Skip Napa Valley And Visit These Underrated California Wine Regions That Are Seriously Less Crowded
It's no secret that Napa Valley is one of the most renowned wine regions in the world. Rich with European influence, and boasting over 450 wineries tucked into a modest 30 mile stretch of picturesque landscapes, the iconic enclave in Northern California can transport you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight. However, with the sky-high prices of lodging, transportation, restaurants, and wine flights, you may as well fly off to Italy.
If a European escape isn't in the cards, and a tourist-packed locale doesn't appeal to you, you can avoid the crowds at Napa by heading seaward to Sonoma County or the Central Coast. Both regions are brimming with world-class wine destinations like Solvang, Paso Robles, Santa Barbara, and Santa Rosa, with over 1,000 wineries between the two – many of which blend coastal scenery with vinicultural beauty. Dotted with an array of illustrious cities and charm-filled towns, California's underrated wine regions make for an intoxicatingly stunning vino vacation.
Explore California's Central Coast wine region
Stretching between Ventura County and Monterey County, California's Central Coast is a scenically stunning region that boasts some of the state's most idyllic wine destinations. Starting south in Ventura County — situated about 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – make your way up the coast-hugging highway to explore sip-worthy cities like Santa Barbara. The iconic California beach town is called the "American Riviera" for its Spanish-inspired beauty, and its mountainous landscapes are filled to the rim with hillside vineyards and wineries. If you're looking for urban charm, Paradise Springs Winery is a downtown Santa Barbara gem that's worth a visit (speaking from personal experience, try the Pink Ash Rosé). Meanwhile, nestled at the base of Santa Ynez Mountains, San Ysidro Ranch is a dreamy oasis set on 550 acres of rolling vineyards and enchanting gardens, offering wine tastings, guided tours, and overnight accommodations in romantic cottages.
Many of the Central Coast's unmissable stops are nestled in the Santa Ynez Valley, which comprises beloved wine tasting towns like Los Olivos, Buellton, and Solvang – a tiny fairytale village that feels like Denmark. The 2004 Oscar-winning film, "Sideways," helped put the area on the map, and there are a number of film locations you can sip at, such as Solvang Restaurant, Fess Parker Winery, and Firestone Vineyard. And, yes, you can go ahead and drink the merlot. The Central Coast is sprawling, so don't limit yourself to the southern region. The heart of the seaside region boasts gems like San Luis Obispo – the California city known for its historic downtown, coastal charm, and wine scene – and farther north, Monterey County is home to vino-centric villages like Carmel-by-the-Sea.
Discover more sip-worthy spots in Sonoma County
Another underrated wine region worth exploring is Sonoma County. As the largest producer of wine in Northern California, the area is bursting with sip-worthy spots set amidst the majestic Mayacamas Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Chardonnay, pinot noir, and cabernet sauvignon are stars among the region's top-produced varieties, and with over 425 wineries to choose from, there are plenty of places to sample them.
Pick up a Sonoma County Tasting Pass (offered in one-day, two-day, and 30-day increments) to sip at as many as you can. Among its many featured wineries is Breathless Wines in Healdsburg, a sister-run winery that pours sparkling glasses of bubbly on a breathtaking garden patio, and Montagne Russ Winery and Record Lounge in Petaluma, which allows you to shop vintage vinyls with vino in-hand.
If you're a film aficionado, don't pass up a visit to the Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. Founded by the legendary filmmaker (whose iconic family tree includes Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola), the cinematic winery flourishes in guided tastings, serene swimming pools, private cabins, and a movie gallery packed with memorabilia from some of the director's most treasured films. While still steering clear of Napa Valley, you can also pay a visit to Napa's next-door neighbor, Sonoma, an immaculate California city that offers luxury experiences at wildly affordable prices.