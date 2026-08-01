Near Modesto Is California's Quaint City With Historic Charm, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
California's breadbasket stretches along the state's central region, with fertile agricultural strongholds and favorable climates for producing enough fruits, vegetables, and nuts to feed the nation. Within this region, you may already be acquainted with its bigger cities, like Bakersfield, Fresno, and Modesto. But a host of smaller towns dotting the stretches of highway in between are equally worth a stop when passing through on a central California road trip. Among them, Escalon offers historic charm, easy access to the outdoors, and a taste of the region's rich agricultural offerings, all in one compact package.
Escalon, which means "step" or "stepping stone" in Spanish, is located just 20 minutes north of Modesto in San Joaquin County and less than a half hour from both the Modesto and Stockton regional airports. Its agricultural history can be traced back to the 1850s, when a man by the name of John Wheeler Jones began cultivating grain and raising cattle in the area. Today, its main industry continues to be its contributions to agriculture – most notably, as home to one of the largest processing facilities of walnuts in the world.
You can sample this and more when visiting the 7,400-person town known for its friendly community and high quality of life or, as one resident more succinctly puts it on Niche, the "small town with a big heart." While Escalon is the textbook definition of a small town, sitting at just 2.4 square miles, visitors might be pleasantly surprised by the town's offerings. In addition to the recommendations below, you can also find a selection of recurring community events on the Escalon Chamber Instagram page, the Gather Around Main Facebook page, and the City of Escalon Facebook page.
Historic charm and shopping in downtown Escalon
Despite its petite size, downtown Escalon delivers on both historic charm and 21st-century creature comforts. Here, you'll find a number of local businesses to support, including coffee shops, antiques, and boutiques concentrated around Main Street, the downtown area's central thoroughfare. Check out Pencie and Ginger Boutique for a well-curated selection of unique gifts and exceptional customer service, per their raving reviews on Google. For antiques and home decor, take a stroll off Main to Heck of a Deal Mercantile. Many Google reviewers speak highly not just of the store itself, but of its owner, Will. One reviewer states that "Will is a world-class historian and storyteller" with "incredible facts of local history" that make a visit to the store well worth the time. When you're down browsing the shops, stop into woman-owned Soul Coffee on Main for Latin-inspired twists on caffeinated classics, like a mazapán latte or a Mexican mocha.
A visit to the Escalon Historical Society Museum, also on Main, is a great way to learn about Escalon's origin story. Established in 1989 as a way of preserving and maintaining the history and memorabilia of Escalon for future generations, the museum and gift shop can be found in the town's old City Hall, and are open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m.
Not far from Escalon, the friendly California city of Manteca should be next on your road trip radar if shopping is your goal. While Escalon is more focused on independent, locally owned businesses and boutiques, Manteca is home to boutiques, malls, and larger retailers, too.
Outdoor fun and agritourism
Escalon is surrounded by agricultural fields and recreational green spaces everywhere you look. There are many parks throughout the town itself, from smaller neighborhood parks to larger regional parks touting trails, camping, boating, and more. Jacob Myers Park, located just outside of town on the Stanislaus River, is one of the most popular spots for outdoor fun in Escalon. Out-of-towners can make camping reservations in advance here, or expect to pay $12 per vehicle on arrival for day visits.
For those interested in Escalon's agritourism, why not head to a local winery? Central California is an underrated wine region with delicious varietals and far fewer crowds, after all. Clark Ferrea Winery is a great choice, with five generations of winemaking history and a rich legacy in the region. Visitors can make wine tasting reservations on the weekends (Friday to Sunday) directly on the winery's website. The winery is located on Zinc House Farm, a ten-acre working farm with an onsite store featuring local produce and products as well as a series of community events. Lumberyard Cellars is another attractive option in Escalon, with a tasting room located conveniently off of downtown Main Street. If you happen to be in town on the second Saturday of the month, they offer live music and local food truck bites to enjoy along with your wine tasting.
Finally, on the third Wednesday of each month between April and August, the Escalon Farmer's Market is an event not to be missed. Located at Main Street Park, the farmer's market is an ideal way to sample homegrown produce, grab dinner from a local restaurant, and enjoy live entertainment all in one place. For more small-town charm, festivals, and food-centric events, head to Rippon, the Almond Capital of the World, next.