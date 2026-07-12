The 9 Cleanest Lakes In Ohio With Pristine, Refreshing Waters
Ohio features an eclectic mix of recreation ranging from thrilling amusement parks to water-based activities on Lake Erie. Come summer, there's no better way to enjoy this scenic Midwestern state than to plunge into one of its many refreshing reservoirs, but some of them might not be as clean as you'd like.
Nutrient runoff from animal manure and agricultural fertilizer, along with harmful algal blooms, plague Ohio's waterbodies (as they do everywhere). However, some lakes within the Buckeye State have developed a reputation for remaining consistently clean. Since the clarity or cleanliness of a lake's surface can change rapidly, to make a list of the cleanest lakes in the state, we relied on recent sampling results from the Ohio government's BeachGuard application and data from Table F-9 of the 2026 Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to establish a pattern of consistent cleanliness. We also included some privately owned or operated quarries with a reputation for clean water, based on first-hand reviews on Google or Tripadvisor. This isn't an exhaustive list, nor is it in any particular order, as the conditions of these lakes can change at any time.
The lakes listed here range from a mix of natural, spring-fed lakes to man-made, well-maintained reservoirs. So grab your swimsuit, kayak, or scuba gear for a fun escape in some of Ohio's cleanest lakes!
Lake Hope
It's normal for the ODNR to see sudden upticks in harmful bacteria during water tests. But Lake Hope has remained consistently clean for years, and recent samples from BeachGuard show low levels of bacteria, making it one of "the cleanest lakes in the state of Ohio," according to Natalie Foos, the Land and Water Resources Administrator for ODNR's Division of Parks and Watercraft (via Athens County Independent).
Water enthusiasts can enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming along the 600-foot sandy beach. Just head to Lake Hope State Park, a scenic, wildflower-filled wonderland, around 70 miles southeast of Columbus.
Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
No list of clean lakes in Ohio is complete without Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, an hour east of Cleveland. This spring-fed quarry is a recreation paradise with swimming, scuba diving, and dedicated cliff-jumping areas, staffed by Red Cross-trained lifeguards. The park's quartz cliffs and secluded camping spots also make it a great weekend destination.
The park's proudly boasts: "30-foot average depth. 15-foot clear-day visibility." Plus, it is regularly tested to maintain clarity. The website also ranks it consistently as one of the cleanest lakes in the state and rarely requires any treatment.
William H. Harsha Lake
Ohio's second-deepest lake lies just outside Cincinnati and features sparkling blue waters and some of the best boating opportunities in the state. While the lake has suffered from harmful algal blooms, the Ohio Government recently deployed a potentially groundbreaking algae-harvesting technology (via the ODNR) that has yielded positive results, according to recently collected samples on BeachGuard. According to the ODNR, it has remained clean since 2023. Visitors to the lake can zip through the waters on speedboats or simply enjoy the swimming area near the sandy, 1,200-foot-long beach.
Dow Lake
If you're looking for a secluded haven with tranquil waters and excellent scenery, look no further than Dow Lake in Strouds Run State Park. Located around 80 miles southeast of Columbus, this scenic lake provides a peaceful and rugged escape, despite being pretty close to civilization. Dow Lake also ranked among the cleanest lakes in the state, along with Lake Hope (per Athens County Independent), with one sample location on BeachGuard showing zero units of E.coli. Visitors to the lake can glide across on a kayak or enjoy its clean waters from the 700-foot swimming beach.
White Star Quarry
One of the hallmarks of a clean lake is how clear the water remains far beneath the surface. White Star Quarry's visibility is often in the 20- to 40-foot range, showing its lack of nutrients or pollutants. One Tripadvisor reviewer notes, "The water visibility was approximately 18 feet ... there were a lot of things to see on the dive, including some freshwater sea life."
Visitors can dive 40 to 50 feet deep to swim among its fishy inhabitants, just half an hour from Toledo. As of 2026, White Star Quarry only allows season pass holders to dive on weekdays. Regular admission is permitted on weekends for a fee.
Atwood Lake
Atwood Lake is managed by the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy, which prides itself on regularly testing and cleaning the lakes under its purview. So it's no surprise that the lake rarely exceeds dangerous pollution levels, according to the ODNR report and recent sampling data on BeachGuard.
While swimming is allowed along the beach, Atwood Lake prefers to advertise itself as one of the top sailing destinations in the state. Boaters are restricted to vessels with less than 25 horsepower, and several well-maintained campgrounds provide the perfect ambiance for an idyllic vacation, about 52 miles from Akron.
Salt Fork Lake
Located almost 89 miles east of Columbus, Salt Fork Lake was almost forcibly converted into a recreation site, and one glance at the lake's surface will tell you why. It boasts almost 3,000 acres of clean water, with high-speed boating, paddling, and fishing.
According to Press Pros Magazine, it has a reputation for being clean, and, barring one instance in 2023, the ODNR report and BeachGuard back up that claim. Depending on the daily advisories, it's worth checking out the park's 2,500-foot-long swimming beach — one of the state's largest inland beaches (via Salt Fork Lake State Park).
Tappan Lake
Located in Deerville, around 68 miles from Akron and 74 miles from Pittsburgh, Tappan Lake is considered one of Ohio's best-kept secrets, with several hiking trails, camping, and boating through pristine waters. Swimmers at the lake won't be sharing their space with just fish, as Tappan Lake hides its very own Atlantis — the underwater ghost town of Laceyville.
It's also regularly praised for its stunning waters, with one reviewer on Google calling it "a heaven out of nowhere." According to the ODNR report, since 2020, Tappan Lake has never exceeded harmful limits of bacteria.
Indian Lake
Originally named for the area's Indigenous tribes, Indian Lake was created by combining smaller lakes into one reservoir. According to Indian Lake, the eponymous watershed project regularly tests the lake to ensure it remains "one of the cleanest bodies of water in the state of Ohio," and the latest samples on BeachGuard show low levels of bacteria, well within safe swimming limits. Today, the lake is a popular recreation site, attracting anglers, boaters, and swimmers with its calm, shallow waters. It's also only an hour or so from Columbus in the charming lakeside village of Russells Point.