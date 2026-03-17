Skip The Tourist Vibe. Here's How To Dress Like A True Local On Your UK Vacation

While jet-setting fashionistas may know to never set foot in London without being clad in Burberry's signature tan-and-plaid trench coat, the rest of us are praying that TikTok serves up some seriously British 'fits. Fortunately, dressing like a local on your UK vacation doesn't require scrolling hours of fashion vids or breaking the bank on designer duds. With a little planning, a few key pieces, and a humble bit of swagger, you too can strut the streets of 2025's best city, walkable, iconic London, dressed like a true local.

If you're striving for style that avoids tourist vibes, there's great news. According to several contributors on Reddit, U.S. fashion trends aren't so different from those across the pond. "Europeans and Americans dress very similarly these days. I wouldn't worry about it, unless you're going to super high-end places," shared one Reddit user in a thread on the r/uktravel subreddit titled "How to Dress Like a Local in London." Additionally, the phrase "anything goes" appears repeatedly in the thread, with several contributors encouraging travelers to stay true to themselves. "Anything and everything goes in London," summarized another Reddit user. "It's not that deep. Just follow dress codes for posh places."

That said, the Reddit thread is packed with insight on how UK residents dress. Sweaters, dark jeans, and "trainers" – a.k.a. sneakers – are perfect daytime staples. "Smart" outfits, or what top, London-based tailors Fielding & Nicholson describe as "a flexible way of dressing that blends polish with comfort," can be achieved with a long-sleeve, button-up shirt and well-fitting jeans or trousers. Likewise, "smart" footwear consists of Oxfords, boots, or nice "trainers." Wondering what to avoid? White socks, college-branded sweatshirts, and baseball caps (especially when worn in restaurants) are items that will instantly out you as an American tourist.