Near Modesto Is California's Quaint City With Historic Charm, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

California's breadbasket stretches along the state's central region, with fertile agricultural strongholds and favorable climates for producing enough fruits, vegetables, and nuts to feed the nation. Within this region, you may already be acquainted with its bigger cities, like Bakersfield, Fresno, and Modesto. But a host of smaller towns dotting the stretches of highway in between are equally worth a stop when passing through on a central California road trip. Among them, Escalon offers historic charm, easy access to the outdoors, and a taste of the region's rich agricultural offerings, all in one compact package.

Escalon, which means "step" or "stepping stone" in Spanish, is located just 20 minutes north of Modesto in San Joaquin County and less than a half hour from both the Modesto and Stockton regional airports. Its agricultural history can be traced back to the 1850s, when a man by the name of John Wheeler Jones began cultivating grain and raising cattle in the area. Today, its main industry continues to be its contributions to agriculture – most notably, as home to one of the largest processing facilities of walnuts in the world.

You can sample this and more when visiting the 7,400-person town known for its friendly community and high quality of life or, as one resident more succinctly puts it on Niche, the "small town with a big heart." While Escalon is the textbook definition of a small town, sitting at just 2.4 square miles, visitors might be pleasantly surprised by the town's offerings. In addition to the recommendations below, you can also find a selection of recurring community events on the Escalon Chamber Instagram page, the Gather Around Main Facebook page, and the City of Escalon Facebook page.