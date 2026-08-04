This Nostalgic Midwest Amusement Park Announces The Closure Of Its Most Iconic Roller Coaster In 2027
Generations of people have ridden the Thunderation rollercoaster. They have climbed into the cars, descended through woods, careened around curves, and — most famously — flown through a simulated mine shaft. The front of each car looks like a steam-powered locomotive, with its bonnet smokestack and rounded smokebox. The wooden framework of the ride rises as high as 80 feet above the ground, letting passengers hit a maximum speed of 48 miles per hour. Thunderation saw its first riders in 1993, bringing wild, mining-inspired fun to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. Since then, more than 27 million thrill-seekers have lined up for this prospector-themed diversion.
Yet the Thunderation will soon pull into its station for the last time. Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts announced in February that 2026 is the coaster's last year in operation, and the ride will close on January 2, 2027. In a February press release, company president Brad Thomas asserted that "Thunderation's retirement at the end of 2026 will launch new and exciting chapters in Silver Dollar City's future. In this case, the end is really an exciting beginning." That feels like a credible promise — this underrated theme park, hidden in the Ozark Mountains, has many record-breaking coasters, and USA Today readers named Silver Dollar City the "Best Theme Park" in the country for four years running. The decision to shut down the Thunderation doesn't seem to be one that Silver Dollar management has taken lightly.
Reasons for the Thunderation closure and what comes next
The exact reasons for the Thunderation closure are hard to say; the official press release playfully stays in character, quoting Jedidiah Campbell, the (presumably fictional) foreman of the (definitely fictional) Marvel Cave Mining Company: "Thunderation has had its run... But this mountain was never meant to be borrowed forever. There are still undiscovered sections of that mine, and I intend to see what it holds. The work underground matters more than any cheer from above." This is in keeping with Silver Dollar City's M.O., which is modeled on late-19th-century frontier life and stages 40 live shows each day it's open. This commitment to the storyline is one reason Silver Dollar City is among the most underrated theme parks in America you must visit.
The real reason for the ride's closure is probably more mundane: expansion and renovation. Back in 2024, Silver Dollar City revealed big plans for the amusement park, including the development of about 1,200 acres next to the park and a budget of $500 million for park enhancements. While explicit plans aren't yet public, it's possible that "Jedidiah" will use the space previously occupied by Thunderation for a new and jazzier ride as part of this renovation. Silver Dollar City has a host of other rides, which will continue to roll after the Thunderation makes its final run. If you just can't get enough sudden drops, here are the 16 most terrifying roller coasters in the U.S. that will leave you shaking.