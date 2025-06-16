Skip The Yosemite Crowds And See Eight Alpine Lakes On This Underrated Eastern Sierra Trail

A whopping 4 million people cram into Yosemite National Park each year. It's easy to see why: This is the home of the vertiginous Half Dome and the roaring Nevada Fall. Basically, it's bucket list stuff for outdoors enthusiasts. But what a lot of folks don't know is that you can skip the crowds by venturing to other awesome places in the surrounding Sierra Nevada. There are the stunning views of the high Tioga Road, for example, or the highest drive-to campground in California just to the east of the park. Alternatively, there's also the Little Lakes Valley Trail, which offers a similarly jaw-dropping mountain experience with a fraction of the footfall.

How can you guarantee there's a fraction of the footfall, you ask? For one, the trailhead for the Lakes Valley is located on the harder-to-reach eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, some 1.25 hours' drive from the eastern entrance to Yosemite. Secondly, there's a strict overnight permit requirement that limits the number of backpacking hikers on the route, with passes often selling out six months in advance.

Your best bet for getting to the trail is to head up what's arguably California's most iconic desert and mountain highway: The gorgeous U.S. Route 395. You'll find parking at the trailhead around 45 minutes' drive out of the town of Bishop. For fly-in travelers, the nearest airport is the Mammoth Yosemite Airport, which sits just off Highway 395 about 30 minutes north of the trailhead. Just be sure to check ahead for any road closures — the Rock Creek Road that leads to the parking lot is sometimes off-limits throughout the winter.