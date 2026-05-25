America's Most Impressive Sculpture Parks Offer World-Class Art Nestled Amid Stunning Landscapes
Sculpture parks are often situated amid amazing landscapes by design. After all, what makes the experience of art-in-the-round more interesting and transportive is when you're also surrounded by trees, hills, and gardens. Around the United States, all kinds of sculpture parks exist to preserve and celebrate artists' work, from North Carolina's striking Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park to a quirky concrete park in Wisconsin's Northwoods. Not all are focused on a single artist, of course, and that's when some of these large-scale installations can get really interesting. Often termed "outdoor museums" by the organizations that steward them, parks like New York's Storm King Art Center and the remote Tippet Rise Art Center near Fishtail, Montana, display works by world-renowned artists amid beautiful, memorable scenery.
For this list, we focused specifically on parks that have spectacular landscapes to go along with their collections, including urban botanical gardens, woodsy hillsides, and rolling grasslands with mountain views. The 11 destinations below combine both non-profit and privately owned initiatives, all of which are open to the public either throughout the year or during specific seasons. They also represent a wide variety of regions, with numerous types of ecosystems to experience. The best part? You don't have to know a thing about art to appreciate these unique settings. A good sculpture nestled thoughtfully amid greenery can really influence your perspective — and you may learn a thing or two along the way.
To compile this list of must-see sculpture parks around the country, the author draws on her background in contemporary art and art history for knowledge of artists and architects, along with her visits to several of these parks. We've also researched the properties' official websites and consulted regional tourism sites for additional information and attractions well worth checking out if you go.
Tippet Rise Art Center (Montana)
Located amid a breathtaking landscape that's owned by the prominent art collectors and philanthropists Peter and Cathy Halstead, Tippet Rise Art Center is a totally unique rural Montana destination that's open to the public every year between June and September. It's located about halfway between Bozeman and Billings, making it an ideal detour option if you're heading to Yellowstone National Park. The closest community is Fishtail, a strikingly gorgeous ranching community at the foothills of the Rockies, where fantastic outdoor recreation is at your doorstep.
At 12,500-acres, Tippet Rise is part sculpture park and part working sheep and cattle ranch. Situated amid the rolling landscape, sculptural pavilions and other artworks rise from the fields. And works by artists like Richard Serra, Wendy Red Star, Louise Nevelson, Ai Weiwei, and many more sit amid pastures with the Beartooth Mountains towering in the distance.
A summer music series also invites renowned performers from around the world to play beneath sculptural pavilions, but from mid-June to early October, you can also stop by on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to hike and bike around the property. Alternatively, join a prearranged van tour of the sculptures. Reservations for all experiences are required, which can be made on Tippet Rise's website. It's a good idea to book as early as possible, as slots tend to sell out fast. The van tours and concert tickets are only $10, though, and it's free to visit if you're doing a self-guided jaunt. Wheels of some kind are recommended if you plan to see a lot of work, as the distances between sculptures range from half a mile to 3 miles.
Storm King Art Center (New York)
Storm King Art Center is located in New York's Hudson Valley, just 65 miles north of Manhattan, where it hosts dozens of artworks that make up one of America's largest sculpture parks. A lot of the pieces are permanent, such as Anthony Caro's "Bitter Sky" or numerous large-scale steel works by Mark di Suvero. All of these are nestled into 500 acres of carefully tended trees, hills, and meadows. Special exhibitions are also rotating in and out at Storm King all the time, so there's always something new and interesting to see, including in a series of indoor galleries that complement what's on view outside.
The whole outdoor experience at Storm King has been thoughtfully designed by a landscape architect. Wetlands, farmed fields, groves of trees, water features, knolls, and more are criss-crossed by walking paths and open spaces that allow visitors to experience the artwork up-close and across broad expanses. It's particularly stunning in the autumn when the trees practically glow orange and red.
Storm King is open between April and mid-December each year. As of this writing, adult general admission is $25, which includes parking. If you prefer to roll around the property, bikes, strollers, and bike-stroller combos are also available to rent, starting at $15. And if you're planning to stay in the Hudson Valley for a night or two, check into the immanently inviting Cromwell Manor Inn nearby, which has guest rooms in the stately mansion or an 18th-century house. Jones Farm is also right next door to the inn, featuring local gifts, produce, eggs, bakery, and a cafe.
Art Omi (New York)
It's probably no surprise that some of the most captivating sculpture parks are within an easy day's drive of New York City, which is has been the center of the global art market since the mid-20th century. Art Omi is based in the Upper Hudson Valley of New York, a little further afield from the city than Storm King at about 130 miles north of Manhattan. It's situated in the town of Ghent and features 120 beautiful acres of art and architecture, with more than four dozen pieces on view at any given time. It's free to visit, but the organization asks that you register your visit beforehand.
Art Omi's rolling property is an ideal way to get some fresh air and a bit of exercise. You'll find permanent artworks installed around the landscape, including pieces by Olaf Breuning, Alicja Kwade, Will Ryman, and many more, plus a series of rotating exhibitions in the organization's Newmark Gallery. In the winter, you can ski and snowshoe for free along the park's trails, weather permitting, although visitors should keep in mind that the trails are not groomed. In the summer, it's a rustic walking experience through lovely meadows and trees, and you'll want to make sure you have sturdy shoes — a good tip for any park of more than a few acres.
What makes a visit here extra special for those who thrive on artistic energy, Art Omi also has five multifaceted residency programs, so there are often dozens of artists on site who are working on projects, staging performances, and exhibiting. When you've had your fill of art — or you're looking for fuel up before your walk — head 10 minutes down the road to Quinnie's for a falafel burger or the house specialty "Boo Boo Breakfast Biscuit."
The Chinati Foundation (Texas)
Marfa, West Texas' secret artsy little nook of a town, is a bit of an outlier when it comes to art destinations. That has a little something to do with an artist named Donald Judd, who began purchasing buildings associated with the former Fort D.A. Russell military base in the 1970s. Here, he could exercise unbridled creativity, and notable artist friends like John Chamberlain and Dan Flavin also visited and made their mark. Flavin, for example, conceived of otherworldly fluorescent light installations — for which he is famous — inside of a series of barracks that transport the viewer into a glowing realm. This desert lab of creativity transformed into The Chinati Foundation, and it's a must-visit in Marfa.
Unlike our traditional idea of a sculpture park where objects are placed around a landscape, there are only a few of these, strictly speaking, across Chinati's 340 acres. Many are displayed inside of buildings, however these aren't just any exhibition spaces. For instance, Robert Irwin's Light and Space concept for the old army hospital is a totally immersive experience where natural light and the architecture interact in a uniquely meditative space. Irwin is known for working with lights, glass, fabric, and other materials designed to interact with light in spaces, but this is the only permanent, freestanding work ever completed. It's available to visit on a tour — the only way to see most of the works.
As of this writing, a standard ticket for a "focus tour," which allows access to 100 works is $15 plus fees. A full collection tour is $35 and takes about five hours. That said, 15 monumental concrete works by Judd, which sit amid a grassy expanse with mountains in the background, are available to view for free anytime the site is open.
Desert X (California)
Although it only pops up every two years, this impressive open-air art exhibition is a great excuse to hop in the car and tour California's Coachella Valley (outside of the famous eponymous music festival). Desert X takes place from the winter through spring, with the forthcoming 2027-28 edition, for instance, scheduled for late October to early May. The experience is adjacent to all of the wonderful amenities of Palm Springs, too, including the Moorten Botanical Garden, Palm Springs Art Museum, and the popular aerial tramway up to Mount San Jacinto State Park, which features rotating cars. But it's back on the desert floor that art really makes a splash every other year.
Some of the works that have previously appeared in Desert X may look familiar, because they have a tendency to make the rounds on social media with artists and influencers alike. Sterling Ruby's giant, glowing red cuboid called "SPECTER" may look familiar, and maybe even Nicholas Galanin's installation titled "Never Forget," which installed the words "Indian Land" on stilts to look just like the Hollywood sign. For every edition, the artworks are newly commissioned, so the experience is totally unique, and you'll definitely want to bring your camera along. The curators situate the artworks amid amazing rock formations, canyons, and vistas, so there'll almost certainly be some walking involved. But there's something particularly memorable about visiting a giant sculpture park that you know will disappear forever in just a few short months.
Frederick Meier Gardens & Sculpture Park (Michigan)
Named the best date night venue for 2025 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, per Grand Rapids Magazine, Frederick Meier Gardens & Sculpture Park is the type of place where nature and art converge in a unique harmony. Whether you're enjoying a range of sculptures in the permanent collection, a temporary exhibition, the wide range of flora displays, summertime concerts, or a number of food and drink spots, there's plenty of creativity to go around. Huge names in modern and contemporary art await around every hedge and flower patch, from Jean Arp and Louise Bourgeois to Dale Chihuly and Anish Kapoor.
The grounds at Meier Gardens are immaculately kept, with pathways, glass houses, fountains, and more across 158 acres. Explore a diverse range of gardens brimming with colors and textures, such as the woodland shade garden, natural wetlands, a conifer collection, and more. There are also more than 200 sculptures on display around the entire property, and you'll find them both outdoors and indoors, including a large gallery space where temporary exhibitions rotate in and out. Shows here typically require a ticket add-on, and the price will vary by show. All of the work that's on view in the gardens, however, is included with the standard ticket price, which as of this writing, is $25.
Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (Minnesota)
When the word "landscape" pops to mind, we often think of bucolic rural areas, perhaps with streams, hills, or mountains, with an emphasis on wide open spaces. And that's certainly something that can be said for many of the sculpture parks on this list, but that's not to say it's the only way. With a visit to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, you'll find yourself in a creative oasis right in the middle of the city — and that's part of its allure. It's located directly adjacent to the Walker Art Center, a preeminent contemporary art museum that stewards the more than 60 artworks sprinkled across this urban park.
The most iconic piece in the park is "Spoonbridge and Cherry," by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, and you'll also find phenomenal sculptures by artists like Theaster Gates, Alexander Calder, Angela Two Stars, Robert Indiana, and many more. And perhaps the best thing of all — it's totally free to visit, making it a perfect place to bring a picnic and hang out with friends or the whole family on a nice day. As a bonus, if you're checking out art in Minnesota, don't miss a stop at Franconia Sculpture Park, one of Minnesota's best hidden gems with more than 100 works on view.
Olympic Sculpture Park (Washington)
Our search for another delightfully urban, artsy destination takes us to Seattle's waterfront, overlooking Puget Sound. Olympic Sculpture Park is perched on the water's edge, making it a spectacular spot to sit and watch the sunset, enjoy a picnic, or simply take a break in a picturesque spot while exploring everything this unique city has to offer. The park is located about 1 mile north of Seattle Art Museum, which is the organization to which all of the sculptures belong. It's definitely worth a stop if you still haven't sated your taste for art after exploring the sculpture park. One bonus point for the sculpture park, though: It's free.
Olympic Sculpture Park is organized into a Z-shaped pattern of walkways, which move through a landscape that's been intentionally designed to reflect the Pacific Northwest's diverse native ecosystems. You'll find areas representing groves of trees, the coast, meadows, and valleys, each of which have been planted with native botanicals distinctive to those areas. So, as you walk through the park, you're treated not only to world-class artworks but a beautiful introduction to Washington's natural environment. Then, once you've strolled through the whole thing, hop down to Pocket Beach or continue along the trail that links to Myrtle Edwards Park, Centennial Park, and Elliot Bay Park — all of which offer spectacular views over the water.
Grounds for Sculpture (New Jersey)
Consisting of 42 acres and more than 300 artworks, Grounds for Sculpture near Trenton, New Jersey, is a unique way to experience numerous styles of art within a sylvan, parkland setting. This family-friendly sculpture park features gorgeous gardens and an arboretum, where you'll experience a mix of walking paths and fairway-like green spaces dotted with artworks, reflecting pools, and seasonal flower displays. Look for striking sculptures by the likes of Anthony Caro, James Barton, Larry Bell, Magdalena Abakanowicz, and many more. You'll probably even run across one or two of the resident peacocks that enjoy wandering the grounds as much as the visitors.
One of the highlights of a trip to Grounds for Sculpture is the onsite dining destination, Rat's Restaurant. Don't let the name put you off — it's charmingly coined after the character Ratty in "The Wind in the Willows," which feels like a fitting touch of whimsy for this place and the gardens nearby. There are also a couple of additional small cafes, plus The Gazebo, which is open on weekends only and is ideal for grabbing a quick snack to refuel as you walk around the property.
Brookgreen Gardens (South Carolina)
While a lot of the parks on this list include modern and contemporary art, which serves as a fitting counterpoint to the vibrancy of blooms and foliage, there's of course a tradition of sculptures in formal gardens going much further back than just the 20th century. Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, which is nestled in the Myrtle Beach area, is an award-winning stunner with miles of magical gardens focused on figurative works by American artists. You'll find more than 2,000 pieces altogether, many with a more classical or Art Deco vibe, but you'll see some contemporary works, too. A total of 430 artists have works perched on fountains and pedestals throughout the expansive gardens, complete with trees prominently featuring Spanish moss draping from their branches. In short, "lush" hardly begins to describe this park.
Brookgreen Gardens spans an impressive 9,127 acres, including an allée — garden lingo for an aisle — of Live Oaks that were planted in the 1700s and the Palmetto Garden, which celebrates South Carolina's state tree. Brookgreen is also open all year-round, and there's something in bloom no matter the season. Hundreds of acres also serve as the Lowcountry History and Wildlife Preserve, which includes the picturesque Lowcountry Trail and opportunities to explore by boat. Themed tours, such as the Brookgreen 101 Tour, the Creek Excursion, or the Silent Cities Cemetery Tour (winter only) are a great way to experience the park with a guide. And just in case that's not enough, there's also a zoo.
DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum (Massachusetts)
Across 30 beautifully wooded acres, DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts, is the biggest in New England. Artwork is tucked into inviting natural spaces that feature installations tucked against verdant borders and woodlands. And along with the naturally lovely Flint's Pond bordering the property, the landscaping is a treat. Around 60 artworks are distributed around the grounds, with temporary exhibitions popping up with new pieces. You'll see sculptures by Sol LeWitt, Jim Dine, Richard Rosenblum, Jaume Plensa, and plenty more, including a permanent collection on view indoors as well.
DeCordova is open all year-round: Tuesdays through Sundays in the summer and Wednesdays through Sundays in the winter. Standard admission is $14 for adults. If you have a little extra time and fancy some architecture to tack onto your art-viewing, head just five minutes west to Gropius House, which can be visited via a private tour booked in advance. This historic landmark was designed by paradigm-shifting Bauhaus architect Walter Gropius in a fantastically modern style, and it's preserved today by Historic New England.