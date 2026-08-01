Just North Of Atlanta Is A Scenic Waterfall Trail With Mill Ruins, Wildlife, And A Charming Covered Bridge
While Atlanta is best known for being the birthplace of Coca-Cola and having the world's busiest airport, the city and its suburbs also offer surprisingly well-developed havens of natural beauty and recreation. One such pocket of nature lies about 21 miles north of downtown. A scenic natural spot with burbling creeks, cascading waterfalls, and remnants of Georgian history: It's all visible on the Instagram-worthy Vickery Creek Trail.
Located in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the trail loops through a gorgeous covered bridge, beside old mill ruins, and next a gushing cascade. In the early to mid-1800s, this area was the site of the Roswell Manufacturing Company. The mills were burned by Union forces during the Civil War, rebuilt afterward, but later abandoned after a 1926 fire. Today, they lie hidden among shrubs and trees, part of the vast ecosystem that surrounds the Vickery Creek Trail.
The trail forms a long loop, with several interconnecting trails and offshoots. According to the National Park Service, the entire Vickery Creek Trail system covers around 7.4 miles, but the main outer loop is just under 5 miles long (via Atlanta Trails), while the inner loop is 3.6 miles (via AllTrails). Some of the most scenic parts of the trail are wheelchair accessible, with large wooden overlooks and flat concrete paths, but there are also hilly dirt tracks in other sections for those who want a more rugged experience. The trail system is located in the charming, vintage shop-filled suburb of Roswell.
The route along Vickery Creek Trail
There are two parking lots — one on Riverside Road, at the south end of the trail system, and the other off Atlanta Street on Mill Street, near the western edge of the park. The main trailhead is located at the first lot and involves a longer route to the waterfall, while the second lot is right beside the trail's main attractions: the covered bridge, mill ruins, and the Vickery Creek Waterfall. We suggest looking at the NPS's official trail map (PDF) and the user-generated map from Atlanta Trails before heading there, as the route can be a bit confusing. For the sake of brevity, we'll stick to the route from the main trailhead near Riverside Road.
There are trail markings along each intersection, with the Vickery Creek Trail marked with a "VC" plus the waypoint number, like "VC 1," VC 2," etc. Once you depart from the trailhead at VC 1, turn right at VC 2, then climb via a series of switchbacks to a ridge above the creek, before continuing to VC 4. There, you can turn right at the intersection for a longer route to the waterfall, or turn left for a shorter, mile-long trip.
The trail's main attractions are clustered around Waypoints 11 and 19, with the Roswell Mills ruins visible at in-between waypoints. Most of the trail is fairly level, living up to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area's reputation as a senior-friendly destination.
Scenic views await hikers on the Vickery Creek Trail
Even though it can get crowded and parking is reportedly an issue, the Vickery Creek Trail makes up for the inconvenience with the serene pocket of nature it lies in. Parts of the trail wind through dense forests and hilly terrain — offering a true hiking experience for outdoorsy folks. For others who want a short, scenic stroll, the trail near the Mill Street parking lot can be tweaked into a quick out-and-back trip through the covered bridge, which then follows the creek to the waterfall.
The crème de la crème of the trail is the Vickery Creek Waterfall, also known as the Roswell Mills Waterfall. This spillway dam waterfall rises above the creek, surrounded by greenery and birdsong — a quiet escape in the heart of suburban Atlanta. "It feels layered, almost like you're stepping into a different time without leaving Georgia," says one Google Maps review. Until 2024, hikers could actually get into the water, but a city ordinance currently prohibits that.
Despite being surrounded by urban development, the Vickery Creek Trail is also surprisingly good for wildlife viewing. Geese and herons are often spotted near the creek, and eagle-eyed hikers might see songbirds in the area, as opposed to just hearing them. Some reviews on AllTrails mention seeing deer, though more note the high number of mosquitoes — so bring your bug spray! While the trail is rated moderate, the muddy sections and rocks can become slippery during rain. If you're in the mood for more riverside fun after your Vickery Creek trip, you can combine it with a visit to the Morgan Falls Overlook Park for some serene kayaking and hiking, around 10 minutes away.