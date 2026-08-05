Between Atlanta And Augusta Is Georgia's Top-Rated Retirement City Full Of Beautiful Nature And Antique Shopping
As retirees flock to warmer climes for their golden years, Georgia has become a top place to retire, and towns like Greensboro make it obvious why. The beauty of nature is abundant here, as Greensboro is right by Lake Oconee and nestled inside the Oconee National Forest, with a variety of ways to explore all they have to offer.
This charming town at the center of Greene County provides a quaint look back at the past while offering all the modern luxuries and conveniences of today. It's no surprise that Greene County's population has grown steadily this century – with almost half of its residents above the age of 55 and a comfort that, at still less than 22,000 full-time residents, it remains adorably small and easy-to-navigate. Conveniently located about halfway between Atlanta and Augusta– about 70 miles from either city — and only 34 miles from the iconic college town Athens, the Greensboro area tops lists of the best Georgia counties to retire to for a number of reasons — from quiet living to lakeside fun and golfing to amazing antique shops and tasty eats. This little town seems to have it all.
Explore the beauty of a lake inside a national forest around Greensboro
The tranquil water of Lake Oconee and the lush greenery of the Oconee National Forest pack Greene County full of the majesty of nature, which you can explore at a scenic park, private resorts, and a riverside hiking trail next to an abandoned town. Old Salem Park sits right on the shore of Lake Oconee about 12 miles from Greensboro, offering splendid views of the lake. But, if you want to enjoy it more fully, you can dive in at the park's swimming beach or set sail with its boat ramp (can you really say you're retired if you haven't bought a boat?) The park is great for family gatherings, too; you can cook your own dinner on its public grills, and host a gathering at its public pavilion. If you want a little bit of history with your nature, you can explore the Scull Shoals Mill Village; over 200 years ago, it was the site of a now-vanished cotton-farming community on the banks of the Oconee River. The first paper mill in the state of Georgia opened here in 1811, and you can glimpse that and other ruins today on a walking trail rated easy by AllTrails.
In addition to its public park and the Scull Shoals walking trail, the Greensboro area is also known for a slightly different kind of park — one where you pay to slap a tiny ball around its greens. It's a golf haven, with 10 world-class golf courses available. You don't have to be a member to book a tee time at Lake Oconee's golf course, which was named the third best course in Georgia by Golfweek and sits inside an 1,100-acre housing development and lifestyle community for retirees of Harbor Club. But even if you aren't a duffer and believe golf is, as the saying goes, "a good walk spoiled," the courses at Reynolds Lake Oconee resort complex were designed to highlight the natural beauty of their surroundings, offering scenic views of forest and lake alike. If golf's not your bag, the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds — a 5-star hotel that's part of the resort – also has an adults-only pool for lounging quietly, and a huge full-service spa.
Greensboro is the centerpiece of Greene County, Georgia
The private communities outside Greensboro on Lake Oconee are popular places to retire to, but the city itself can't be overlooked. Home to roughly 3,500 residents, Greensboro is charmingly small and peaceful, with a delightful downtown that's full of 19th century buildings that now house a variety of shops and restaurants, along with a biweekly farmer's market in the summer. This small town is also an antiquer's dream, with great antique shops all around, just like in some of the antique capitals of America. For example, Greensboro Antique Mall , located in a building that dates to before the Civil War, is an 11,000-square-foot space that includes over 50 dealers that will help you rediscover the past — and it's open 7 days a week. Across the street sits Genuine Georgia, which calls itself "an artisan marketplace;" and in addition to antiques, it features work by over 100 local artists. Between those two and stores like Pinch of the Past, Broad St. & Main, and Dawson's Lake Country Antiques & More, you can while away your retirement afternoons reliving the past.
In Greensboro, you'll also find delectable eateries like The Yesterday Cafe, which has a 4.5-star rating on Google with over 600 reviews. Known for Southern comfort food like squash casserole and country fried steak, and regulars really love the buttermilk pie, it'll make you feel like a kid eating at your grandparents' house again. Nearby is a storefront café for local caterer The Chef & The Wife, specializing in locally-sourced, farm-to-table dishes. Meanwhile, Family Ties BBQ & Seafood serves up classic Southern food that's fried or barbecued. Any one of them could become your retirement hang-out spot.