'Washington's Highest-Elevation Restaurant' Is A Lodge-Like Stunner Serving PNW Cuisine And Mt. Rainier Views

You may have already checked out the Seattle neighborhoods every foodie should explore before heading to the wilderness. While this restaurant-lodge up in the mountains may lack the diversity of global cuisine the Emerald City has to offer, it is ideal for gourmands who are after a taste of the PNW's rich cuisine. On the menu, you can expect to find chef's special burgers like the "Elk Burger" (named after the peak the restaurant overlooks), along with classics like shepherd's pie and fish and chips. Seasonal summer dishes also include salmon salads and strawberry pear salads. Guests can enjoy their meal on the restaurant's outdoor patio, or indoors (which still features stunning views). While you don't need to make reservations in advance, Summit House recommends booking ahead if you are travelling with a larger group, and a minimum spend may be required.

One important factor to consider is that you need to take the Mount Rainier gondola ride to head to the restaurant, and the ticket is best bought in advance. A scenic experience itself, the ride costs approximately $50 per person in summer, but exact costs vary depending on season, day of the week, advance purchase, and other discounts. The ride itself takes about 10 minutes, but you'll get a stunning look at Mount Rainier, one of the crown jewels of the Pacific Northwest with alpine views resembling the Swiss Alps. You also have the option to hike the Crystal Mountain Loop Trail, a 9-mile round trip (though you can cut that in half if you take the gondola up or down) that passes by Summit House Restaurant.

It takes less than two hours (about 70 miles) to drive from Seattle or Tacoma to the base of the mountain, where the gondola ride starts. Visitors who want to add another foodie stop should swing by Burien, a food-centric getaway tucked between Seattle and Tacoma.