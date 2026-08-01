Between Liverpool And Blackpool Is A Coastal Town With A Quaint Village, Renowned Beach, And Unique Wildlife
Northwest England has the well-known cities of Liverpool and Blackpool, but beyond these hubs, the land shifts into sand dunes and pine woods. A chunk of coastal land here makes up the town of Formby. It's home to a National Trust nature reserve bordering the sea, with rare wildlife, prehistoric footprints on the beach, and a pair of shipwrecks. A bit deeper in the coast, you might follow a trail through asparagus fields or spot red squirrels — Formby is one of the last places in England where you can do so.
Formby isn't solely a nature outing, either. The village center has an easygoing pace, with independent shops and dining spots to fuel up or stock your wardrobe to dress like a true U.K. local. Around Chapel Lane — the village's shopping strip — you'll find some gift stores, charity shops, and cafes worth browsing. A handful of traditional pubs serving fish and chips sit alongside more contemporary eateries with stylish interiors. While Liverpool has the big museums and nightlife, Formby's got the smaller English village charm, and it's an easy trip for the day or weekend if you're staying in the bigger city for some time. It's about 30 minutes by train from Liverpool and an hour by car from Blackpool.
Wild dunes and rare wildlife in Formby
Formby's coastal nature preserve is one of the town's primary draws for travelers. Managed by the National Trust, a conservation organization, the National Trust Formby safeguards a varied habitat of sand dunes, woods, and open beach. Dirt pathways and wooden boardwalks weave over grassy dunes before emerging onto the sandy shore. The beach here, which spans 8 miles, is different from what you might expect of more classic seaside holiday destinations, like the "Seven Wonders of the English Seaside" that cater to leisurely beach trips. The Formby beach is so rugged that the National Trust even released a statement to advise visitors of its limited amenities.
"Formby is a wild, natural and legally protected conservation area. This means the parking and facilities we can offer here are limited," Amy Peacock, a National Trust Operations Manager, said in the statement. Visitors looking for a nature-focused seaside experience, however, will appreciate the landscape's untamed character. You could spend a day hiking some of its trails — the 1.75-mile Asparagus Trail is one of the quirkier options, hinging around asparagus fields. Stick around a couple hours after high tide, and you can hunt for prehistoric footprints of early humans and animals embedded under the sand, some dating to 8,000 B.C.
The National Trust Formby is also a boon for wildlife lovers. Some of the rare animals you might spot sunbathing on the dunes or creeping between grasses include natterjack toads, northern dune tiger beetles, and sand lizards. Moreover, the reserve is one of England's few remaining havens for the native red squirrel — arrive in the morning or late afternoon, and look up into the trees for a better chance at spotting one.
The charming village center of Formby
While nature is a significant element of Formby's appeal, the village center has its own charm. Tree-lined streets and sidewalks wind past brick homes, converging on Chapel Lane, the village's high street. On this strip, you can browse for sweets and gifts at Derbyshires, which has been around since the late 1800s. At the time of writing, the shop has 4.6 stars from Google Maps reviewers, with praise for its greeting cards and helpful staff. Another well-reviewed shop on the lane is Vanilla – The Home & Gift Store. Some unique home decor items sold in the past include lemon-shaped tableware and floral-painted mugs for the shopper who prefers thoughtful homewares over kitschy souvenirs.
If you've returned from a day hiking the dunes and are getting hungry, Chapel Lane is a good place to end up. For coffee and breakfast, Francini Cafe de Colombia gets high acclaim for its Colombian coffee. Plus, it offers a few Colombian treats to snack on, including arepas and stuffed plantains. At Blossoms Cafe, you'll find an airy, flower-filled interior to sit down at with a granola bowl, panini, or ice cream. Those wanting a longer meal can settle into Emily's, a local favorite with a 2025 Traveler's Choice award on Tripadvisor. Its patio seating has a lush, botanical theme, and the menu features chicken and chips, as well as a seafood broil among the dinner options. Close out the day with a stroll down the lane, where you can end at the wide lawn of Duke Street Park about a 10-minute walk away. For travelers staying in nearby Liverpool, a vibrant alternative to London, Formby offers an easy change of pace.