Forget Texas: America's Longest-Running Weekly Cowboy Rodeo Is In New Jersey
Rodeo season is electric in Texas. I lived in San Angelo, and when February rolled around, the energy was just like Houston's — home to the best rodeo in America. But the season is relatively short, and if you're a fan of mutton busting or horseback riding, you'll want to point your compass to the East Coast. New Jersey — better known for its beaches and top-ranked boardwalks than cowboy culture – might surprise you. About an hour drive inland from Atlantic City is Pilesgrove, home to Cowtown Rodeo. Adult tickets start at $28 before fees, and the rodeo runs every Saturday between Memorial Day weekend and September. It first opened in 1929, making it the longest-running weekly professional rodeo in the United States.
Contenders can compete in bull riding while a massive audience watches from the ring in anticipation. It's sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), and it was inducted into the 2023 ProRodeo Hall of Fame, putting it in the same company as the big Western venues. Unlike the larger rodeos in Texas, though, there aren't carnivals and shows by A-list performers here. Still, its national attention draws crowds to a sold-out arena.
What the experience is like at the rodeo
With 4,000 seats, seven events, and performances that go on rain or shine, the Pilesgrove arena fills with spectators waiting to see bull riding, tie-down roping, and saddle bronc racing. The grounds lean into an Old West feel, with wooden bleachers laid on a grassy field and a farm setting that makes it easy to forget you're less than 40 miles from Philadelphia. One Google reviewer said it makes for the perfect day trip outside of the Pennsylvania city, writing, "A very fun way to spend an evening outside Philly. Easily drivable from the city, and tons of easy parking for free."
Gates typically open in the afternoon, with the rodeo itself kicking off around 7:30 p.m., so there's time to wander to the flea market or grab concessions from nearby food vendors before the action starts. If you're planning to bring drinks, note that the venue allows outside beer, but glass bottles aren't permitted.
Because the rodeo regularly draws thousands of spectators, it's worth grabbing tickets in advance rather than showing up at the gate and hoping for the best. For a state better known for boardwalks and diners, Cowtown Rodeo offers a side of the Garden State many travelers never expect. It turns out "cowboy country" doesn't have to mean a flight to Texas. Never been to a rodeo? See our round-up on the five best Western American destinations for your first rodeo.