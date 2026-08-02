Ohio's 9 Coolest Family-Friendly Getaways In And Around Dayton

In and around Dayton, Ohio, there are tons of cool family-friendly getaways you can check out without having to stray too far from the city. Whether your family prefers nature, local history, or aviation, Dayton has plenty of opportunities for you and the family to get out and have fun together. Popular sites like the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park are definitely worth a visit, but there are also several lesser-known spots in the area that appeal to kids and adults alike.

Dayton's MetroParks, gardens, and historical sites are perfect destinations for a family day out, and the getaways on this list are all within an hour's drive or less of Dayton. This means you won't have to rush the kids as they slowly make their way along a scenic trail or when they pause to learn more about Dayton's aviation roots. The selections span a range of activities and attractions suitable for different ages, and each spot has a family-friendly atmosphere that makes everyone feel welcome.