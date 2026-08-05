Between Kansas City And Springfield Is A Charming Midwest City With Shops, Tasty Restaurants, And Outdoor Fun
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Missouri's rural escapes can't be overstated. Distinct, character-filled cities and towns throughout the state provide an enticing small-town aesthetic. Moberly is one such destination. This inviting Midwest city is about 130 miles from Kansas City or 170 miles from Springfield, Illinois. While it's never achieved the size or population of those bigger cities, it did grow rapidly in the 1800s, becoming a booming railroad destination and earning its nickname, Magic City, as people used to say it appeared magically out of thin air (via TravelStorys).
Moberly's prosperity during this railroad era has left it many Midwest charms, including a wide-street downtown with historic brick buildings that harken back to its early years. It also boasts around 1,600 acres of beautiful outdoor recreation spaces, giving it parks, walking trails, playing fields, and nature areas you might otherwise associate with its neighboring metropolises. It's an enticing amalgamation of long country roads, farmland, corn mazes, pick-up trucks, and bigger city dining and experiences. "Moberly possesses a small-town environment with relative safety, yet it's larger than many surrounding towns ... The park system is quite exceptional," one resident wrote in a Niche review.
Those seeking the endless entertainment, shopping, and dining opportunities of bigger cities may be disappointed here. But if you're looking for a city with a small-town soul and an emphasis on community and outdoor fun, with a few quality shops and restaurants thrown in for good measure, Moberly is a worthwhile destination. Who knows, you may discover even more reasons to call it the Magic City after you visit.
Charming shopping and dining in Moberly
Downtown Moberly has a decent smattering of shops for the city's size. West Reed Street is where you'll find the majority of these retailers. Those in the mood for antiquing should check out Charlotte's Web Antiques. Inside, you'll find an assortment of vintage homewares and antique furniture, as well as jewelry, knives, military memorabilia, and other collectibles. Vintage424 is just a short walk away, selling a range of unique antique treasures, from hand-painted figurines to cute coffee cups, stools, framed artwork, and trinkets.
Moberly's shopping isn't exclusively pre-loved goods. Encore Moberly is a women's clothing shop ranging from comfy loungewear and boho-chic designs to cute skirts and tops. The store sometimes hosts live fashion shows to preview new stock. After you've finished at Encore, pop next door to browse homewares and clothes in AURA Home. It stocks a range of one-off pieces, including vintage gilded mirrors, glass coasters, denim outfits, framed needlepoint, and handblown glassware.
If you're ever in need of a pick-me-up while shopping, head to Bean. Like all the aforementioned stores, this coffee shop is on West Reed Street and has a good reputation for quality coffee and fresh sandwiches and pastries. It often has some inventive items on the menu, from espresso freeze pops (great for hot summer days) to Mediterranean pitas. Bubba's Burger Bar is another local staple for breakfast or lunch. Diners sit at a horseshoe-shaped table surrounding the kitchen and tuck into breakfast waffles, fried chicken, chili cheese dogs, sloppy joes, homemade soup, and other daily specials. Steak lovers should dine at Lula's, a dive bar highly rated on Google, with a panache for grilled meat. You can also order spiced boiled shrimp, ribs, snow crab, and tuna.
Outdoor recreation in Moberly
A big reason Moberly is such a charming Midwest city is its preservation of outdoor spaces and pockets of nature for everyone to enjoy. Those aforementioned preserved areas have been put to good use, particularly in Rothwell Park, which has 465 acres where visitors can enjoy swimming, archery, athletics, camping, disc golf, fishing, kayaking, and walking. Kids love the Moberly Mini Train here, which travels slowly around part of the park. Both the Rothwell and Water Works lakes have fishing docks and boat ramps, and two main trails lead you around the water, past picnic spots, and through a wilderness area.
Another great outdoor activity here is a little louder with a lot more octane. Moberly Motorsports Park hosts weekly racing events during its season (typically April until October). These include family racing nights, national competitions, and vintage cars. If you want to see more nature while visiting Moberly, you could drive one hour to Mark Twain Lake, which is perfect for camping, hiking, and fishing. Mark Twain State Park, which surrounds the lake, also has plenty of campsites if you want to spend the night.
Moberly is about a 2.5-hour drive from Kansas City or St. Louis, which has a bustling "second downtown" in the artsy and trendy Clayton suburb. For those coming in from Illinois, Springfield is about a three-hour drive away. Accommodation is sparse in Moberly, so you'll find more choices about 40 minutes south in Columbia, an artsy college town called the "Athens of Missouri."