Between Boston And Hartford Is The 'Antiques Capital Of The East' With A Walkable Downtown And Quaint Shops

The state of Connecticut has many walkable towns, such as Stony Creek, a walkable village nestled along the coast. Putnam is one of those towns. It's built around Main Street, where visitors will find boutiques, art galleries, theaters, and restaurants. For unique, locally made gifts, head to Sawmill Pottery. This working pottery studio features a gallery, where visitors can buy colorfully glazed plates, mugs, pitchers, and more.

Many of us actually know Putnam, Connecticut, without realizing it: It was the home of Gertrude Chandler Warner, who wrote the popular "The Boxcar Children" book series that many of us read in elementary school. The town celebrates this history at the small Gertrude C. Warner Boxcar Children Museum on Main Street, where visitors can see memorabilia from the author's life. Those who have read the books might recognize the forests of the Quiet Corner in the story's vague New England setting. Also located near Main Street is the Putnam River Trail. This 2.5-mile trail takes visitors along the Quinebaug River through Putnam. While walking here, expect to see views of the town, the five bridges that cross the river, and the local natural environment. Notably, the trail passes along Rotary Park, which has playgrounds, walking paths, and Cargill Falls, a waterfall and cascades created by a dam.

After exploring the downtown area, visitors can stop for a bite to eat at The Hare & The Hound, an Irish pub that serves traditional food like shepherd's pie and fish and chips. Black Dog Bar & Grille is another popular local restaurant serving American food and hosting events, such as live music. Both restaurants are highly rated, with 4.7 and 4.6 stars, respectively, on Google Maps.