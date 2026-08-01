Forget Texas: America's Longest-Running Weekly Cowboy Rodeo Is In New Jersey

With 4,000 seats, seven events, and performances that go on rain or shine, the Pilesgrove arena fills with spectators waiting to see bull riding, tie-down roping, and saddle bronc racing. The grounds lean into an Old West feel, with wooden bleachers laid on a grassy field and a farm setting that makes it easy to forget you're less than 40 miles from Philadelphia. One Google reviewer said it makes for the perfect day trip outside of the Pennsylvania city, writing, "A very fun way to spend an evening outside Philly. Easily drivable from the city, and tons of easy parking for free."

Gates typically open in the afternoon, with the rodeo itself kicking off around 7:30 p.m., so there's time to wander to the flea market or grab concessions from nearby food vendors before the action starts. If you're planning to bring drinks, note that the venue allows outside beer, but glass bottles aren't permitted.

Because the rodeo regularly draws thousands of spectators, it's worth grabbing tickets in advance rather than showing up at the gate and hoping for the best. For a state better known for boardwalks and diners, Cowtown Rodeo offers a side of the Garden State many travelers never expect. It turns out "cowboy country" doesn't have to mean a flight to Texas. Never been to a rodeo? See our round-up on the five best Western American destinations for your first rodeo.