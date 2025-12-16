The Biggest Cause Of Injury And Fatality In Yellowstone Isn't Wildlife Or Springs

If given the choice to visit only one national park, many travelers would surely opt for Yellowstone. Opened as the world's first national park in 1872, the 2.2 million-acre sprawl of dramatic scenery and bubbling geothermal activity is home to half of the world's geysers and healthy populations of bison, grizzly bears, cougars, and wolves. Because Yellowstone sits atop an active (if mercifully quiet) supervolcano and houses some of nature's fiercest predators, there are dangers present for visitors to the park. Yet, while getting mauled by a grizzly or tumbling into a boiling spring are possibilities, traffic-related incidents are actually the number one cause of visitor death and injury in the park.

It's dispiriting to think that the real apex predator in Yellowstone is a distracted biped behind the wheel, but according to local law firm Beck, Amsden & Staples, between 2007 and 2023, 17 people died in traffic accidents while there were only three fatal wildlife encounters. Such figures serve as a reminder to observe the rules of driving in Yellowstone at all times. The speed limit is 45 mph, unless stated otherwise, while winding mountain passes, wildlife darting across the road, logjams in the height of summer, changeable weather conditions in winter, and unexpected potholes and soft shoulders combine to make driving trickier.

It's understandable you'd want to slow down or stop because you've spotted a herd of grazing bison or a pair of frolicking bear cubs. But in the likely event this happens when there's no obvious parking area nearby, stay attuned to what the cars are doing in front of and behind you. If you choose to pull over, all four wheels must be off the road, leaving enough space for other drivers to pass by safely. U-turning is also completely legal in the park.