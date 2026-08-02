Between Boston And Hartford Is The 'Antiques Capital Of The East' With A Walkable Downtown And Quaint Shops
People flock to northeastern Connecticut for the area's dense forests, rolling hills, and farms. Called the "Quiet Corner," this area of the state is part of a larger region known as the Last Green Valley, which spans both the Nutmeg State and Massachusetts. Nestled in this historic area along the Quinebaug River is the small town of Putnam. It's nestled in the middle of several other destinations, with Boston roughly an hour away by car to the northeast and Hartford roughly the same distance to the southwest. While these distances might seem long, the town is located near Route 169, called one of the most scenic fall drives in Connecticut by NewEngland.com. So, be prepared for beautiful forest vistas as you head in from the surrounding cities.
Incorporated in 1855 and named after a Revolutionary War hero, this area was once a textile juggernaut. Over the past 30 years or so, it's been reinvented to fit its new motto of "Arts & Al Fresco." As part of this community facelift, the town has become an antiques haven (even earning the nickname of the "Antiques Capital of the East," according to the Connecticut Tourism Office), with a walkable downtown area full of boutiques, restaurants, and scenic views of the Quinebaug River.
Putnam is known for its walkable downtown area
The state of Connecticut has many walkable towns, such as Stony Creek, a walkable village nestled along the coast. Putnam is one of those towns. It's built around Main Street, where visitors will find boutiques, art galleries, theaters, and restaurants. For unique, locally made gifts, head to Sawmill Pottery. This working pottery studio features a gallery, where visitors can buy colorfully glazed plates, mugs, pitchers, and more.
Many of us actually know Putnam, Connecticut, without realizing it: It was the home of Gertrude Chandler Warner, who wrote the popular "The Boxcar Children" book series that many of us read in elementary school. The town celebrates this history at the small Gertrude C. Warner Boxcar Children Museum on Main Street, where visitors can see memorabilia from the author's life. Those who have read the books might recognize the forests of the Quiet Corner in the story's vague New England setting. Also located near Main Street is the Putnam River Trail. This 2.5-mile trail takes visitors along the Quinebaug River through Putnam. While walking here, expect to see views of the town, the five bridges that cross the river, and the local natural environment. Notably, the trail passes along Rotary Park, which has playgrounds, walking paths, and Cargill Falls, a waterfall and cascades created by a dam.
After exploring the downtown area, visitors can stop for a bite to eat at The Hare & The Hound, an Irish pub that serves traditional food like shepherd's pie and fish and chips. Black Dog Bar & Grille is another popular local restaurant serving American food and hosting events, such as live music. Both restaurants are highly rated, with 4.7 and 4.6 stars, respectively, on Google Maps.
Antiques abound in Putnam
As an area with such a long history, New England is unsurprisingly a great place for antiques. Connecticut, in particular, is a hub for finding treasures of the past. The Nutmeg State is home to the "Antique Trail," a network of shops, flea markets, shows, and auction houses that extend to Putnam.
Like New Hartford, a town full of antique shops and rolling hills, Putnam has one of Connecticut's largest antique shops. Putnam's Antiques Marketplace, founded in 1991, is one of the oldest of its kind in the state and is well established as a community fixture. This isn't a regular antique store: It's a mall, with a whopping 350 spaces where antiques vendors sell their wares. Visitors here can expect to find pieces that range from the 20th century to treasures from the 18th century. Jeremiah's Antiques & Collectibles is another antiques mall in Putnam, though it's smaller, with 70 vendors. Visitors can find a wide range of antiques, including jewelry, signs, auto memorabilia, furniture, comics, toys, and more.
For more gems from yesteryear, visit the "Antiques Capital of Connecticut," Woodbury, nearly two hours west of Putnam by car.