Georgia's Lush, Cozy Park On The Chattahoochee River Offers A Serene Spot To Hike, Picnic, Kayak, And More

When it comes to planning out a vacation, you don't always have to go with the most exciting, adventurous, or expensive. Sometimes, a place that offers beautiful views and opportunities to do your favorite hobbies is exactly what you need. If you just want to spend some time relaxing by a lake, playing on a playground, or taking peaceful walks through nature, Georgia's Morgan Falls Overlook Park is potentially just the vacation you need.

This riverside location is truly diverse in its uses for visitors. You may think it's not worth planning a vacation around a park, but the Morgan Falls Overlook will change your mind. This isn't just a place with a few benches, swings, and nice grass. Morgan Falls Overlook Park is on the northern edge of Sandy Springs, Georgia, which is a little under an hour's drive from Atlanta. Or, if you don't want to deal with the traffic yourself, there are buses that head up to Sandy Springs available for you to take.

The park is situated alongside the Bull Sluice Lake, a reservoir on the Chattahoochee created by the Morgan Falls Dam. The dam, completed in 1904, has a rich history and continues to produce electricity while also addressing environmental concerns, including controlling flooding and creating important wildlife habitats. The Chattahoochee River is a source of adventure in the Atlanta area. For example, the world's longest urban whitewater course is an exhilarating Georgia gem on this very river.