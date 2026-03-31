The Most Underrated Theme Parks In America You Must Visit, According To Reviews

One of the reasons why the major theme parks attract millions of visitors every year is because of the "vibes" these parks generate. With Disney, the vibes are magical. With Universal, the vibes are thrilling. But in the historic rolling hills of Virginia, there is a park where both vibes come together to create an exceptional experience: Busch Gardens. Located in attraction-filled Williamsburg, this is a park that feels less like a tourist trap and more like a romanticized storybook of Europe, which, ironically, the park was designed to be. When the park opened in 1975, its original name was The Old Country, themed to allow visitors to experience the serene nature of Europe without hopping on a plane and crossing the Atlantic Ocean, to the tune of nearly 3 million visitors annually.

While Busch Gardens has a roller coaster lineup that can easily go toe-to-toe with more famous thrill parks such as Cedar Point, the main attraction is the park's meticulous landscaping, with towering oaks keeping Virginia's notorious summer humidity at bay, and the sudden elevation changes thanks to its location on the James River. This is the magical "vibes" of the park, with landscaping and attention to detail that are atypical of the traditional amusement park. "I've been going here for over 40 years and it never disappoints," wrote a reviewer on Google. But, remember, this is a park that also brings thrilling "vibes," and this is where Busch Gardens' roller coaster lineup really shines, with its offerings ranging from family coasters such as Verbolten, courage-inducing coasters such as Alpengeist, and historic coasters like Loch Ness Monster, the world's first interlocking loop roller coaster that still provides endless excitement to guests as it did when it first opened in 1978.