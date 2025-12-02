The 5 American States With The Most Golf Courses Per Capita
If you're in SoCal and a friend calls on Friday afternoon to suggest a Saturday morning tee time, you may be short on luck. The Golden State has the worst per-capita rate of golf courses, according to our calculations comparing 2020 census data with GolfNow's golf course directory. Ironically, residents of fly-over states have the least competition for tee times. But did the picture of golf abundance always look like this? In 2011, GolfBlogger created a ranking of golf-impoverished states by analyzing data from the 2010 census and a comprehensive list of courses from GolfLink. This "Golf Wealth" index revealed some fascinating and unexpected insights, such as the fact that Florida, a state sometimes maligned for its abundance of golf lovers, wasn't anywhere near the top of the list.
More than a decade on, we've updated the figures using more recent data. Incidentally, none of the states in the top five are home to the five golf courses with the most holes-in-one in America. And what happens when you rank states by the ratio of residents to golf courses? The states that came in at the top and bottom of the list may surprise you.
For one, California still ranked dead last. Each California golf course can serve 43,116 residents, despite having the second-highest number of courses in the country at 917. Even Alaskans have a better ratio, with 31,887 residents for each of the state's golf courses (it has 23 in total). Other states, like Texas and New York, rank in the lower half. You'll have more luck in one of the Dakotas, which top the list despite having 236 golf courses between them. So, book a flight to locales you'd never expect and pack all the golf gear you'll need to feel confident on the course.
North Dakota
Any trip you've ever planned to North Dakota probably didn't prompt you to include "golf clubs" on your packing list. Yet North Dakota has more to offer than the gorgeous garden and symbol of peace that inspired its nickname, the Peace Garden State. Its small population of 779,094 has access to 117 golf courses. That leaves 6,334 North Dakotans per course — and it's quite a selection.
Devils Lake, the "perch capital of the world," has more than just finned trophies in its waters. Its northern bays are home to Creel Bay Golf Course, a public golf course with a challenging layout that mixes water hazards, fairways, and sand traps. An even more scenic golfing challenge can be found at Bully Pulpit Golf Course in Medora, a gateway town that has it all. Set in the state's Badlands, hitting the links there feels a bit like going 18 holes on the set of a John Ford film. With a near-perfect 5-star rating on GolfPass, avid golfers should consider the course a worthy destination.
South Dakota
What's the number one thing you want to see in the Mount Rushmore State? If your answer is those four guys carved into the side of a granite mountain, you might still be in the introductory phase of your travel adventures. Once you're done seeing George, Tom, Teddy, and Abe, hit the greens.
South Dakota has even more golf courses than its northern counterpart, with 122. However, it also has a larger population, meaning there's one course for every 7,267 residents. That still leaves plenty of elbow room for out-of-towners looking for some unfamiliar greens.
Milbank, a friendly city on the rise, is home to Whetstone Creek Golf Course, an 18-hole bonanza of greenery and smiles. The state's naturally rolling landscape lends itself to creating a high-caliber course with a rustic charm. Those looking for a more casual day out should head over to Gregory Golf Course in the city of Gregory. The nine-hole gem in the southern fringe of South Dakota offers a fun outing for golfers of all levels, all in a tranquil city that blends rustic charm and modern comfort. Those seeking a true challenge should head to Lakeview Golf Course, situated in Mitchell. Rated the hardest course in the state by GolfLink, its 18 holes will provide a challenge worth the trip.
Iowa
The most sports-centric traveler likely heads to the Hawkeye State for one thing: To see the "Field of Dreams" farmhouse and baseball diamond. Yet besides the set visits and Iowa's famous state fair in Des Moines, grabbing a set of golf clubs is quite reasonable. The state has an impressive 411 golf courses, which, spread out over its 3.1 million residents, means each can serve 7,762 Iowans, third-best in the country. The options offer an alternative to the bucolic greens of the coasts.
For a historic outing, head over to the Sioux Golf and Country Club in Alton. Established in 1888, the nine-hole course showcases the rustic charm that its centuries of existence have accumulated. The river snaking through the course also makes for the ultimate water trap. If nine holes isn't enough, head over to the 22-hole Hidden Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf, which offers 7,300 yards of fairways, hazards, and bunkers. Accuracy is a must; otherwise, the course's four bonus holes become additional sources of frustration.
Nebraska
Visitors headed to the Cornhusker State would probably be forgiven for leaving the golf clubs at home, but the assumption might be misplaced, considering Nebraska residents enjoy more leisure time than anywhere else in America. With 222 golf courses for its population of nearly 2 million, a substantial chunk of said leisure time can be devoted to the therapeutic charm of greens and fairways. The state's Sandhills region, an area of mixed grassland and wetland habitats, makes it a natural choice for creating an 18-hole masterpiece.
The Prairie Club in the city of Valentine is the state's longest course — a potential downside depending on your precision. Think of it as the most time you'll spend out on the links. The club's three different courses create a diverse experience that rewards multiple rounds across several visits. Or you can take the easy route and head to Elmwood Golf Course, a less-challenging 18-hole jaunt near the center of Omaha.
Maine
The Pine Tree State rounds off the top five, though you'd be forgiven for choosing to check out Acadia National Park before going golfing here. The park's jaw-dropping location rightfully deserves top billing on your first visit to Maine, but why not throw in a couple of rounds while you're here? Golfing in a state where there's one club for every 9,801 residents means you'll have a unique experience. The national park itself has several golf courses nearby.
Northeast Harbor Golf Club offers guests a picturesque 5,430-yard course less than 10 minutes away from Acadia National Park. It's been a local gem since 1895, when local amateur J.G. Thorp built a golf course on land shared with grazing cows, who served as moving hazards for early golfers. The course's par of 69 means you'll have plenty of bandwidth to enjoy the view as much as the golfing.
For an even more concentrated dose of history, head over to Kebo Valley Golf Club — the oldest in the state and eighth-oldest in the country. The course, practically adjacent to Acadia, includes 6,131 yards of golfing once enjoyed — or endured — by the likes of former President William Howard Taft. Perhaps you'll have a bit more luck than the 27th president, who appropriately took 27 shots to complete the 17th hole. It appropriately now carries his name.
Methodology
Figuring out a Golf Wealth index isn't as hard as lowering your handicap. This list was compiled by comparing the population of a state to the number of golf courses within it. It includes all 50 states, even those that may not immediately come to mind as golf destinations (hello, Alaska).
The 2020 census from the U.S. Census Bureau provided the population data for each state. Those figures were then divided by the number of golf courses in each state, as provided by GolfNow's golf course directory, which includes a full list of all golf courses in the entire country.
Travelers should always check available tee times and book their day out on the course ahead of time. As always, be sure to get the rust out of your game before your trip. You can even work on your golf game without leaving your house.