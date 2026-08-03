Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Idyllic High-Elevation Sierra Nevada Lake For Mountain Views And Fishing

The Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains can easily take someone's breath away, but that thought gets more literal at the Little Lakes Valley Trail on the way to Mack Lake. As one of the highest elevation trailheads in the range, the starting point is more than 10,000 feet above sea level. If Yosemite and Lake Tahoe had a baby, the offspring might look a lot like the scenery in this glacially carved valley dotted with pearls of alpine lakes and strung by a perennial creek. Luckily, Mack Lake is the first one up.

Mack Lake sits tucked between Yosemite and Sequoia & King Canyon National Park in John Muir Wilderness, part of Inyo National Forest. Many trails on this formidable side of the Sierra can intimidate hikers and anglers, making Mack Lake a nice access point for altitude acclimation. It could also serve as part of a longer fishing trip to get the famed Sierra Grand Slam — which potentially means catching four types of trout in one go.

The Little Lakes Valley access point is just 10 miles from Tom's Place on 395, also known as the Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway, California's most scenic drive. The ride from South Lake Tahoe takes about 3 hours. From Las Vegas, the drive takes closer to 5. Parking is at the Mosquito Flats, a name that justifiably raises eyebrows and questions about bug spray. This guide will help prepare visitors for a trip that feels like walking through an Ansel Adams postcard.