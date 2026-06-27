The 10 Cleanest Lakes In North Carolina With Crystal-Clear, Refreshing Waters

North Carolina's natural bounty cuts across genres, from waterfalls galore to lush mountains and a vaunted ocean coastline. Somewhere within that mix of lucre await lakes with crystal-clear, refreshing waters, and like the Tarheel State's other natural gems, its lakes contain multitudes.

This list of North Carolina's cleanest lakes includes a broad cast of characters. If you're looking for the state's crown jewel, look no further than White Lake. For the lake equivalent of a Swiss Army knife, Fontana Lake fits the bill. There's even a nearly civilization-free Eden to be found at Lake Nantahala.

The question isn't whether you should visit one of North Carolina's cleanest lakes, but rather, which one? Of the 10 listed below, one will inevitably suit your preferences. Just grab a swimsuit and prepare for an idyllic escape into nature, accented by turquoise waters.