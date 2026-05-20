The Best Rodeo In America For 2026 Is A Wild Lone Star Escape In Houston

There's one season every year where the energy of Texas feels palpable. The 10-gallon hats are out. The belt buckles are shining. And the dirt on the fairgrounds is fresh. Every spring, rodeo season radiates throughout the Lone Star State, getting the community involved for not just a livestock show, but an experience — and according to USA Today's 10 Best Rodeos in the U.S. for 2026, Houston's event takes the crown.

Houston's Livestock Show and Rodeo has been running since 1932, drawing in visitors across the country to NRG Stadium beside the Astrodome. More than 300 contestants compete for a cash prize, and thousands of fans fill the stands for mutton-bustin', bull riding, and even live performances. Cardi B performed there in 2019, and the arena saw more than 75,000 people in attendance. The stardom only continued with legends like Reba McEntire and Post Malone in 2025.

The fun begins before the rodeo even opens. At the end of February, the grounds host a World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest to kick things off. The main event runs through March, and getting in starts at $35, with seating options for every budget. The grounds admission tickets cover daily admission to public activities at the NRG Park, Center, and Arena, but do not cover ticketed events in the NRG Stadium. You can also opt for a season grounds pass to catch it all.