The Closest Suburb To Downtown Des Moines Is A Laidback Iowa Gem With Golf Greens And Parks
Barely five miles from Des Moines lies Pleasant Hill, Iowa, a charming little town of just under 12,000 people that's proud to be the closest suburb to the Iowa capital's downtown. This quiet village calls itself a "community of choice," and you'll have a good time no matter what you choose to do—whether it's playing through on its golf courses, exploring the beautiful nature in its parks, or enjoying local festivals and events.
A short 14-mile drive down US-65 S from the Des Moines International Airport, Pleasant Hill is easy to get to, sitting near Iowa Highway 163, Interstate 80, and Interstate 35. This hidden gem is close enough to the city to let guests enjoy suburban comfort and urban excitement alike. And although its great golfing and parks make recreation the highlight of Pleasant Hill, make sure to take a break from all that activity and grab a scoop or two from Over the Top, a handmade ice cream shop that exclusively uses ingredients from Iowa dairies. Between those frozen treats and all the fun of its parks and golfing, the aptly-named Pleasant Hill is sweet indeed.
Pleasant Hill's golf courses have something for everyone
Iowa is one of the five American states with the most golf courses per capita, and Pleasant Hill is one of the reasons why. This town is a duffer's delight, with two 18-hole golf courses and mini-golf for the kids. Copper Creek Golf Course is the tonier of the two full-sized courses, with a classic country club vibe that has earned it a reputation as one of the best golf courses near Des Moines. Copper Creek's scenic tree-lined course was specifically designed to appeal to both accomplished golfers and beginners, so you don't have to worry about anybody in your party feeling too overmatched by it. There's also a top-of-the-line pro shop if you need to pick up some golf gear to make you feel more confident out on the course.
If you're not into the country club scene, you'll want to check out Pleasant Hill's other course, Toad Valley Golf Course. It prides itself on being fun and relaxed, and is actually the higher rated of the two on TripAdvisor, scoring a 4.2 from its reviewers. Toad Valley's fans praise its courteous staff, affordable prices, and flexible tee schedules. Beginners can take lessons at Toad Valley, either privately or in a group, and if you want to tee off every week, there are leagues for men, women, and couples. And if you just want to hit some golf balls without all the walking, Toad Valley offers indoor golf simulators and a driving range that makes use of Toptracer ball tracking tech. Toad Valley is also home to one of the best mini golf courses in the state, according to Travel Iowa; Fields of Green focuses on realistic putting over putt-putt gimmicks, so you can get some practice in for the real game while having fun with the family.
Bask in nature or work up a sweat in Pleasant Hill's plentiful parks
Pleasant Hill might be a small town, but this charming lakeside city near Des Moines has a lot of parks — eight of them, to be exact. Those parks add up to 300 acres of land, featuring walking and biking trails that stretch out for 5 total miles, and all manner of athletic fields and other recreation. If you aren't the kind who lives for action, Pleasant Hill's parks are also a wonderful way to bask in nature, surrounding yourself with scenic flora and looking for glimpses of wildlife (for all the birders out there, the town's website has a handy checklist to help keep track of your sightings). Iowa is a state teeming with wildlife and hiking trails, and you'll find both in Pleasant Hill.
A typical day at a Pleasant Hill park could include fishing, biking, or walking at Copper Creek Lake Park. With playgrounds, picnic grounds, and a reservable pavilion with a grill and power outlets, this park is built for family gatherings. It sits around a pristine 40-acre lake stocked with several species of fish; boating is allowed, but only crafts that can be carried in, aren't powered by gas, and aren't inflatable. Around the lake is a highly rated paved trail that's popular with walkers, joggers, and cyclists; this loop is part of the Des Moines area's larger Fourmile Creek Greenway Trail, a sprawling string of wild space that stretches between multiple communities and is being restored to its original state, so you can stretch your trek out and explore more of the nature surrounding Pleasant Hill.
If Copper Creek's pavilion is already reserved, Doanes Park, the oldest park in Pleasant Hill, also has a pavilion with tables, grills, fireplaces, and power, which is available for reservations. You can also find courts for basketball, tennis, and pickleball, and baseball and soccer fields here. And if you're looking for more trails to explore, the Gay Lea Wilson Trail, also part of the Fourmile Creek Greenway, runs throughout Pleasant Hill and surrounding towns for over 13 miles, offering highly rated paved-trail walking and cycling.