters I've seen yet," reads one review on Google. "It's unspoiled and absolutely gorgeous," says another.
Lake Gaston
Take a 20,000-acre reservoir and deck it out with multiple public access points, stock it with striped bass and crappie for the anglers, and add boat ramp, and you've got Lake Gaston, a beloved aquatic destination. The lake can lose its clarity at times, but that doesn't mean it isn't worthy of a dip. Water quality tests confirm that Lake Gaston is very clean.
"One of the best lakes in NC," reads one Google review. Many visitors also note the warm water temperature. "Water was so warm you could jump in comfortably at midnight," says another review.
Lake Glenville
You can find some of North Carolina's most pristine waters at Lake Glenville, in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. Aside from its crystal-clear waters, it offers a bonanza of attractions that reward the adventurous. It is the highest-altitude lake east of the Mississippi River, with 26 miles of shoreline that include three waterfalls. Plus, it holds the highest designation for clean water in all of North Carolina.
In addition to waterfalls, the lake has several islands for paddlers to explore. It's a lovely destination, though not exactly a secret, so expect some weekend crowds.
Lake Santeetlah
Some of the lakes on this list share one significant downside: their shores are, for good and ill, developed. Not so with Lake Santeetlah, a 2,800-acre reservoir near Robbinsville. Aside from an eponymous town occupying a mere fraction of the 76-mile shoreline, the rest remains an untouched natural playground with clear water.
"The water was perfect, the sunset was perfect," one visitor wrote in a Google review of Lake Santeetlah's Cheoah Point Beach, which features a dedicated swimming area, plenty of sand, and a waterfront picnic pavilion. "A very safe swimming spot for the kids," another person wrote.
Lake Nantahala
Another undeveloped wonder lies within the Nantahala National Forest. At an elevation of over 3,000 feet above sea level, Lake Nantahala offers cooler waters, ideal for beating the heat or enjoying water sports. Boating across its 1,605-acre surface feels even more rewarding when you realize you're surrounded by North Carolina's largest national forest. Rent a paddle craft and explore, or whip out the rod and reel for a chance to catch trout or crappie.
"Beautiful views and stunningly gorgeous, clean lake," reads one review on Google. "Such a peaceful little slice of paradise tucked away in the mountains."
Lake James
The Blue Ridge Mountains are North Carolina's treasure trove of pristine natural destinations, and Lake James, with its 6,812 acres of crystal-clear waters, is the region's most arresting jewel. Regular water quality tests note that the lake is ideal for swimming. Plus, its surroundings are largely unspoiled.
About an hour's drive from Asheville, the lake offers a variety of activities, while still retaining a secluded atmosphere. The shoreline is undeveloped, thanks to its proximity to Lake James State Park, and its surface elevation of 1,200 feet above sea level keeps temperatures refreshing.
Watauga Lake
Some lakes are generous enough to enrich two states. Watauga Lake does double duty, sharing its clear waters with residents of Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina. And according to one expert, it is the third-cleanest lake in the U.S.
Located within the Cherokee National Forest, the 6,400-acre lake has no shortage of recreation opportunities. Options include swimming, boating, fishing, and lakeside picnicking, as well as hiking to several surrounding waterfalls. The more rugged types can venture into the adjacent backcountry or camp out at the remote Dennis Cove Recreation Area.
Wildcat Lake
Compared to the larger lakes on this list, Wildcat Lake is a more compact destination, but it still delivers all the essentials for a great day on the water. Spanning just 13 acres, the lake offers a white sand beach, fishing dock, and swimming zone. It also has lifeguards and paddle craft rentals on site.
The lake's waters were rated some of the cleanest in the region in a recent State of Our Rivers report. And in autumn, the lake reflects the colorful surrounding foliage. It's the sort of place you'd find in a Mark Twain novel.