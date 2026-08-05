Between Atlanta And Augusta Is Georgia's Top-Rated Retirement City Full Of Beautiful Nature And Antique Shopping

The tranquil water of Lake Oconee and the lush greenery of the Oconee National Forest pack Greene County full of the majesty of nature, which you can explore at a scenic park, private resorts, and a riverside hiking trail next to an abandoned town. Old Salem Park sits right on the shore of Lake Oconee about 12 miles from Greensboro, offering splendid views of the lake. But, if you want to enjoy it more fully, you can dive in at the park's swimming beach or set sail with its boat ramp (can you really say you're retired if you haven't bought a boat?) The park is great for family gatherings, too; you can cook your own dinner on its public grills, and host a gathering at its public pavilion. If you want a little bit of history with your nature, you can explore the Scull Shoals Mill Village; over 200 years ago, it was the site of a now-vanished cotton-farming community on the banks of the Oconee River. The first paper mill in the state of Georgia opened here in 1811, and you can glimpse that and other ruins today on a walking trail rated easy by AllTrails.

In addition to its public park and the Scull Shoals walking trail, the Greensboro area is also known for a slightly different kind of park — one where you pay to slap a tiny ball around its greens. It's a golf haven, with 10 world-class golf courses available. You don't have to be a member to book a tee time at Lake Oconee's golf course, which was named the third best course in Georgia by Golfweek and sits inside an 1,100-acre housing development and lifestyle community for retirees of Harbor Club. But even if you aren't a duffer and believe golf is, as the saying goes, "a good walk spoiled," the courses at Reynolds Lake Oconee resort complex were designed to highlight the natural beauty of their surroundings, offering scenic views of forest and lake alike. If golf's not your bag, the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds — a 5-star hotel that's part of the resort – also has an adults-only pool for lounging quietly, and a huge full-service spa.