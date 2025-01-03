The Longest Suspension Bridge In Georgia Is A Scenic River Crossing With Thrilling Heights
The Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia are a treasure trove of hidden charms, from Tank Town USA, an adults-only amusement park, to a mountain town that could pass for a German fairy tale. Set among these marvels is the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge, a breathtaking landmark that combines natural beauty with a touch of thrill. Spanning the Toccoa River within the Chattahoochee National Forest, this iconic bridge offers a unique way to experience the natural beauty of North Georgia.
Stretching 270 feet, the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in Georgia — as well as east of the Mississippi River — and a highlight for hikers exploring the area. The bridge serves as a centerpiece for a day hike along the Toccoa River, offering sweeping views of the water below and the lush forest around it. Its swaying planks and lofty perch over the river add an element of excitement. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a casual explorer, this bridge invites you to pause and soak in the serene beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
A day-long adventure planned around the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge
To make the most of your visit to the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge, consider planning a day trip around it. Two major trails cross the bridge: The Benton MacKaye Trail, a near-300-mile trek through the Appalachian wilderness, and the Duncan Ridge Trail, which traverses the difficult Georgia Death Loop. While these trails might seem daunting, you don't have to commit to miles of strenuous hiking. A parking area on FR 816 provides easy access to the Benton MacKaye Trail, with a short 0.25-mile hike leading directly to the bridge.
Once you reach the bridge, the adventure doesn't stop there. A small side trail off of the east bank of the river has a picturesque hemlock grove, perfect for a riverside picnic with the sound of flowing water as your backdrop. For an added bonus, this side trail also leads to a small creek that boasts a charming little waterfall — a peaceful spot to relax before heading back.
For those looking to extend their hike, the Benton MacKaye Trail continues past the grove, crossing a gravel road and winding up a mountain ridge for about a mile. Though this section is more challenging due to the elevation gain, it rewards hikers with views of the forest and the chance to encounter wildlife, like deer, birds, or even the occasional bear. Whether you keep it short and sweet or venture further, the Toccoa River Swing Bridge makes for an unforgettable outdoor experience.
Other sights along the Toccoa River
The trails around the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge offer plenty of opportunities to explore the surrounding area's natural and historic treasures. A 20-minute drive or 1.5-hour hike will take you to Skeenah Campground, a serene retreat featuring a historic mill from 1838. The mill is still functional, and visitors can even stay in the charming — and reportedly haunted – farmhouse on the property. The campground also accommodates both RVs and tents, making it a great option for an overnight stay.
For fishers and canoeing enthusiasts, the Deep Hole Recreation Area is another nearby highlight. Located about a 25-minute drive from the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge, this campsite provides access to the Toccoa River Canoe Trail, a near-14-mile stretch perfect for beginners seeking a mostly leisurely paddle with a few rapids. Fishing here is also top-notch, with abundant bass and trout.
If you're up for more adventures, consider visiting Lilly Pad Village, about a 35-minute drive from the swinging bridge. This family-friendly destination offers activities like gem mining and miniature golf. Hikers can opt for the nearby Long Creek Falls trail, a 2-mile round trip that rewards you with views of a stunning double-tier waterfall. For a weekend getaway in North Georgia, don't miss a scenic train ride along the Toccoa River – a charming experience that lets you soak in the region's beauty without breaking a sweat.