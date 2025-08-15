The 'Almond Capital Of The World' Is A California Gem With Festivals, Family-Friendly Charm, And Outdoor Fun

Northern California is brimming with both well-known attractions and off-the-beaten-path gems, like the San Francisco Bay Area, the otherworldly trees of Redwood National Park, and the secret white sands and hiking trails of Stinson Beach, to name but a few. But have you heard of the quirky, less-traveled, so-called "Almond Capitol of the World"? The second-smallest city in San Joaquin County, Ripon is a thriving Northern Californian gem for visitors that has much to offer — including lots of almonds.

Ripon proudly boasts a number of annual family-friendly events throughout the year, but its biggest highlight is the Almond Blossom Festival, held on the last weekend of February each year. You see, almonds are the cultural and economic focal point of Ripon, hence the "Almond Capitol of the World" moniker. Renowned for its high production of almonds, it was back in 1909 that farmers began planting almond trees in the area.

The Almond Blossom Festival has been running since 1962 as a tribute to the town's long agricultural history and almond production. The festival takes place across four days and includes several exciting and tasty food events, a bake sale, dance, running races, and live music. The real star of the show is the parade that makes its way through downtown Ripon. If there's one thing you can't miss when visiting Ripon, it's the Almond Blossom Festival. Plus, it's certainly the most beautiful time to visit thanks to the light-pink almond flowers flourishing on the trees around you, which make for great photo opportunities.