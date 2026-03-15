Missouri's Underrated Lake In A Scenic State Park Is Perfect For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing
The best nature escapes always have a lake for maximum fun. Take Lake of the Ozarks State Park, for instance, Missouri's largest, with mountain views and recreation, or Table Rock Lake with its hidden beaches and water sports opportunities. Both destinations show that waterfront access elevates the experience, and one underrated body of water in northeast Missouri further proves that. Mark Twain Lake is a vast beauty where outdoor lovers head to enjoy a variety of activities. Covering 18,600 acres of surface water, the lake extends for 27 miles, with its shoreline boasting 285 miles of respite. The area surrounding the lake comprises 38,400 acres, 2,775 acres of which make up the namesake state park.
Mark Twain State Park is the gateway to lakefront recreation. Visitors can launch their boat into the water and enjoy cruising on 12 nautical miles. Some bring their fishing gear to catch several species teeming in the lake. Others opt for adventures on foot — with miles of hiking trails to traverse, there's much to explore in the park. Beyond the state park limits, there are even more paths to trek, whether you'd like a quick stroll or a long journey. When night falls, you don't have to leave just yet — with numerous campgrounds within the state park and many others outside the park's perimeter, the scenic Mark Twain Lake makes for a perfect getaway. If camping is too rustic for your taste, you can rent out a cabin for a comfortable stay.
Getting to Mark Twain State Park from St. Louis takes two hours, while Columbia is one hour and 10 minutes away. Jefferson City, on the other hand, is an hour and 20 minutes away. The drive from Kansas City takes three hours, so it's better to spend the night by the lake.
Where to camp at Mark Twain Lake, Missouri
Those heading to Mark Twain State Park can choose from three different campgrounds. The Badger Campground has 26 electric sites with 50-amp electricity, two of which are ADA-accessible. Featuring a restroom, laundry area, dump station, woodlot, and trash receptacles, the campground allows you to book your spot up to 12 months before your chosen dates. Certain amenities, such as water and showers, are only available from mid-April through the end of October.
Also open year-round is the Coyote Campground, which has 31 sites — 17 provide 50-amp electricity, while 14 are primitive sites. From the total, three are ADA-accessible. This zone comes with vault toilets, an amphitheater, and access to walking paths and trails. Similar to Badger, this campground has a seasonal water source — there are no showers at this zone. Meanwhile, the Puma Campground has 37 campsites. All offer electric hookups, four are family sites, and multiple spots are ADA-accessible. This campground has restrooms, vault toilets, water, and a playground, with ample parking space. Not only that, but there's a fish cleaning station, too.
The Puma Campground houses six cabins for those who prefer to sleep under a roof. These sleep up to six guests (four adults and two kids) — each has a queen-size bed and a sofa bed, as well as a loft area where you can place sleeping bags. As for amenities, the cabins provide heating, air conditioning, a refrigerator, microwave, barbecue grill, and campfire ring. However, for running water and bathrooms, you must use the shared facilities at the campground. You're also in charge of bringing your own linen. Large groups can stay at the Si Colborn Group Camp, which accommodates up to 75 people. Your group must consist of 35 people to book the site.
Hike and fish around Mark Twain Lake, Missouri
Mark Twain State Park has several trails worth hiking — start with the Barefoot Sam Trail that's just 0.4 miles long. This quick loop can be completed in about 15 minutes, but don't expect a paved path — the dirt trail has muddy sections and rocky terrain. The views of the lake emerging now and then make up for the natural pathway. Those looking for a longer hike can take the Dogwood Trail. This loop stretches for 2.2 miles, taking around an hour to complete. You'll walk past oak and hickory forests, with expansive vistas of Mark Twain Lake following you along the way. Dogwoods light up this route in the spring, giving the trail its name. Other hikes to go on include Post Oak, White Oak, and Whitetail Trails.
There are two concrete boat ramps with four lanes at the state park with no launch fees. Campers, though, can use the one-lane ramp within the campground. One of the best things about Mark Twain Lake is that you can enjoy unlimited horsepower boating. As you're preparing to set sail, don't forget to bring your fishing rod. The lake is stocked with largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, carp, and walleye. Spring and falltime anglers will see a spike in bass catches. April and May are best for reeling in white and black crappie, while early spring stocked tributaries offer excellent walleye fishing.
If you're visiting in the summer, plan a picnic at either of the shelters and participate in the interpretive programs. Whatever you do, make sure to put the right address into your GPS — you might accidentally end up in the sprawling Mark Twain National Forest in the Ozarks, which is actually 2.5 hours from the state park and lake.