Between Liverpool And Blackpool Is A Coastal Town With A Quaint Village, Renowned Beach, And Unique Wildlife

Formby's coastal nature preserve is one of the town's primary draws for travelers. Managed by the National Trust, a conservation organization, the National Trust Formby safeguards a varied habitat of sand dunes, woods, and open beach. Dirt pathways and wooden boardwalks weave over grassy dunes before emerging onto the sandy shore. The beach here, which spans 8 miles, is different from what you might expect of more classic seaside holiday destinations, like the "Seven Wonders of the English Seaside" that cater to leisurely beach trips. The Formby beach is so rugged that the National Trust even released a statement to advise visitors of its limited amenities.

"Formby is a wild, natural and legally protected conservation area. This means the parking and facilities we can offer here are limited," Amy Peacock, a National Trust Operations Manager, said in the statement. Visitors looking for a nature-focused seaside experience, however, will appreciate the landscape's untamed character. You could spend a day hiking some of its trails — the 1.75-mile Asparagus Trail is one of the quirkier options, hinging around asparagus fields. Stick around a couple hours after high tide, and you can hunt for prehistoric footprints of early humans and animals embedded under the sand, some dating to 8,000 B.C.

The National Trust Formby is also a boon for wildlife lovers. Some of the rare animals you might spot sunbathing on the dunes or creeping between grasses include natterjack toads, northern dune tiger beetles, and sand lizards. Moreover, the reserve is one of England's few remaining havens for the native red squirrel — arrive in the morning or late afternoon, and look up into the trees for a better chance at spotting one.