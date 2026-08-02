Forget Florida, Retire To South Carolina's Border County With Affordable Living, A Vibrant City, And Outdoor Fun
Florida has long been the quintessential retirement destination in the United States. Besides the year-round warm weather, the Sunshine State also offers retirees plenty of activities, from outdoor pursuits such as golf and fishing to cultural interests like museums and art centers. However, Florida isn't the only place to offer such a diverse range of pursuits during your retirement years. In fact, South Carolina's Aiken County offers all of that coupled with an incredibly affordable cost of living. So, if you're looking for a place to retire that allows you to enjoy the outdoors, arts, shopping, dining, history, and culture, without quickly eating up your savings, forget Florida and retire to this South Carolina county instead.
Aiken County is located along the South Carolina-Georgia border, just across the Savannah River from Augusta, Georgia. The city of Aiken, which is roughly the center point of the county, is only 35 minutes from Augusta by car. This close proximity to Augusta provides retirees with quick access to medical care, a regional commercial airport, and all the shopping and amenities found in a larger city. However, they can just as quickly retreat back across the bridge to Aiken County, which is filled with small communities and open countryside, giving it a quaint, small-town charm and feel. In this way, retirees living in Aiken County can enjoy the best of both worlds. Despite this unique blend and vast array of attractions and activities, the cost of living in Aiken County is below the national average, according to Salary.com, and more affordable than many retirement hotspots in Florida like Sarasota (which costs 16% more to live in, per Forbes data).
Aiken County is rich in history and arts
The entire population of Aiken County is about 180,000, which is fewer people than live across the river in the city of Augusta. However, although they are small, the cities and towns of Aiken County are quite vibrant. The county seat is the town of Aiken, an eccentric enclave that's been ranked the best small town in the South. There are a number of unique eateries and shops sprinkled throughout Aiken, including gift boutiques, antique shops, and a farmers market. However, it is the historical and cultural attractions that really set the city of Aiken — and Aiken County — apart. In addition to numerous historical museums, there are a number of homes and buildings remaining from the time of the town's founding in 1835.
Additionally, there is a variety of festivals and concerts held throughout the year, as well as plays and live performances at both Aiken Community Theatre and the Etherredge Center. Between Aiken and Augusta is the county's second-largest city, North Augusta, which sits along the banks of the Savannah River. The centerpiece of the city's cultural district is the Arts & Heritage Center (AHC) of North Augusta, which features a number of both permanent and traveling exhibits and hosts numerous events throughout the year.
Around the county are a number of other historical attractions. Most notable among these is Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, the former Southern plantation that's now a state park. In addition to an amazing array of artifacts and exhibits, many of these facilities, including Redcliffe Plantation, Aiken County Historical Museum, and AHC of North Augusta, have no admission fee, which helps contribute to the low cost of living for retirees in Aiken County.
Aiken County offers a wide array of outdoor activities
Aiken County is also home to a wide variety of outdoor sports and activities to help retirees stay active. Right in the middle of the city of Aiken is Hitchcock Woods & Gateway Park. This 2,100-acre park is a forest full of trails that feels like the Central Park of the South. The park features over 65 miles of trails which can be utilized by walkers, joggers, and equestrians. This is just one site around the county which caters to equestrians — but those who don't ride can also watch horse racing at the Aiken Steeplechase or catch a polo match in town at Whitney Field.
Of course, being so close to the home of the storied Masters Golf Tournament, it is not surprising that golf is also popular in Aiken County. There are over a dozen golf courses in and near the county where retirees can play. There are also several driving ranges for practice between rounds. Disc golfers can also find plenty of places to play, with close to half a dozen courses in Aiken County.
Aiken State Park also features a number of hiking trails, as well as the opportunity to paddle, boat, and fish in one of four lakes. The park has a free fishing tackle loaner program for those who don't have their own gear, as well as low-cost canoe and kayak rentals. Birding, nature watching, geocaching, and camping are also possible within the park. Additional fishing and hunting opportunities can also be found on several tracts of public land, rivers, and lakes across Aiken County.