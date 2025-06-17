Montana's Lakeside State Park Is A Crowd-Free Paradise For Outdoor Recreation Surrounded By Cherry Orchards

Famed for its stretches of forested mountain ranges and beautiful lakes, the west side of Montana was made for the wild at heart. And while most wanderlusters opt to get a taste of the Great American West by soaking in the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park, those eager to feed their untamed spirit should venture about an hour south to see the unsung splendor of Yellow Bay State Park instead.

Perched along the eastern shore of Flathead Lake — the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River — this outdoor paradise offers up just as much natural wonder but with far fewer crowds. Granted, Yellow Bay is quite small, spanning only 15 acres, but it certainly isn't lacking in adventure. From swimming and boating to waterskiing and scuba diving, you can make quite the splash in Flathead Lake, the waters of which shimmer for about 200 square miles. The lakeside recreation area is also bounded by swaths of cherry trees, including the groves of the nearby K&J Orchard and The Orchard at Flathead Lake. They usually bloom in the spring and are harvested in the summer months, making for a rather sweet excursion if you visit in season.

Even better, the park is just one of six natural spaces circling Flathead Lake that make up the greater Flathead Lake State Park. The Finley Point unit lies to the south of Yellow Bay, while Wayfarers State Park hugs the lake's northeast shore. Big Arm State Park and the West Shore can be found on the west side of the lake, just a stone's throw away from the more than 2,000-acre wildlife wonderland of Wild Horse Island.