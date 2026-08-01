Between Athens And Chattanooga Is Georgia's Scenic Waterfall Along The Appalachian Trail With Nearby Fishing

The Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia offer a mix of hiking trails, picturesque waterfalls, and renowned top-shelf trout streams. The area is also home to Springer Mountain, the southern terminus of the nearly 2,200-mile-long Appalachian Trail. Not far from this southern starting point, it is possible to experience the each of these elements in a single location. Long Creek Falls combines a scenic trail with a charming waterfall. It is connected to the Appalachian Trail and offers excellent trout fishing en route to the trailhead.

Long Creek Falls is located within the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, a recreational paradise brimming with waterfalls, valleys, and trails. The hike traverses Three Forks Creek Valley, which is just 4 miles from Springer Mountain. Although there are a good number of waterfalls in this part of Georgia, Long Creek Falls is one of the only ones located along the southern end of the Appalachian Trail, according to Atlanta Trails. As a result, this multi-level waterfall is a favorite stop for through-hikers on the trail. However, it is also a popular day trip destination, as it is just over a two-hour drive from Athens, Atlanta, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The scenery at Long Creek Falls is well worth the visit. The clear waters of Long Creek spill some 25 feet over several layers and levels of exposed rock before settling into a pool below. Additionally, this 1.9-mile out-and-back trek is rated easy on AllTrails, making it a good option for inexperienced hikers and families.