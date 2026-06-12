Near Augusta Is A Former Southern Plantation That's Now A Historic State Park

The southeastern United States draws in tourists with beaches, famous southern eats, and charming cities, but there are also hundreds of historic sites. Many of these reflect troubling aspects of U.S. history. Therefore, they now often combine tourism with impactful education. A prime example of this experience is the 369-acre Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, located just minutes across Augusta, Georgia's border with South Carolina. The SC African American Heritage Commission even included it on their list of Top Ten Sites to Visit in South Carolina.

Wealthy politician and cotton planter James Henry Hammond owned the Redcliffe Plantation, as did his family for generations to follow. A tour through the home features artifacts from its construction in 1859, all the way to the 1970s, which is when Hammond's great-grandson offered the plantation to the South Carolina Park Service (1973). Similar to other plantation homes of the South, the Redcliffe Plantation is quite elegant, sporting a white-pillared porch common for the era. Still, visiting the property doesn't simply show off Hammond's influence and wealth.