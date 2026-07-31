Between Atlanta And Athens Is Georgia's Laid-Back City With A Charming Downtown And Family-Friendly Fun
Atlanta is a modern-day metropolis with world-class restaurants, top museums, and every type of entertainment you could hope for. Meanwhile, Athens, Georgia, is the prototypical college town, full of bars, culture, youth, and energy. And almost perfectly in between – 36 miles from Atlanta and 37 miles from Athens – sits an engaging small city with the laid-back attitude the South is famous for. Split between Gwinnett and Walton Counties, Loganville is a quaint retreat from the hustle and bustle of Atlanta and hard-partying Athens, but with easy, direct access to both and plenty of interesting landmarks to explore.
With just under 18,000 residents, Loganville remains adorably small but increasingly popular. The town has grown noticeably since 2020, adding almost 4,000 new arrivals in that time— a testament to its convenient location and proof that people like what they see when they visit. Loganville's motto is "Where People Matter." It puts people first by maintaining its adorable downtown as a place not just for shopping and business but entertainment as well, offering events and fun activities for families of all ages. This has helped distinguish Loganville as a true gem within one of the fastest-growing metro regions in America.
At the heart of Loganville is a charming downtown with a busy town green
Tracing its roots to 1842, Loganville was, like much of this stretch of North Georgia, originally an agricultural community that was transformed into a transportation hub by the arrival of the railroad. Today, you can feel that history in downtown Loganville, which has been revitalized by the 2013 transformation of the Town Green. An old-fashioned green space with a pavilion and a calendar full of events, the Town Green is at the center of Loganville and the center of what makes it special. Throughout the year, the park hosts regular events such as Groovin' on the Green — a concert festival held on the third Friday of every month from May through September – and the annual Master's Car Show, where the Master's Car Club displays hundreds of restored classic cars, with awards for the best of the bunch. The Town Green is also home to Loganville's annual Independence Day celebration and its Christmas Parade – and between those two, it also hosts Autumnfest, a massive fall festival with live music, local food, arts, and crafts. There's always something happening at the Town Green.
Branching off from the Town Green, you'll find downtown Loganville's main drag, which is dotted with tasty restaurants, cute shops, and a fun arcade. Start the day with a meal from the tony breakfast spot Toast'd Up, which promises "the champagne life" with its deluxe waffles and French toast as well as classic breakfast and lunch entrees. If you're in the mood for something sweet but not too bad for you, try the shakes, teas, and smoothies at the health-conscious Everybody's Nutrition. Throw your own party in downtown Loganville at the très chic event space Ember and Ivy, and pick up gifts for the birders and sports fans in your life at Tailfeathers and Tailgaters. And don't forget to pop into Game on Main and flash back to the '80s with its family-friendly lineup of retro arcade games.
Loganville welcomes families with all manner of all-ages fun
If your idea of family fun centers less on playing video games indoors and more on getting active out in nature, Loganville still has you covered. There are several parks throughout the town full of playgrounds, recreation, and other opportunities for the whole family to get their heart rates up and have fun while surrounded by nature. You can take a leisurely one-mile walk around a scenic duck-filled pond at Meridian Park on a trail rated 4.5 stars on AllTrails. This 24-acre park also has a playground and tables for picnics. A walking path connects it with the larger West Walton Park half a mile away.
West Walton Park's 50 acres include a couple of playgrounds, baseball and football fields, and a picnic pavilion if your whole extended family needs a place to gather. However, Loganville's largest park — and perhaps its most popular, with a 4.8-star rating on Yelp – is Bay Creek Park. In its sprawling 154 acres, you'll find more playgrounds — including one specifically for special needs children – tennis and basketball courts, a 1.5-mile walking trail with a 4.7-star rating on AllTrails based on over 300 reviews, and even a highly-regarded public skate park for all the thrashers out there.
If you ever get tired of all that nature — or if the Georgia heat is just too much for you — head back indoors and try to bust out of Mystic Escape Room. This hour-long immersive experience with a perfect five-star rating on TripAdvisor transports you into six different scenarios that'll force your family to work together to escape haunted mansions, creepy hotels, top-secret government bases, and more. For all-purpose fun and games, Stars and Strikes offers far more than just bowling; its 50,000-square-foot facility includes laser tag, an arcade, and even bumper cars. And what says "family fun" more than ramming into each other in tiny little electric cars?