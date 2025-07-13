Iowa's Rarely-Visited Protected Forest Is Teeming With Wildlife And Hiking Trails

Camping is permitted within the Wildlife Management Area for up to 14 days, as long as campers stay outside of 100 yards from public facilities. Travelers also have the option to pitch their tent or park their RV at established grounds, such as Ehrie's Riverside Campground and Sampson Springs Campground. Both sites are just a 10-minute drive away from Coon Creek and offer picnic tables and fire rings.

For those who aim for a dual contrast of natural wonder and air-conditioned comfort, the nearby Decorah offers a charming Midwest feel and a college town atmosphere, thanks to its proximity to Luther College. The town, with just under 8,000 residents, boasts a Norwegian heritage that rivals Iowa's "Little Switzerland" in Peosta, as it's home to many breweries and the yearly summer Nordic Fest, taking place annually on the last weekend of July.

The town offers the added bonus of the Decorah Ice Cave State Preserve. The site is labeled a "glacière," defined as a cavern with ice, and is coated frozen into the summer. Visitors are welcome to enter one of the area's largest ice caverns free of charge, but are advised to, naturally, watch their step. The first few feet of the cavern are ice-free, but the rest can be slick for patrons. Regardless, the cave provides a novel way to cool off after a long day of outdoor adventure on Coon Creek.