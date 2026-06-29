10 Best-Reviewed Golf Courses In The U.S., Ranked

For many golfers, a great course is much more than a place to play 18 holes. Securing a sought-after tee time becomes the jumping-off point for an entire vacation. The best golf resorts combine championship-caliber courses with luxe accommodations, excellent dining, and stunning scenery. While dozens of American courses often appear on "best of" lists, including the Top 100 Courses of the World, some still offer a better overall experience than others.

Here, we have rounded up 10 of the best-reviewed golf courses and golf resorts in the United States, ranked based on a combination of history, prestige, current popularity, guest reviews, and the overall appeal of the resort experience. Note that some courses may rank above others because of their iconic status and influence on the game of golf. Others may have earned their ranking due to the quality of their accommodations or specialized amenities. Whether you're looking for ideal resorts for a quick golf getaway or you're planning a longer trip, there's something for everyone in this guide. Resorts are ranked in descending order, starting with our number one destination.

To compile this ranking, we used a combination of official course/golf resort websites, LINKS Magazine, the New York Times, Golf Digest, Google star ratings, and reviews from Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, as well as blogs like the Dapper Drive and Breaking Eighty. Ranking is based on overall history, current popularity, and each resort's overall appeal. Additional details about why each resort ranked where it did are provided in each section.