Between Philly And Pittsburgh Is An Affordable Retirement Borough With A Historical, Walkable Downtown

Travelers visiting Chambersburg's downtown can start at Memorial Square, where a fountain and Union soldier statue represent the borough's Civil War history. From there, get a closer look at Chambersburg's past by finding a free guided walking tour or following one of the borough's official self-guided downtown tours. The first route, which begins at Chambersburg Heritage Center, covers just under 2 miles and features 22 stops primarily north of the square. The second route also begins at the heritage center but follows a different 1.6-mile loop, with 26 stops through the southern areas of downtown. Although both walking tours take one hour, visitors can decide how much of the route they want to complete and stop at shops along the way.

A shopping experience in downtown Chambersburg is far from what commercialized big-box stores offer. There, you won't find the biggest shopping malls in America. Instead, visitors can browse handmade gifts and unique artworks that were made or sourced locally. For example, book lovers will want to explore Northwood Books, a family-owned bookstore with a collection of more than 90,000 "gently used, new, and rare books." About a three-minute walk around the corner, the Foundry Art Market is a fine arts cooperative that sells paintings, prints, and ceramics created by artists from the Cumberland Valley.

Downtown Chambersburg also offers a diverse range of places to eat. The Historic Texas Lunch serves affordable American comfort foods like breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and subs — many of which are priced below $10. For more variety in one location, Neighbors Food Hall offers six different vendors. Diners can choose from dishes such as Japanese ramen, rice bowls, pizza, and chicken sandwiches.