Skip The Tourist Vibe. Here's How To Dress Like A True Local On Your UK Vacation
While jet-setting fashionistas may know to never set foot in London without being clad in Burberry's signature tan-and-plaid trench coat, the rest of us are praying that TikTok serves up some seriously British 'fits. Fortunately, dressing like a local on your UK vacation doesn't require scrolling hours of fashion vids or breaking the bank on designer duds. With a little planning, a few key pieces, and a humble bit of swagger, you too can strut the streets of 2025's best city, walkable, iconic London, dressed like a true local.
If you're striving for style that avoids tourist vibes, there's great news. According to several contributors on Reddit, U.S. fashion trends aren't so different from those across the pond. "Europeans and Americans dress very similarly these days. I wouldn't worry about it, unless you're going to super high-end places," shared one Reddit user in a thread on the r/uktravel subreddit titled "How to Dress Like a Local in London." Additionally, the phrase "anything goes" appears repeatedly in the thread, with several contributors encouraging travelers to stay true to themselves. "Anything and everything goes in London," summarized another Reddit user. "It's not that deep. Just follow dress codes for posh places."
That said, the Reddit thread is packed with insight on how UK residents dress. Sweaters, dark jeans, and "trainers" – a.k.a. sneakers – are perfect daytime staples. "Smart" outfits, or what top, London-based tailors Fielding & Nicholson describe as "a flexible way of dressing that blends polish with comfort," can be achieved with a long-sleeve, button-up shirt and well-fitting jeans or trousers. Likewise, "smart" footwear consists of Oxfords, boots, or nice "trainers." Wondering what to avoid? White socks, college-branded sweatshirts, and baseball caps (especially when worn in restaurants) are items that will instantly out you as an American tourist.
Heed style trends for these UK fashion essentials to look like a local
While jeans are UK-approved, the kind of jeans you wear can blow your best attempts to blend in. When it comes to denim (and pants in general), silhouette matters. Baggy trousers are on the nose for style, along with flared and wide-legged jeans rather than skinny-fit. Relaxed-fit, boyfriend jeans are a solid pick, too. Loose-fitting, dark-colored cargo pants are essential in the notoriously wet UK, so choose practical, waterproof pants when you can find them, like these wide-legged beauties by the Danish brand Rains.
Speaking of weather, a fabulous, functional trench coat is quintessential fashion in these misty parts. Invented by iconic British fashion house Burberry to clothe British soldiers during World War I, the trench coat is one of Britain's most enduring achievements. But choose your length and fabric wisely; according to Conde Nast Traveler, oversized styles are à la mode. Heavier fabrics will serve you well on wet winter days when you're out doing something like taking a delightful sightseeing walk in Edinburgh. If you're visiting underrated, crowd-free Northern Ireland in springtime, a shorter, lighter, waterproof trench is perfect for chilly evenings and passing showers.
UK cities (London in particular) are made for walking, so the same should be true of your footwear. "Smart" dressers can opt for loafers, another snazzy UK invention created for King George VI; chunky versions of this versatile slip-on are on-trend these days. When it comes to "trainers," a UK staple boasting flex, ease, and comfort, Who What Wear suggests trendy fabrics and materials like satin, suede, and gel, along with slim silhouettes, which are all the rage right now. Dainty, mesh-woven ballet flats are also having a street style moment, and classic black boots are, of course, timeless.
How men can nail that local UK style, too
When it comes to bottoms, UK gents tend to opt for trousers and chinos. Thicker, dark-colored trousers are made for chilly autumn and frigid winter, while lightweight chinos with stretch for all that walking you'll be doing are go-tos for spring and summer. Leave the boxy cargo shorts at home and pack tailored shorts for summertime travel. If you prefer jeans, men's vintage styles are in. Be mindful that denim tends to be a seasonal affair, with spring and summer being more forgiving to lightweight, light-washed styles. Depending on the season, you can pair these bottom basics with anything from Merino wool to cable-knit and light cotton sweaters. Long-sleeved cotton T-shirts are excellent for layering in the winter or wearing solo in spring, just as polos and button-down Oxford shirts serve style on their own or under a sweater. For all of the above, locals generally prefer a neutral palette.
Unfussy, walkable footwear suits men best for blending in with local style. Plan to pound the pavement in sneakers, leather boots, and comfy loafers. For outerwear, you can't go wrong with a wool or tweed coat, a black, gray, or navy parka or slim jacket (depending on the season), or that ubiquitous must-have, the trench coat. If you can score waterproof versions, that's even better.
Men and women alike can accessorize with crossbody bags. These fashionable, unisex totes, which are genius for storing essentials, are a frequent sight on UK streets. Lastly, no local would be caught in a downpour without an umbrella. Go for the slim, retractable type that's easily stowed away in your crossbody bag. As inconspicuous as choosing a dark-colored umbrella may be, it's the UK, so feel free to spice that shower up with a little plaid.