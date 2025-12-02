The 5 American States With The Most Golf Courses Per Capita

If you're in SoCal and a friend calls on Friday afternoon to suggest a Saturday morning tee time, you may be short on luck. The Golden State has the worst per-capita rate of golf courses, according to our calculations comparing 2020 census data with GolfNow's golf course directory. Ironically, residents of fly-over states have the least competition for tee times. But did the picture of golf abundance always look like this? In 2011, GolfBlogger created a ranking of golf-impoverished states by analyzing data from the 2010 census and a comprehensive list of courses from GolfLink. This "Golf Wealth" index revealed some fascinating and unexpected insights, such as the fact that Florida, a state sometimes maligned for its abundance of golf lovers, wasn't anywhere near the top of the list.

More than a decade on, we've updated the figures using more recent data. Incidentally, none of the states in the top five are home to the five golf courses with the most holes-in-one in America. And what happens when you rank states by the ratio of residents to golf courses? The states that came in at the top and bottom of the list may surprise you.

For one, California still ranked dead last. Each California golf course can serve 43,116 residents, despite having the second-highest number of courses in the country at 917. Even Alaskans have a better ratio, with 31,887 residents for each of the state's golf courses (it has 23 in total). Other states, like Texas and New York, rank in the lower half. You'll have more luck in one of the Dakotas, which top the list despite having 236 golf courses between them. So, book a flight to locales you'd never expect and pack all the golf gear you'll need to feel confident on the course.