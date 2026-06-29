10 Best-Reviewed Golf Courses In The U.S., Ranked
For many golfers, a great course is much more than a place to play 18 holes. Securing a sought-after tee time becomes the jumping-off point for an entire vacation. The best golf resorts combine championship-caliber courses with luxe accommodations, excellent dining, and stunning scenery. While dozens of American courses often appear on "best of" lists, including the Top 100 Courses of the World, some still offer a better overall experience than others.
Here, we have rounded up 10 of the best-reviewed golf courses and golf resorts in the United States, ranked based on a combination of history, prestige, current popularity, guest reviews, and the overall appeal of the resort experience. Note that some courses may rank above others because of their iconic status and influence on the game of golf. Others may have earned their ranking due to the quality of their accommodations or specialized amenities. Whether you're looking for ideal resorts for a quick golf getaway or you're planning a longer trip, there's something for everyone in this guide. Resorts are ranked in descending order, starting with our number one destination.
To compile this ranking, we used a combination of official course/golf resort websites, LINKS Magazine, the New York Times, Golf Digest, Google star ratings, and reviews from Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, as well as blogs like the Dapper Drive and Breaking Eighty. Ranking is based on overall history, current popularity, and each resort's overall appeal. Additional details about why each resort ranked where it did are provided in each section.
Kiawah Island Golf Resort – Ocean Course (South Carolina)
Kiawah Island's Ocean Course is considered one of the most challenging in the nation — Golf Digest calls it "diabolical" — offering a golf experience that is both humbling and awe-inspiring. Engineered by Pete Dye under intense circumstances when the Ryder Cup was unexpectedly moved to South Carolina from California in 1991, this course is famed for the 10 oceanfront holes that give it its name.
The Ocean Course has serious PGA credentials. It has since hosted multiple PGA Championships, two World Cups of Golf, and a Senior PGA Championship. The resort itself offers an excellent experience for the entire family, and is more of a traditional beach resort than any other on this list. That works both for and against it, depending on your needs.
It takes our last spot because, while golf is a major part of a vacation here, you will also find families with young children who are simply here for the beach and other activities. There are also many weddings. This vibe isn't necessarily what serious golf vacationers are looking for. Overall, Kiawah Island Golf Resort has a 4.5 Google rating across around 1,000 reviews. Some visitors find it overpriced for the experience. The Ocean Course, however, receives positive feedback. One player shared, "The ocean course is absolutely beautiful and a great golf challenge."
Tobacco Road Golf Club (North Carolina)
No course on this list inspires stronger feelings than Tobacco Road Golf Club. There are generally two camps: those who think this Mike Strantz course is one of the most creative ever designed, and those who find it over the top in the worst way. What nearly everyone agrees on, though, is that Tobacco Road is one-of-a-kind. Constructed on the site of a former tobacco plantation, Strantz used the property's uneven landscape in his design rather than working against it. There are numerous blind spots, hazards designed specifically to create confusion for the player, and a general sense that there's no one "right" way to play this course. It's unconventional from start to finish.
This unconventional design is what has led Tobacco Road to develop such a passionate following. Worldgolfer blog describes it as "absolutely insane, and it feels like you're playing golf on Mars at times." We've ranked it because it's polarizing yet exceptional. It could have ranked higher with a greater legacy, but it only opened in 1998, so it lacks the history of Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black, Pinehurst No. 2, and their ilk. Furthermore, it doesn't have a resort component. The only on-site accommodation is the Stewart Cabin near Hole 14.
Tobacco Road maintains a 4.6 rating on about 900 Google reviews. This is slightly lower than the courses ranked above it, but those who love it here really love it. One Google golfer who has played icons like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews Old Course, and Carnoustie gushed, "Would give 10 stars if able." Another Google reviewer summed up the experience well, saying, "Absolutely amazing course. Risk/reward is insane. It's like Salvador Dali made a golf course."
Arcadia Bluffs – Bluffs Course (Michigan)
Another Lake Michigan gem, Arcadia Bluffs, is a world-class golf course in an underrated Michigan town. Since it opened in 1999, Arcadia Bluffs has turned into one of the Midwest's best courses. The Bluffs Course is the star of the show, although the property's second course, the South Course, has also earned national recognition. The Bluffs Course, though, is what made golfers want to come to this resort, thanks in large part to its gorgeous setting.
Players get to enjoy panoramic views of Lake Michigan throughout every round, but Hole 3 and Hole 12 are among the most stunning. The third hole sits at the highest point on the course, offering an unmatched view of the lake below. Meanwhile, the twelfth is situated at the edge of the property, so it feels like you're effectively playing on the water, which is an ethereal experience.
Arcadia Bluffs is often compared to Whistling Straits. The two resorts are just five hours apart, so it's entirely possible to take a weekend road trip to play both. It ranks slightly below Whistling Straits and Erin Hills here since it lacks some of the luxury amenities offered by the Wisconsin courses. For example, it doesn't have a spa and only offers three restaurants. Furthermore, the Bluffs Course has yet to host any official PGA events, though it has been a stop on the amateur tour.
Arcadia Bluffs ranks lower than courses with longer legacies. However, it holds its own and then some regarding views and playing experience. Reviewers love it here, giving the facility a 4.7 Google rating across over 500 reviews. A two-time Bluffs visitor wrote on Google, "Last year I went to Bandon Dunes and played. I would put the Bluffs course up against any of those."
Erin Hills (Wisconsin)
Erin Hills, located about 45 minutes from Milwaukee, didn't open until 2006, but has been making waves in the golf world ever since. While it lacks the 100-year history of places like Pinehurst and Pebble Beach, Erin Hills has become a top golf destination thanks to the playing experience. The most notable feature here is the landscape. Erin Hills was constructed on the site of an ancient glacier, creating hilly fairways and steep tee shots that will make you forget you're in the Midwest.
It is a difficult course that was intended from the start to host serious tournaments, and host them it has. In its relatively short history, Erin Hills has hosted multiple amateur events, the 2017 U.S. Open, and the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. It has earned a 4.8 Google rating on upwards of 600 reviews. One player on Google said of the property, "This place was magical. Beautiful topography cut into the Wisconsin dairy farm countryside." Another agreed, writing, "A bit of Wisconsin perfection. Tees can accommodate all different handicaps to make it fun, but this is not a beginner's course."
Erin Hills ranks seventh on this list because it doesn't offer the historic hotel experience of Pinehurst or Whistling Straits, or the coastal, once-in-a-lifetime scenery of Pebble Beach or Bandon Dunes. However, it is still an exceptional golf destination, with on-site cottages inspired by an Irish village and an elegant clubhouse dining room. The course has also attracted celebrities, namely Wisconsin native and former NFL star J.J. Watt, who enjoyed a round here after Erin Hills hosted the U.S. Open.
Whistling Straits – Straits Course (Wisconsin)
At first glance, the Straits Course at Whistling Straits looks like it could be on the Wild Atlantic Way. It has dunes, rolling hills, and waterfront views that are, to the unknowing eye, interchangeable with the coast of Ireland. And, that's the whole point. This Pete Dye course was modeled after the Emerald Isle's famous Ballybunion Golf Club. In reality, though, Whistling Straits is in Kohler, Wisconsin, on the shores of Lake Michigan, and this golf resort transforms into a cold-weather playground when golfing season ends.
Constructed on the site of a former Army base, the Straits Course opened in 1998. Since then, it has hosted multiple key tournaments, including a trio of PGA Championships, a Ryder Cup, and a Senior Open. Players who visit Whistling Straits get the full resort experience. The state's sole five-star spa is on-site, along with multiple accommodation options, including the famous American Club, which has hosted hotel guests for over a century. Guests can also dine at the resort's various restaurants, like the four-star Immigrant Restaurant and the convivial Horse & Plow tavern.
Whistling Straits holds a 4.8 rating from over 800 Google reviews. One person on Google described the Straits Course as "simply breathtaking—over 1,000 bunkers, dramatic views along the lake for more than two miles, and constant wind." This course lands below the first five courses on our list primarily because it lacks the historical significance of places like Pinehurst and Bethpage or the current cultural buzz that Landmark enjoys. From a pure experience standpoint, though, it delivers a luxurious slice of Europe in the Midwest.
Landmand Golf Club (Nebraska)
An unlikely landlocked haven for scuba divers and snorkelers, Nebraska has also become a cult favorite among golfers. Most of the destinations on this list have earned their reputations over decades, if not centuries. Not so for Landmand Golf Club. Opened in 2022, this new course has taken the golf scene by storm, with zero tee times left for 2026 — hopefuls can, however, sign up for a waitlist. Located in Homer, Nebraska, with a population of 446, this course is bold, rugged, and altogether memorable. The course architecture features deep bunkers cut into the prairie, and the result looks almost otherworldly at times.
This newcomer has an average score of 4.7 from 100 reviews. One Google golfer said, "This course is beautiful, the staff is amazing, and everything about it is First Class." Another person on Google echoed this feeling: "An excellent experience. Highly recommend if you can snag a tee time. Course flows naturally through the property with wide fairways and large greens." This sort of positive feedback has transformed tiny Homer from a dot on the map into one of the hottest golf destinations in America.
Although it is undeniably one of the toughest tee times to snag in the golf world right now, Landmand ranks below the historic giants on this list mainly because it lacks their championship pedigree and lengthy influence on golf culture. It also offers only cabin accommodations and has no true resort amenities, such as a spa or hotel restaurants. Nonetheless, it holds our fifth spot, having become an instant classic since its opening.
Bethpage Black (New York)
New York's Bethpage State Park is home to five golf courses, but Bethpage Black is the main attraction. Widely considered the most famous municipal golf course in the country, "The Black" opened in 1936 amid the Great Depression. While many public courses are loved by their locals, Bethpage Black has become the stuff of legend, even among some of the world's most elite golfers. Ahead of the first tee stands an infamous warning sign that reads (via New York Post): "The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers."
Even getting onto this course is a wild experience. Golfers notoriously camp out in the parking lot overnight — there are no hotels here because, remember, this isn't actually a muni — in hopes of securing a tee time. Then, if you're lucky enough to play that day, you'll be met with a challenge no matter how good you are. Engineered to test every aspect of a golfer's game, the warning sign at The Black is not a joke. Yet golfers continue literally lining up in the parking lot in the dead of night for the mere chance to try it.
This course has hosted a Ryder Cup, U.S. Opens, and a PGA Championship, putting it on a level playing field with other iconic golf venues. Google users have given Bethpage Black 4.8 stars across over 1,100 reviews. One Google reviewer raved, "Not even sure where to begin with the superlatives! Staff is their greatest asset ...The overall aesthetic of this course is mind-blowing." It ranks fourth on our list because of its lore, wild popularity, and major tournament presence despite not offering the resort-style amenities of the first three golf destinations we looked at.
Bandon Dunes (Oregon)
Situated near an Oregon beach town that offers dramatic views and a cozy downtown, Bandon Dunes is an easy number three on this list. For many serious golfers from around the world, this stretch of the Pacific Northwest coastline is akin to a pilgrimage site. Considered by some to be the top golf resort on Earth, Bandon Dunes is built on the simple belief that golf comes first. This means it doesn't rely on luxury hotels and spas, Michelin-starred restaurants, or other niceties to draw people in. Instead, the courses themselves — all modeled after Scotland's iconic links courses — are the appeal.
There are a total of seven links-style courses at the Bandon Dunes resort, each with its own personality and challenges. Having personally been to St. Andrews, I can attest that the courses at Bandon Dunes are as windswept and dramatic as Scotland's best without ever leaving the United States. Additionally, players here walk the courses, also in keeping with European tradition. With 4.8 stars on nearly 1,700 Google reviewers, this golf destination is exceptional from end to end. One Google golfer said, "Golf paradise. Exceeded my expectations, which I didn't think was possible."
Regarding lodging, The Lodge is the premier option here, but private cottages are also available. There are also numerous on-site dining options, including Pacific Grill, which overlooks the beautiful Pacific Dunes course. The Library Lounge is another highlight, known for its warm atmosphere and whiskey flights. The primary reason Bandon Dunes ranks third on this list is that it lacks the history of the first two courses. It opened in 1999, so it is a relatively new resort, though it easily slides into our third spot thanks to the almost spiritual nature of playing here.
Pinehurst No. 2 (North Carolina)
If Pebble Beach is America's most iconic public golf course, Pinehurst No. 2 is arguably the nation's most influential. Designed by legendary course architect Donald Ross, the course is undeniably among the sport's most respected venues. When the 2024 U.S. Open was held here, CBS Sports called it "one of the crown jewels in this country," noting that it is challenging enough to give even the world's best players a run for their money. This is thanks in large part to the course's distinctive domed greens, which can make even small mistakes feel massive.
Pinehurst No. 2 has also hosted three other men's U.S. Opens, as well as a PGA Championship, a Ryder Cup, a Tour Championship, and numerous LPGA and Senior Tour events. Players have been battling this stunning golf course since 1907, and it remains a bucket list destination today. It has 4.8 stars based on about 500 Google reviews, and reviewers love it for both its prestige and its play. The only thing it lacks compared to Pebble Beach is ocean views.
One golfer on Google shared, "By far my favorite golf course I have played. The Donald Ross design. The condition and mystique of the course." Another Google reviewer noted, "US Open course, enough said. Greens fast and hard to stick. Fairways were unbelievably good." The resort experience is another reason Pinehurst lands so high on this list. Overall, there are 12 courses here, plus multiple lodging options, including the legendary Carolina Hotel, known as "The Queen of the South." The surrounding town is also a perk. Pinehurst is a Hallmark-like golf town that will enchant golf enthusiasts.
Pebble Beach Golf Links (California)
Pebble Beach Golf Links tops this list thanks to a combination of overall experience, setting, and caliber of the course itself. Golfers will understand that it's an obvious first choice here. Situated on California's beautiful Monterey Peninsula, Pebble Beach is ranked as the best overall public course in the nation and frequently serves as the benchmark against which other golf destinations are measured. For that reason, it claims the number one spot in this ranking. The course's reputation precedes it, with 4.8 stars across over 4,200 Google reviews.
Pebble Beach has hosted numerous major championships since it opened in 1919, including more U.S. Opens than any other golf facility. Yet unlike many legendary courses — Augusta National immediately comes to mind — Pebble Beach is open to any golfer willing to secure a tee time. This combination of prestige, accessibility, and an incredible setting with nine oceanfront holes sets Pebble Beach apart even from many other great courses. Although there are three lovely hotels on-site here, The Lodge at Pebble Beach is the most iconic, with views of the course's famous 18th hole.
Guest reviews across platforms frequently cite Pebble Beach's immaculate course conditions, unforgettable views, and once-in-a-lifetime feeling. One Yelp reviewer shared, "Everyone says this is one of the best courses in the country, if not the world and it truly is." On Google, people have similar sentiments, with one player writing, "The course is absolutely stunning — every hole looks like a postcard, and the ocean views are unreal."