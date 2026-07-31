Between Atlanta And Athens Is Georgia's Laid-Back City With A Charming Downtown And Family-Friendly Fun

Tracing its roots to 1842, Loganville was, like much of this stretch of North Georgia, originally an agricultural community that was transformed into a transportation hub by the arrival of the railroad. Today, you can feel that history in downtown Loganville, which has been revitalized by the 2013 transformation of the Town Green. An old-fashioned green space with a pavilion and a calendar full of events, the Town Green is at the center of Loganville and the center of what makes it special. Throughout the year, the park hosts regular events such as Groovin' on the Green — a concert festival held on the third Friday of every month from May through September – and the annual Master's Car Show, where the Master's Car Club displays hundreds of restored classic cars, with awards for the best of the bunch. The Town Green is also home to Loganville's annual Independence Day celebration and its Christmas Parade – and between those two, it also hosts Autumnfest, a massive fall festival with live music, local food, arts, and crafts. There's always something happening at the Town Green.

Branching off from the Town Green, you'll find downtown Loganville's main drag, which is dotted with tasty restaurants, cute shops, and a fun arcade. Start the day with a meal from the tony breakfast spot Toast'd Up, which promises "the champagne life" with its deluxe waffles and French toast as well as classic breakfast and lunch entrees. If you're in the mood for something sweet but not too bad for you, try the shakes, teas, and smoothies at the health-conscious Everybody's Nutrition. Throw your own party in downtown Loganville at the très chic event space Ember and Ivy, and pick up gifts for the birders and sports fans in your life at Tailfeathers and Tailgaters. And don't forget to pop into Game on Main and flash back to the '80s with its family-friendly lineup of retro arcade games.