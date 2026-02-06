Pennsylvania's Oldest State Park Is An Underrated Escape For Fishing And Picnicking
For visitors, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has plenty to see, like the charm of Philadelphia, the scenic Poconos, and the battle relics of Gettysburg. Those in the know may also be aware of the forested ranges of the Laurel Highlands and the scenic byway that winds through them. Still, Pennsylvania is a large state, and within its sizable woodlands (after all, the name translates to "Penn's Woods"), you can always find hidden gems and unique attractions that make any getaway worthwhile.
Tucked away in south-central Pennsylvania, there's one such unsung refuge, where visitors can fish, hike, and win brag-worthy rights of visiting the oldest state park in the Keystone State. Designated in 1902, Mont Alto State Park has over 200 years of history, starting off as a blast iron furnace in 1807. Later, in tandem with pig iron production, it was turned into a recreation resort with swings, a dance pavilion, nature trails, and other amenities. The entire area was then purchased by Pennsylvania's State Forest Commission in 1902, and the park was eventually born. What remains of the past is the (refurbished) dance pavilion that now also serves as a picnic facility at this gorgeous reserve.
At only 24 acres, this under-the-radar location is small and makes for either a stopover destination or a day's peace in nature, as there are no overnight accommodations. However, Gettysburg — one of America's most-visited destinations — is a 30-minute drive away and has some elegant lodgings for creature comforts. Alternatively, Caledonia State Park, which is just 7.4 miles away, has camping options with full hookups. Caledonia State Park is also Mont Alto's administrative office, so visitors will need to head there to collect their state park passport stamp.
Pack fishing gear and picnic supplies for Mont Alto
Mont Alto State Park has free admission and is open year-round, from sunrise to sunset. Inside the refuge, you have amenities like a playground, restrooms, a flowing creek with peaceful fishing, and two picnic shelters. One of those shelters is the historic dance pavilion, which is available for walk-ins, as well as reservations, which cost $129 (for state residents) or $147 (for non-residents). With eight tables and the capacity for 150 people, this pavilion can host weddings, birthdays, or any other celebration. "We held my 60th birthday party there, and it was perfect! Lots of room to spread out. Electricity available. Outhouses in good condition!" writes one reviewer on Google.
Meanwhile, you can also take your meals down to the water's edge at the Bank Pavilion picnic area, where leisure time is backdropped by the enchanting Antietam Creek. If fishing is your idea of outdoorsy time instead, the waters are prime for trout fishing, including brook trout that are native to the eastern ends of North America. Cast a line from anywhere along the shores, as long as you have a valid state fishing license.
To get into action, the park's hiking trails give you access to the woods of the surrounding Michaux State Forest (which hides an alluring kayak route). However, the routes aren't completely inside the park (due to its compact size) and often start from the area around it. One highly-rated trail to conquer is the Bricker's Clearing Trail — a 3.7-mile, out-and-back path — which AllTrailer gave 5.0 stars. They wrote, "If you're looking to give your legs a rest from the typical rocky trails and elevations in the area, this is the perfect trail!" Plus, make sure to visit the park in the fall to witness Pennsylvania's autumnal beauty in serenity.