Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Idyllic High-Elevation Sierra Nevada Lake For Mountain Views And Fishing
The Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains can easily take someone's breath away, but that thought gets more literal at the Little Lakes Valley Trail on the way to Mack Lake. As one of the highest elevation trailheads in the range, the starting point is more than 10,000 feet above sea level. If Yosemite and Lake Tahoe had a baby, the offspring might look a lot like the scenery in this glacially carved valley dotted with pearls of alpine lakes and strung by a perennial creek. Luckily, Mack Lake is the first one up.
Mack Lake sits tucked between Yosemite and Sequoia & King Canyon National Park in John Muir Wilderness, part of Inyo National Forest. Many trails on this formidable side of the Sierra can intimidate hikers and anglers, making Mack Lake a nice access point for altitude acclimation. It could also serve as part of a longer fishing trip to get the famed Sierra Grand Slam — which potentially means catching four types of trout in one go.
The Little Lakes Valley access point is just 10 miles from Tom's Place on 395, also known as the Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway, California's most scenic drive. The ride from South Lake Tahoe takes about 3 hours. From Las Vegas, the drive takes closer to 5. Parking is at the Mosquito Flats, a name that justifiably raises eyebrows and questions about bug spray. This guide will help prepare visitors for a trip that feels like walking through an Ansel Adams postcard.
A half-mile hike to granite-peaked perfection and a special fishing spot
First things first — the parking area can fill up quickly in the summer. AllTrails reviews suggest arriving as early as you can to get a spot in the lot. Make sure to get a fishing license from the California Department of Fish & Game before arriving. Starting the trail is easy enough, riding the edge of Rock Creek before climbing about 200 feet in elevation for about half a mile. The calf-burning climb pays off with views of Mack Lake below and a crown of Sierra peaks wrapping around the valley.
To access the lake, use one of the side trails, which might require some scrambling. Those who've fished here before suggest heading to the south end of the lake to avoid the reeds of the north end. Plus, early hikers get rewarded with sunrise views where the gray peaks transition to a kaleidoscope of golden colors above while reflecting in the calm lake waters below.
The Eastern Sierra Backcountry Fishing Guide reports brook trout, black trout, and rainbow trout as possible catches in Mack Lake. The guide lists it as a high-use fishing area, but it also forms part of a chain of lakes. Other anglers might not want to stop at the first option. Plus, Mack measures around 5 acres, and visitors can find larger lakes down the 3.5-mile hike.
Iconic seasonal views in Little Lake Valley and Mack Lake
As is common in a sublime high-altitude oasis like Little Lakes Valley Trail, an underrated Eastern Sierra Trail, each season gives and takes a little. Winter and spring drop about 200 inches — nearly 17 feet — of snow. However, much of the valley is hard to access because of snowpack and road closures. The Rock Creek Sno-Park is about as far as winter drivers can get.
Elevation and weather patterns mean that ice-out on the lakes generally can happen as late as early June. As the high Sierra summer kicks into full gear, wildflowers bloom in the meadows of the valley on the way to and from Mack Lake. Expect blooms into early fall that paint a palette of colors in the granite alpine wonderland. This wet and wooded climate is a haven for mosquitoes, but those little buggers also help keep the hungry trout close to the surface. Bring bug spray and mosquito netting.
Those planning to stay overnight in the backcountry need a wilderness permit. Also, at more than 10,000 feet high, altitude sickness is a real concern. (Here are the best things to do when experiencing altitude sickness during a trek.) Keep in mind, too, that the Mosquito Flats Backpacker Campground is a walk-in spot near the trailhead that can help with acclimation. The scenery alone may take anyone's breath away.