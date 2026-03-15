Missouri's Underrated Lake In A Scenic State Park Is Perfect For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing

The best nature escapes always have a lake for maximum fun. Take Lake of the Ozarks State Park, for instance, Missouri's largest, with mountain views and recreation, or Table Rock Lake with its hidden beaches and water sports opportunities. Both destinations show that waterfront access elevates the experience, and one underrated body of water in northeast Missouri further proves that. Mark Twain Lake is a vast beauty where outdoor lovers head to enjoy a variety of activities. Covering 18,600 acres of surface water, the lake extends for 27 miles, with its shoreline boasting 285 miles of respite. The area surrounding the lake comprises 38,400 acres, 2,775 acres of which make up the namesake state park.

Mark Twain State Park is the gateway to lakefront recreation. Visitors can launch their boat into the water and enjoy cruising on 12 nautical miles. Some bring their fishing gear to catch several species teeming in the lake. Others opt for adventures on foot — with miles of hiking trails to traverse, there's much to explore in the park. Beyond the state park limits, there are even more paths to trek, whether you'd like a quick stroll or a long journey. When night falls, you don't have to leave just yet — with numerous campgrounds within the state park and many others outside the park's perimeter, the scenic Mark Twain Lake makes for a perfect getaway. If camping is too rustic for your taste, you can rent out a cabin for a comfortable stay.

Getting to Mark Twain State Park from St. Louis takes two hours, while Columbia is one hour and 10 minutes away. Jefferson City, on the other hand, is an hour and 20 minutes away. The drive from Kansas City takes three hours, so it's better to spend the night by the lake.