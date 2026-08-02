Forget Florida, Retire To South Carolina's Border County With Affordable Living, A Vibrant City, And Outdoor Fun

Florida has long been the quintessential retirement destination in the United States. Besides the year-round warm weather, the Sunshine State also offers retirees plenty of activities, from outdoor pursuits such as golf and fishing to cultural interests like museums and art centers. However, Florida isn't the only place to offer such a diverse range of pursuits during your retirement years. In fact, South Carolina's Aiken County offers all of that coupled with an incredibly affordable cost of living. So, if you're looking for a place to retire that allows you to enjoy the outdoors, arts, shopping, dining, history, and culture, without quickly eating up your savings, forget Florida and retire to this South Carolina county instead.

Aiken County is located along the South Carolina-Georgia border, just across the Savannah River from Augusta, Georgia. The city of Aiken, which is roughly the center point of the county, is only 35 minutes from Augusta by car. This close proximity to Augusta provides retirees with quick access to medical care, a regional commercial airport, and all the shopping and amenities found in a larger city. However, they can just as quickly retreat back across the bridge to Aiken County, which is filled with small communities and open countryside, giving it a quaint, small-town charm and feel. In this way, retirees living in Aiken County can enjoy the best of both worlds. Despite this unique blend and vast array of attractions and activities, the cost of living in Aiken County is below the national average, according to Salary.com, and more affordable than many retirement hotspots in Florida like Sarasota (which costs 16% more to live in, per Forbes data).