Between Athens And Chattanooga Is Georgia's Scenic Waterfall Along The Appalachian Trail With Nearby Fishing
The Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia offer a mix of hiking trails, picturesque waterfalls, and renowned top-shelf trout streams. The area is also home to Springer Mountain, the southern terminus of the nearly 2,200-mile-long Appalachian Trail. Not far from this southern starting point, it is possible to experience the each of these elements in a single location. Long Creek Falls combines a scenic trail with a charming waterfall. It is connected to the Appalachian Trail and offers excellent trout fishing en route to the trailhead.
Long Creek Falls is located within the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, a recreational paradise brimming with waterfalls, valleys, and trails. The hike traverses Three Forks Creek Valley, which is just 4 miles from Springer Mountain. Although there are a good number of waterfalls in this part of Georgia, Long Creek Falls is one of the only ones located along the southern end of the Appalachian Trail, according to Atlanta Trails. As a result, this multi-level waterfall is a favorite stop for through-hikers on the trail. However, it is also a popular day trip destination, as it is just over a two-hour drive from Athens, Atlanta, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The scenery at Long Creek Falls is well worth the visit. The clear waters of Long Creek spill some 25 feet over several layers and levels of exposed rock before settling into a pool below. Additionally, this 1.9-mile out-and-back trek is rated easy on AllTrails, making it a good option for inexperienced hikers and families.
Quality trout fishing near Long Creek Falls
Getting to the trailhead for the Long Creek Falls hike can be a bit of a challenge. The road to the trailhead is rough, and as a result, high-clearance vehicles are recommended for this drive. However, most hikers agree that the views and experience are worth the hassle, as the trail holds a 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor. Plus, getting there can be a fun part of the adventure.
This is particularly true if you love to fish, as the forestry service road leading to the trailhead is adjacent to Noontootla Creek, which has a reputation as an excellent stream for wild rainbow and brown trout. When approaching from the south, the service road bounds Chester Creek, which eventually joins Noontootla Creek and is also considered a good trout fishery. Along the roadway, there are number of spots where it is possible to stop and fish. However, it should be noted this is a catch-and-release zone and anglers are only allowed to use flies and artificial lures. The best fishing typically occurs in the spring and fall, which coincides with the best time of year to hike the Appalachian Trail in Georgia.
Although Long Creek Falls lies almost exactly halfway between Athens and Chattanooga, the closest major airport is Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Regardless of which city you are arriving from, you will eventually need to connect with Forest Road 58 inside the national forest in order to reach the trailhead. Alternatively, hikers can access the trailhead via the Appalachian, Benton MacKaye, and Duncan Ridge Trails. Hikers traveling along the latter two routes will also have a chance to cross the longest suspension bridge in Georgia.