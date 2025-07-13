Iowa's Rarely-Visited Protected Forest Is Teeming With Wildlife And Hiking Trails
The American Midwest stereotype as endless miles of flat agricultural terrain pushes a narrative that the region's character matches its topography. Take Iowa, for example: The Hawkeye State's reputation as the nation's top corn producer diverts the eye from unique destinations like a family-run winery along the Mississippi River and the secret Lost Canyon south of Dubuque. In a state without the reputation of being wild, the Coon Creek Wildlife Management Area begs to disprove that theory. The 1,700-acre state-protected area invites travelers to immerse themselves in Iowa's natural landscapes of rolling hills, thick forests, and open meadows.
The Coon Creek sits off of the Upper Iowa River in Winneshiek County, outside of Decorah. For non-local explorers, the area is less than a four-hour drive from north of Des Moines, west of Milwaukee, and south of the Twin Cities. The uncharted feel of Coon Creek pushes hikers to bushwhack through its trails — those who persevere are rewarded with trout fishing, birding, and one of the Midwest's largest known ice caves nearby.
Relaxing in the natural bush of Coon Creek
The Coon Creek runs through a thick forest, providing a secluded area that surrounds visitors with lush greenery typical of Iowa. Serious hikers have the unique opportunity to bushwhack all along the creek, while more casual weekend warriors can find open roads and carved trails to explore through as well. Coon Creek's status as a Wildlife Management Area (WMA) means it does not have the same level of groundskeeping as a state park, allowing it to retain a rugged appearance.
The area's isolation translates into a creek that is teeming with wildlife. The creek is stocked with brook, brown, and rainbow trout for fly fishermen. Hunters are open to Iowa WMA lands for deer, turkey, squirrel, grouse, and doves. For those who prefer to just keep an eye out, birders can find both inner peace and close to 100 observed species in the forests. To experience the full slate of wildlife and good weather, the best time to visit Coon Creek is between late spring and early fall.
Where to stay near Coon Creek
Camping is permitted within the Wildlife Management Area for up to 14 days, as long as campers stay outside of 100 yards from public facilities. Travelers also have the option to pitch their tent or park their RV at established grounds, such as Ehrie's Riverside Campground and Sampson Springs Campground. Both sites are just a 10-minute drive away from Coon Creek and offer picnic tables and fire rings.
For those who aim for a dual contrast of natural wonder and air-conditioned comfort, the nearby Decorah offers a charming Midwest feel and a college town atmosphere, thanks to its proximity to Luther College. The town, with just under 8,000 residents, boasts a Norwegian heritage that rivals Iowa's "Little Switzerland" in Peosta, as it's home to many breweries and the yearly summer Nordic Fest, taking place annually on the last weekend of July.
The town offers the added bonus of the Decorah Ice Cave State Preserve. The site is labeled a "glacière," defined as a cavern with ice, and is coated frozen into the summer. Visitors are welcome to enter one of the area's largest ice caverns free of charge, but are advised to, naturally, watch their step. The first few feet of the cavern are ice-free, but the rest can be slick for patrons. Regardless, the cave provides a novel way to cool off after a long day of outdoor adventure on Coon Creek.