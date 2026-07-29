This Stretch Of 'California's Most Scenic Drive' Through The Sierra Nevadas Is Lined With Lake Views And Campsites

Competition for the title of "California's most scenic drive" is stiff. Many mesmerizing road trips can be taken throughout the state, like those along the Pacific Coast and Redwood Highways. But when a stretch of asphalt passes by dreamy destinations like Yosemite, along with dozens of alpine lakes, and some of the tallest mountain peaks on the continent, it earns big-time bragging rights. Highway 395, dubbed the Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway, is touted by travelers and journalists alike as a bucket-list-worthy journey, most recently by HGTV.

While the full length of Highway 395 runs between Hesperia, California, and the Canadian border, the California portion of Highway 395 alone travels by both the highest and lowest points in the contiguous 48 states: Mount Whitney and Death Valley. However, the Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway specifically stretches the 133 miles from Bishop, California, to the intersection of State Route 89 outside of Lake Tahoe.

Having traveled this road many times while living near Lake Tahoe and occasionally working in Mammoth, I can confirm that it is one of the most spectacular and awe-inspiring drives I've ever been on, anywhere. You journey through lush forests, verdant valleys, and chiseled, snow-tipped mountains soaring more than 10,000 feet skyward. Quick excursions off the byway bring you to a historic ghost town, steaming hot springs, and breathtakingly blue lakes. Camp in one of several sublime settings along the way and drift to sleep under the seemingly endless jewel box of stars overhead.