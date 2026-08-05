Forget Yellowstone — Visit This Less Crowded, Beautiful Montana State Park With Scenic River Trails

There's no denying Yellowstone is one of America's — and the world's — great national parks. But there's also no denying that it's crowded, with more than four million annual visitors flocking to the epic sprawl of mountains, pulsing geysers, and endless skies in northwest Wyoming. There are great alternative options for crowd-weary park enthusiasts, though, one of which is Missouri Headwaters State Park, just across the Wyoming border in Montana.

Missouri Headwaters State Park, only 30 minutes from Bozeman by car, sits at the point where three smaller rivers converge to form the Missouri River, which then winds cross country for some 2,500 miles before flowing into the Mississippi at St. Louis. The park's topography is different from the towering vistas and volcanic activity for which Yellowstone is famed. Missouri Headwaters is a highland area of verdant plains, webbed in great, snaking tributaries and dotted with willow, cottonwood, and birch trees. The abundance of water and the lushness of the landscape has lured humans for centuries, with Native American tribes, and subsequently trappers and settlers, all vying for control of the region. Lewis and Clark even camped here in 1805.

Wildlife also thrives in Missouri Headwaters: freshwater fish in the rivers; pelicans, eagles, hawks, and cormorants in the skies; and otters, beavers, deer, and elk on land. Look out for these as you walk the park's miles of gentle river trails or stay in one of 17 campsites overnight. Other activities include cycling, fishing, kayaking and boating, and a summer speaker series featuring free-to-attend presentations on the history and nature of Missouri Headwaters. Most importantly, you can experience all of this without braving the crowds of over-touristed Yellowstone.