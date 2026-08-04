This Nostalgic Midwest Amusement Park Announces The Closure Of Its Most Iconic Roller Coaster In 2027

Generations of people have ridden the Thunderation rollercoaster. They have climbed into the cars, descended through woods, careened around curves, and — most famously — flown through a simulated mine shaft. The front of each car looks like a steam-powered locomotive, with its bonnet smokestack and rounded smokebox. The wooden framework of the ride rises as high as 80 feet above the ground, letting passengers hit a maximum speed of 48 miles per hour. Thunderation saw its first riders in 1993, bringing wild, mining-inspired fun to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. Since then, more than 27 million thrill-seekers have lined up for this prospector-themed diversion.

Yet the Thunderation will soon pull into its station for the last time. Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts announced in February that 2026 is the coaster's last year in operation, and the ride will close on January 2, 2027. In a February press release, company president Brad Thomas asserted that "Thunderation's retirement at the end of 2026 will launch new and exciting chapters in Silver Dollar City's future. In this case, the end is really an exciting beginning." That feels like a credible promise — this underrated theme park, hidden in the Ozark Mountains, has many record-breaking coasters, and USA Today readers named Silver Dollar City the "Best Theme Park" in the country for four years running. The decision to shut down the Thunderation doesn't seem to be one that Silver Dollar management has taken lightly.