The Largest Green Space In Downtown Seattle Is A Park Packed With Stunning Sculptures And A Scenic Trail

The Olympic Sculpture Park is in the central neighborhood of Belltown, a Seattle neighborhood every visitor should explore (for both fun and food). An entrance lies right off of Western Avenue. The paved 2,200-foot path gradually winds downwards toward the waterfront. Along the way, you'll spot contemporary sculptures standing among the firs, cedars, and ginkgos of the evergreen valley habitat. Where the path turns into a bridge over Elliott Avenue, you'll find one of the park's most prominent sculptures: Alexander Calder's "The Eagle," a massive red arc of steel that's become one of Seattle's notable sights. Beyond "The Eagle" lies the aspen grove, where a snaking path leads to Tony Smith's fortress-like "Stinger."

After you pass another bridge, you'll have reached the waterfront. The walkway meets the Elliott Bay Trail at a corner dotted with Louise Bourgeois's eye-shaped bench sculptures. Following the shoreline will take you to more sculptures, where you'll get a view of the Space Needle in the distance. At the end of the trail is a rocky pocket beach, which supports a tidal garden of kelp, algae, and other plants. Here, you can get close to the water for views of ferries and seals drifting by in Puget Sound, and on clear days, you can even see the Olympic Mountains.

Despite being among the most impressive sculpture parks in America, admission to the Olympic Sculpture Park is completely free. That said, if you're looking for a unique way to experience the park, you might like the idea of reserving a mini golf time slot there for fees ranging between $10 and $15. As of summer 2026, the park hosts a nine-hole mini golf course, with each hole having been designed by a local artist. Visitors can also opt to extend their walk here by continuing along the Elliott Bay Trail, which spans 5 miles and links to other bayside attractions, such as Seattle's redeveloped Waterfront Park.