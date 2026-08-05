'Washington's Highest-Elevation Restaurant' Is A Lodge-Like Stunner Serving PNW Cuisine And Mt. Rainier Views
While Seattle may be recognized as Washington State's culinary capital, its views are likely to be limited to urban parks and cityscapes. For visitors seeking a truly unique dining experience, where the scenery is just as important as the meal, Washington State has a lodge-like restaurant up in the mountains that fits the bill. A scenic spot that requires its own gondola ride to even make it through the door, the Summit House Restaurant is the state's highest elevation dining experience. It serves classic American fare (think burgers, salads, and pastas), and creative dishes inspired by Pacific Northwest produce from its location at a breathtaking 6,782 feet of altitude.
From its position, perched in the heart of Washington's Cascade Range, guests can observe unrivalled Mount Rainier views. Especially on clear days, visitors can spot all five of Washington State's glaciated volcanoes: Mount Adams, Mount Baker, Glacier Peak, Mount Rainier, and Mount St. Helens. The restaurant is located within the Crystal Mountain resort, which is the state's largest ski resort.
Since the Summit House Restaurant is open during spring and summer months (from June to September) as well as during winter ski season, the views visitors can expect range from alpine wonderland with snow-capped peaks and dark pines to lush, summertime slopes and meadows, coating Mount Rainier in a glossy green. Mount Rainier aside, guests also have prime views of the Cascade Range peaks surrounding the restaurant.
How to prepare for your meal above the clouds
You may have already checked out the Seattle neighborhoods every foodie should explore before heading to the wilderness. While this restaurant-lodge up in the mountains may lack the diversity of global cuisine the Emerald City has to offer, it is ideal for gourmands who are after a taste of the PNW's rich cuisine. On the menu, you can expect to find chef's special burgers like the "Elk Burger" (named after the peak the restaurant overlooks), along with classics like shepherd's pie and fish and chips. Seasonal summer dishes also include salmon salads and strawberry pear salads. Guests can enjoy their meal on the restaurant's outdoor patio, or indoors (which still features stunning views). While you don't need to make reservations in advance, Summit House recommends booking ahead if you are travelling with a larger group, and a minimum spend may be required.
One important factor to consider is that you need to take the Mount Rainier gondola ride to head to the restaurant, and the ticket is best bought in advance. A scenic experience itself, the ride costs approximately $50 per person in summer, but exact costs vary depending on season, day of the week, advance purchase, and other discounts. The ride itself takes about 10 minutes, but you'll get a stunning look at Mount Rainier, one of the crown jewels of the Pacific Northwest with alpine views resembling the Swiss Alps. You also have the option to hike the Crystal Mountain Loop Trail, a 9-mile round trip (though you can cut that in half if you take the gondola up or down) that passes by Summit House Restaurant.
It takes less than two hours (about 70 miles) to drive from Seattle or Tacoma to the base of the mountain, where the gondola ride starts. Visitors who want to add another foodie stop should swing by Burien, a food-centric getaway tucked between Seattle and Tacoma.