The Longest Suspension Bridge In Georgia Is A Scenic River Crossing With Thrilling Heights

To make the most of your visit to the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge, consider planning a day trip around it. Two major trails cross the bridge: The Benton MacKaye Trail, a near-300-mile trek through the Appalachian wilderness, and the Duncan Ridge Trail, which traverses the difficult Georgia Death Loop. While these trails might seem daunting, you don't have to commit to miles of strenuous hiking. A parking area on FR 816 provides easy access to the Benton MacKaye Trail, with a short 0.25-mile hike leading directly to the bridge.

Once you reach the bridge, the adventure doesn't stop there. A small side trail off of the east bank of the river has a picturesque hemlock grove, perfect for a riverside picnic with the sound of flowing water as your backdrop. For an added bonus, this side trail also leads to a small creek that boasts a charming little waterfall — a peaceful spot to relax before heading back.

For those looking to extend their hike, the Benton MacKaye Trail continues past the grove, crossing a gravel road and winding up a mountain ridge for about a mile. Though this section is more challenging due to the elevation gain, it rewards hikers with views of the forest and the chance to encounter wildlife, like deer, birds, or even the occasional bear. Whether you keep it short and sweet or venture further, the Toccoa River Swing Bridge makes for an unforgettable outdoor experience.