The Closest Suburb To Downtown Des Moines Is A Laidback Iowa Gem With Golf Greens And Parks

Iowa is one of the five American states with the most golf courses per capita, and Pleasant Hill is one of the reasons why. This town is a duffer's delight, with two 18-hole golf courses and mini-golf for the kids. Copper Creek Golf Course is the tonier of the two full-sized courses, with a classic country club vibe that has earned it a reputation as one of the best golf courses near Des Moines. Copper Creek's scenic tree-lined course was specifically designed to appeal to both accomplished golfers and beginners, so you don't have to worry about anybody in your party feeling too overmatched by it. There's also a top-of-the-line pro shop if you need to pick up some golf gear to make you feel more confident out on the course.

If you're not into the country club scene, you'll want to check out Pleasant Hill's other course, Toad Valley Golf Course. It prides itself on being fun and relaxed, and is actually the higher rated of the two on TripAdvisor, scoring a 4.2 from its reviewers. Toad Valley's fans praise its courteous staff, affordable prices, and flexible tee schedules. Beginners can take lessons at Toad Valley, either privately or in a group, and if you want to tee off every week, there are leagues for men, women, and couples. And if you just want to hit some golf balls without all the walking, Toad Valley offers indoor golf simulators and a driving range that makes use of Toptracer ball tracking tech. Toad Valley is also home to one of the best mini golf courses in the state, according to Travel Iowa; Fields of Green focuses on realistic putting over putt-putt gimmicks, so you can get some practice in for the real game while having fun with the family.