Skip Napa Valley And Visit These Underrated California Wine Regions That Are Seriously Less Crowded

Stretching between Ventura County and Monterey County, California's Central Coast is a scenically stunning region that boasts some of the state's most idyllic wine destinations. Starting south in Ventura County — situated about 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – make your way up the coast-hugging highway to explore sip-worthy cities like Santa Barbara. The iconic California beach town is called the "American Riviera" for its Spanish-inspired beauty, and its mountainous landscapes are filled to the rim with hillside vineyards and wineries. If you're looking for urban charm, Paradise Springs Winery is a downtown Santa Barbara gem that's worth a visit (speaking from personal experience, try the Pink Ash Rosé). Meanwhile, nestled at the base of Santa Ynez Mountains, San Ysidro Ranch is a dreamy oasis set on 550 acres of rolling vineyards and enchanting gardens, offering wine tastings, guided tours, and overnight accommodations in romantic cottages.

Many of the Central Coast's unmissable stops are nestled in the Santa Ynez Valley, which comprises beloved wine tasting towns like Los Olivos, Buellton, and Solvang – a tiny fairytale village that feels like Denmark. The 2004 Oscar-winning film, "Sideways," helped put the area on the map, and there are a number of film locations you can sip at, such as Solvang Restaurant, Fess Parker Winery, and Firestone Vineyard. And, yes, you can go ahead and drink the merlot. The Central Coast is sprawling, so don't limit yourself to the southern region. The heart of the seaside region boasts gems like San Luis Obispo – the California city known for its historic downtown, coastal charm, and wine scene – and farther north, Monterey County is home to vino-centric villages like Carmel-by-the-Sea.