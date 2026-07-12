The 9 Cleanest Lakes In Ohio With Pristine, Refreshing Waters

Ohio features an eclectic mix of recreation ranging from thrilling amusement parks to water-based activities on Lake Erie. Come summer, there's no better way to enjoy this scenic Midwestern state than to plunge into one of its many refreshing reservoirs, but some of them might not be as clean as you'd like.

Nutrient runoff from animal manure and agricultural fertilizer, along with harmful algal blooms, plague Ohio's waterbodies (as they do everywhere). However, some lakes within the Buckeye State have developed a reputation for remaining consistently clean. Since the clarity or cleanliness of a lake's surface can change rapidly, to make a list of the cleanest lakes in the state, we relied on recent sampling results from the Ohio government's BeachGuard application and data from Table F-9 of the 2026 Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to establish a pattern of consistent cleanliness. We also included some privately owned or operated quarries with a reputation for clean water, based on first-hand reviews on Google or Tripadvisor. This isn't an exhaustive list, nor is it in any particular order, as the conditions of these lakes can change at any time.

The lakes listed here range from a mix of natural, spring-fed lakes to man-made, well-maintained reservoirs. So grab your swimsuit, kayak, or scuba gear for a fun escape in some of Ohio's cleanest lakes!