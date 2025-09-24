16 Most Terrifying Roller Coasters In The US That Will Leave You Shaking, According To Thrill Seekers

What is it about roller coasters that appeals to riders? Is it their sense of wild abandon, the feeling of pushing the limits of what is possible? Maybe it is the way to rise and fall, like giant pieces of bendy spaghetti art come to life? Or perhaps it is just the incredible engineering that goes into them? Of course, there is the simple thrill of these rides at some of the largest theme parks, the way that they can be exciting, rewarding, and terrifying all at once.

There is something so unique about the experience of riding a roller coaster for the first time. The constant pulsing heart and butterflies, not knowing when the twists, turns, dips, and loops come while you are strapped in, really can make your heart skip a beat. To find the scariest roller coasters out there, we pored over blogs like Road Trips & Roller Coasters that specialize in coasters, and backed up our findings with reviews of each thrill ride.