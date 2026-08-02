Ohio's 9 Coolest Family-Friendly Getaways In And Around Dayton
In and around Dayton, Ohio, there are tons of cool family-friendly getaways you can check out without having to stray too far from the city. Whether your family prefers nature, local history, or aviation, Dayton has plenty of opportunities for you and the family to get out and have fun together. Popular sites like the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park are definitely worth a visit, but there are also several lesser-known spots in the area that appeal to kids and adults alike.
Dayton's MetroParks, gardens, and historical sites are perfect destinations for a family day out, and the getaways on this list are all within an hour's drive or less of Dayton. This means you won't have to rush the kids as they slowly make their way along a scenic trail or when they pause to learn more about Dayton's aviation roots. The selections span a range of activities and attractions suitable for different ages, and each spot has a family-friendly atmosphere that makes everyone feel welcome.
Cox Arboretum MetroPark
Cox Arboretum MetroPark is a short 20-minute drive south of Dayton, and it's a nice excursion for families that enjoy being outdoors. The park's Tree Tower rises above the grounds, and the 81 steps to the top offer a spectacular view of the arboretum and beyond. A children's maze winds its way through 1,175 boxwoods, giving younger visitors a playful way to experience the outdoors. There are also 2.5 miles of natural trails that take you through woodlands and meadows, while a paved path leads you to the cultivated gardens.
Dayton Grotto Gardens
About 10 minutes west of Dayton, you'll find Grotto Gardens, a landscaped garden built around the remains of a former limestone quarry which attracted more than 500,000 visitors a year around the turn of the 20th century. The grotto is tucked away on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center, so many visitors don't realize that it's open to the public 24 hours a day. Strolling through the picturesque grotto and gardens gives families an opportunity to experience the restored landscape that includes fountains, a waterfall, and historic rockwork that define the area's past. The surrounding gardens add seasonal color to the historic landscape.
Brukner Nature Center
Head roughly 30 minutes north of Dayton if you and the kids want to see what Brukner Nature Center is all about. Stop in the Interpretive Building where live animal exhibits engage young and old alike, and make sure you take the elevator up to the Tree-Top Bird Vista for a great view. Continue your exploration outdoors, where you'll find more live wildlife and a fun play area. The center's 6 miles of trails make it easy to get lost outdoors, with everything from bridges and boardwalks to swamps and forests to spark your family's imagination.
Miamisburg Mound Park
An ancient site dating back to possibly as far as 800 B.C., the Miamisburg Mound is one of the largest conical burial mounds in North America. It stands at a height of 65 feet, and its circumference is 800 feet around. According to one Tripadvisor review, "The mound was stunning," with the reviewer going on to mention that "there was a staircase located on the mound that allowed visitors to climb to the top. Once at the top, we were able to enjoy sweeping views of the town below us." The climb provides an easy way for families to experience one of the region's most significant prehistoric earthworks
Hartman Rock Garden
Only about 30 minutes east of Dayton, in Springfield, Ohio, there's a whimsical wonderland that makes for a fun, quick getaway. Made up of more than 250,000 stones, Hartman Rock Garden is a remarkable folk-art installation created on the Hartman family's property.. Castles, arches, and walls made entirely of stone give the place a fairytale atmosphere, and it's easy to appreciate the time and skill that went into creating each one. The site is free and open to the public daily from dawn to dusk. Pick up a fun Kids' Tour booklet to give younger visitors things to look for as they explore.
Carillon Historical Park
Just south of downtown Dayton, Carillon Historical Park is definitely worth a visit. At the park, you'll find plenty to do within the open-air complex. Visit the early settlement area to see Newcom Tavern, a 1796 log house recognized as Dayton's oldest standing building, or step into the Gem City Letterpress where the nation's only fully operational 1930s letterpress lives. The Wright Brothers National Museum has the 1905 Wright Flyer III on display along with more artifacts and exhibits about Wilbur and Orville Wright and their pioneering work in aviation.
Loveland Castle & Museum
There are several vacation spots within an easy day trip of Dayton, but one place you might not want to miss if you have kids is the Loveland Castle & Museum. Just under an hour southeast of Dayton, Loveland Castle is a hand-built medieval-style castle with towers, gardens, and even a secret room. The castle was largely built by one man, Harry Andrews, with help from members of his Boy Scout troop. Inside the castle, don't miss your chance to see period weaponry on display, including suits of armor.
Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark
A hidden oasis just 10 minutes north of downtown Dayton, Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark gives families an easy place to spend a few hours outdoors. A collection of formal gardens means there's almost always something in bloom, and the Children's Discovery Garden lets little ones interact with nature using all their senses. The Music Maze, sandboxes, and water features give children plenty of opportunities for hands-on play and exploration. And if you like water, there's never a bad time to check out some of the cleanest lakes in Ohio.
Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park
According to this Google Maps reviewer, "Dayton Aviation Heritage NHP is actually several sites around the city, but if you have time to only stop at one, the Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center gives you your best bang for your buck." The visitor center is a useful starting point for learning about the Wright brothers and Dayton's aviation history. Located on South Williams Street, not far from downtown Dayton, the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park's Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center has interactive displays where visitors can learn about the Wright brothers' bicycle business and, when available, join ranger-led programs. And if that's not enough, check out even more easy day trips from Dayton, Ohio.