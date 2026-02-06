Pennsylvania's Oldest State Park Is An Underrated Escape For Fishing And Picnicking

For visitors, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has plenty to see, like the charm of Philadelphia, the scenic Poconos, and the battle relics of Gettysburg. Those in the know may also be aware of the forested ranges of the Laurel Highlands and the scenic byway that winds through them. Still, Pennsylvania is a large state, and within its sizable woodlands (after all, the name translates to "Penn's Woods"), you can always find hidden gems and unique attractions that make any getaway worthwhile.

Tucked away in south-central Pennsylvania, there's one such unsung refuge, where visitors can fish, hike, and win brag-worthy rights of visiting the oldest state park in the Keystone State. Designated in 1902, Mont Alto State Park has over 200 years of history, starting off as a blast iron furnace in 1807. Later, in tandem with pig iron production, it was turned into a recreation resort with swings, a dance pavilion, nature trails, and other amenities. The entire area was then purchased by Pennsylvania's State Forest Commission in 1902, and the park was eventually born. What remains of the past is the (refurbished) dance pavilion that now also serves as a picnic facility at this gorgeous reserve.

At only 24 acres, this under-the-radar location is small and makes for either a stopover destination or a day's peace in nature, as there are no overnight accommodations. However, Gettysburg — one of America's most-visited destinations — is a 30-minute drive away and has some elegant lodgings for creature comforts. Alternatively, Caledonia State Park, which is just 7.4 miles away, has camping options with full hookups. Caledonia State Park is also Mont Alto's administrative office, so visitors will need to head there to collect their state park passport stamp.