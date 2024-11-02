Situated Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Secret Washington City For A Food-Centric Getaway

A charming Seattle suburb located directly between Sea-Tac and King County airports, the little town of Burien is an underrated foodie destination for the discerning Seattleite. As the third most walkable city in Washington with a population of roughly 33,000, it's easy to get around downtown Burien on foot and check out the intriguing international food scene that has been collected in a matter of blocks in "Olde Burien." From Oaxacan specialties to Australian meat pies, Ethiopian injera to health-conscious smoothies, and every German, Chinese, Mongolian, or fusion food in between, Burien's food scene can take you around the world without even leaving the mainland for one of Seattle's best island escapes.

From Seattle's Sea-Tac Airport, you're a five minute drive west to Burien. It's only 10 miles south of Seattle and 27 miles north of Tacoma, making the town a pleasant commute to escape the crowds. Some of Seattle's favorite restaurants have opened second or third locations in Burien, too –- so if you can't get a reservation in the city, why not check out Burien's version? We'll take you through the best originals, as well as top copy-cats of the city's main culinary thoroughfare — SW 152nd Street — below.