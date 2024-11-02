Situated Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Secret Washington City For A Food-Centric Getaway
A charming Seattle suburb located directly between Sea-Tac and King County airports, the little town of Burien is an underrated foodie destination for the discerning Seattleite. As the third most walkable city in Washington with a population of roughly 33,000, it's easy to get around downtown Burien on foot and check out the intriguing international food scene that has been collected in a matter of blocks in "Olde Burien." From Oaxacan specialties to Australian meat pies, Ethiopian injera to health-conscious smoothies, and every German, Chinese, Mongolian, or fusion food in between, Burien's food scene can take you around the world without even leaving the mainland for one of Seattle's best island escapes.
From Seattle's Sea-Tac Airport, you're a five minute drive west to Burien. It's only 10 miles south of Seattle and 27 miles north of Tacoma, making the town a pleasant commute to escape the crowds. Some of Seattle's favorite restaurants have opened second or third locations in Burien, too –- so if you can't get a reservation in the city, why not check out Burien's version? We'll take you through the best originals, as well as top copy-cats of the city's main culinary thoroughfare — SW 152nd Street — below.
Seattle's best restaurants have found their way to Burien
Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood may have had the original Smarty Pants pub and brewhouse, but Smarty Pants Garage (626 SW 152nd Street) in Burien, the restaurant's third location, brings the casual taproom feel with carefully-crafted sandwiches and beer brewed on-site to this community. And with vegetarian and gluten-free substitutions available for every sandwich, it solidifies the restaurant as a great foodie destination for vegans, too.
Another popular Seattle original, Stevie's Famous of Beacon Hill, has made its way to Olde Burien (822 SW 152nd Street), too. A pizzeria with well-balanced flavors, high-quality ingredients, and Italian-style crust, it takes the art of the pie slice to an impressive new level. Coupled with cans of craft beer and classic arcade games, it's a family-style foodie hangout worth savoring as much as the slices.
Finally, if twice-baked almond croissants and puddles of site-made chocolate are your thing, Burient's outpost of Seattle's Bakery Nouveau (426 SW 153rd Street) will be your go-to for tasty calories. From breads to cakes to pastries to candy, the smell of fresh butter will have you salivating before you walk in the door.
Burien's originals are well worth a visit
Mexican food is one of Burien's specialties, and for these standouts, there is no need to import businesses from Seattle. From humble food truck beginnings, El Cabrito (14631 Ambaum Blvd. SW) has become one of Eater's favorite Burien restaurants. Oaxaca-style dishes and classic handmade tortillas make the restaurant just off the SW 152nd Street main drag well worth the extra steps. Alternately, a more vegetarian-friendly and central location for great tacos with the Pacific Northwest style, Centro Neighborhood Kitchen, is at the center of the action at 643 SW 152nd Street, Suite A. For a taste from the other side of the world, Dukem Restaurant and Market (215 SW 152nd Street) offers that "hole-in-the-wall gem" experience with homestyle Ethiopian food served on the classic injera bread. The Eater-approved restaurant confirms that "the food excels."
Good old American comfort food is also served with a foodie panache in Burien. The aptly-named Fireside Burien (15212 6th Avenue SW), a cozy tavern inspired by vintage midwestern charm, serves elevated and modernized pub food, German pretzels that will make you feel like you're in Washington's own Bavarian Alpine village, and a dinner menu inspired by a 1950s steakhouse. While it's retro in style, the flavors stand out as classic and ageless. And for your morning fix of Seattle's favorite beverage, pick up your good coffee at Burien Press (423 SW 152nd Street), which is open for early risers seven days a week.