America's New Bass Species Can Be Found In This Scenic Georgia River Prime For Fishing And Watersport Fun

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Forming much of the border between Georgia and South Carolina, the Savannah River is a winding, sinuous confluence of tributaries, beginning at the popular fishing and dockside dining escape, Lake Hartwell, and threading its way southeast to the Atlantic Ocean. The river is known for its cute riverside towns and outdoor activities in places like the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Fishing, in particular, is a popular activity along the river, as the river is known for its diverse population of fish, amphibians, and birds. And now, it's also officially the only place in the world to find an elusive species of black bass, known as Bartram's Bass.

Known colloquially for years as redeye bass, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced in a press release on September 2 that the species has been officially renamed to Bartram's Bass, after the 18th-century naturalist William Bartram. This move came after careful research and conservation efforts jointly run by the SCDNR, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the University of Georgia, and Clemson University. These fish are endemic to the Savannah River system, meaning they are found nowhere else in the world. As a result, they're also considered severely endangered due to competition from other species and hybridization.

Because they're endangered, anglers are encouraged to leave them alone while fishing, although there are no rules against catching them. Don't worry, though, even if taking home Bartram's Bass isn't an option, the Savannah River has plenty of other fish to catch. And, for those who aren't fishing enthusiasts, it also has plenty of watersports options and swimming holes.