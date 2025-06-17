Montana's Lakeside State Park Is A Crowd-Free Paradise For Outdoor Recreation Surrounded By Cherry Orchards
Famed for its stretches of forested mountain ranges and beautiful lakes, the west side of Montana was made for the wild at heart. And while most wanderlusters opt to get a taste of the Great American West by soaking in the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park, those eager to feed their untamed spirit should venture about an hour south to see the unsung splendor of Yellow Bay State Park instead.
Perched along the eastern shore of Flathead Lake — the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River — this outdoor paradise offers up just as much natural wonder but with far fewer crowds. Granted, Yellow Bay is quite small, spanning only 15 acres, but it certainly isn't lacking in adventure. From swimming and boating to waterskiing and scuba diving, you can make quite the splash in Flathead Lake, the waters of which shimmer for about 200 square miles. The lakeside recreation area is also bounded by swaths of cherry trees, including the groves of the nearby K&J Orchard and The Orchard at Flathead Lake. They usually bloom in the spring and are harvested in the summer months, making for a rather sweet excursion if you visit in season.
Even better, the park is just one of six natural spaces circling Flathead Lake that make up the greater Flathead Lake State Park. The Finley Point unit lies to the south of Yellow Bay, while Wayfarers State Park hugs the lake's northeast shore. Big Arm State Park and the West Shore can be found on the west side of the lake, just a stone's throw away from the more than 2,000-acre wildlife wonderland of Wild Horse Island.
Make a splash at Yellow Bay State Park
Life's a beach at Yellow Bay. The eastern unit of Flathead Lake State Park features a wide, gravelly shore for getting some sun during the warmer months. Of course, the recreation area, which is intersected by Yellow Bay Creek, is a real beauty any time of year. As one past parkgoer shares on Tripadvisor, it's "Worth a visit even in the winter." With that being said, Montana winters can get quite chilly, so if you want more favorable lake weather, the best time to visit is typically from mid-May through Labor Day, which lands on the first Monday in September each year. Yellow Bay's campground is open from May 1 through September 30. There are only five tent sites available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to get there early if you want to snag a spot. Depending on the season, the sites will cost between $4 to $34 per night, at the time of writing.
Plop down for an afternoon lunch at the picnic tables, or cook something up on the pedestal grills. You can easily get your boat out on the water via the recreation area's ramp and dock. These are usually open from mid-March through November, depending on the weather. However, you can check the status on the state park's Facebook page or call the Flathead Lake State Park Ranger Station to make sure they're available before making the trek over.
It's important to note that Yellow Bay closed on March 17, 2025, to undergo improvements, including freshly paved roads, a new latrine, relocated campsites, and the installation of a kayak launching device, which is being added to the boat ramp. The project's anticipated completion date is July 1, at the time of this writing.
A few more things to know before you go
The wilds of Big Sky Country await, but before you head out to Yellow Bay, there are just a few more things to know. For starters, out-of-staters will have to pay a small day-use entrance fee of $8 (or $4 if you walk or bike in) at the time of writing. Montana residents who didn't cover the $9 state parks fee with their annual vehicle registration will also have to shell out the nonresident rate to see the park, which is open year-round.
Flathead Lake State Park is within the Flathead Indian Reservation, so you will need a joint tribal and state license to fish in the waters of Yellow Bay. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks also notes on its website, "All recreation on tribal land outside of the park requires a tribal recreation permit and is subject to all tribal rules and regulations."
If camping's not your thing, you can get some luxurious shut-eye at the Many Springs Flathead Lake Resort, just down the road from Yellow Bay. The lakeside property has a dozen studio vacation rentals to choose from, as well as a full bar and restaurant for that much-needed rest. In Bigfork, one of the best lake towns in America, you can find more hotel options, such as Swan River Inn, the Inn on Bigfork Bay, and Timbers Motel. The year-round resort town hidden in Montana's Rocky Mountains is only about 15 miles north of Yellow Bay.