Between Philly And Pittsburgh Is An Affordable Retirement Borough With A Historical, Walkable Downtown
Pennsylvania's largest cities offer an abundance of entertainment. Philadelphia, for example, is a major metropolitan destination with some of the country's most significant historical landmarks and bustling neighborhoods like Rittenhouse Square, where visitors will find restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops. Pittsburgh offers a similar experience, with dozens of eateries packed into its Cultural District. However, for retirees traveling to the state, a slower pace may be a better fit. Between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, there's one small community that offers a quieter experience without leaving bigger cities out of reach: Chambersburg.
Located in the state's South-Central region, Chambersburg is about three hours from both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh by car. It's also an easy day trip to Gettysburg, Harrisburg, and destinations across the Maryland border. But with 19% of its residents being 65 or older (according to the U.S. Census Bureau), Chambersburg itself has a lot for retirees to explore — especially those on a budget. According to the Downtown Chambersburg Inc. website, parking costs 25 cents an hour and is free during evenings and on weekends (though you might not need it anyway, since this charming area has a Walk Score of 81 out of 100). Additionally, travelers will find a wide range of activities that cost little or nothing. So, if you're looking for a vacation that combines history, walkability, and affordability, check out Chambersburg.
Explore Chambersburg's downtown
Travelers visiting Chambersburg's downtown can start at Memorial Square, where a fountain and Union soldier statue represent the borough's Civil War history. From there, get a closer look at Chambersburg's past by finding a free guided walking tour or following one of the borough's official self-guided downtown tours. The first route, which begins at Chambersburg Heritage Center, covers just under 2 miles and features 22 stops primarily north of the square. The second route also begins at the heritage center but follows a different 1.6-mile loop, with 26 stops through the southern areas of downtown. Although both walking tours take one hour, visitors can decide how much of the route they want to complete and stop at shops along the way.
A shopping experience in downtown Chambersburg is far from what commercialized big-box stores offer. There, you won't find the biggest shopping malls in America. Instead, visitors can browse handmade gifts and unique artworks that were made or sourced locally. For example, book lovers will want to explore Northwood Books, a family-owned bookstore with a collection of more than 90,000 "gently used, new, and rare books." About a three-minute walk around the corner, the Foundry Art Market is a fine arts cooperative that sells paintings, prints, and ceramics created by artists from the Cumberland Valley.
Downtown Chambersburg also offers a diverse range of places to eat. The Historic Texas Lunch serves affordable American comfort foods like breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and subs — many of which are priced below $10. For more variety in one location, Neighbors Food Hall offers six different vendors. Diners can choose from dishes such as Japanese ramen, rice bowls, pizza, and chicken sandwiches.
Affordable activities extend beyond downtown Chambersburg
Chambersburg's appeal goes beyond its historic downtown area. Retirees who want a more active trip outdoors can walk or cycle along the 1.6-mile Chambersburg Rail Trail. Visitors can enter the trail at West Commerce Street and follow the wooded stretch along Conococheague Creek. Benches along the way also allow retirees to bask in the scenery at their own pace. For more outdoor exploration just outside the borough, Pennsylvania's oldest state park, Mont Alto, is about 20 minutes away by car.
The borough's recreation department also operates seasonal facilities and events retirees can take advantage of. One example is the summer concert series at Kiwanis Bandshell, which runs from May to September. The concerts are free to attend and feature a wide range of bands and musical styles. Retirees can also visit the Chambersburg Aquatic Center, located in Memorial Park, for swimming, diving, or relaxing on the lazy river. A Google reviewer noted that the center accommodates wheelchair users with a ramp and chairlift. Seniors aged 60 and older also receive discounted daily entry.
For those interested in exploring more of Chambersburg, staying overnight is an option. Travelers will find over a dozen familiar hotel brands near Interstate 81. Although these hotels aren't within walking distance of downtown, visitors may be able to use Rabbittransit's Stop Hopper. On weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., this on-demand shuttle bus takes riders anywhere they need to go, provided the pick-up and drop-off are located within the Chambersburg service area. Trips cost $2.50 each way, although registered passengers over 65 years old can ride for free.