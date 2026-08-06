Minutes From Modesto Is A Charming California City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Although Modesto, California, is Stanislaus County's largest city, its smaller neighbor possesses its own distinct charm. Ceres, incorporated in 1918, is located less than 10 minutes away on CA-99 and less than 15 minutes away from Modesto City-County Airport (MOD), offering what a reviewer on Niche stated as "a slower pace of life." This quality is a plus, but there's more to Ceres than this. The city, which bears the name of the Roman goddess of agriculture, features a walkable downtown with shops and other local businesses. If you like spending time outdoors and staying active, Ceres will appeal to you, too.

The city is very walkable, and you'll find downtown Ceres is especially pedestrian friendly. This area can be found on 4th street, featuring an overhead sign with marquee letters and brick pillars welcoming visitors to this palm-tree lined corridor. Park your car in one of the brick-paved spaces and stroll the sidewalks. You can fuel up at The Drip Coffee Bar, a spot with a sleek aesthetic and specialty iced and hot lattes (think iced banana pudding or teddy graham cookie latte).

"Not only was the coffee delicious, but the atmosphere was warm, welcoming, and so well thought out," stated a review from Google. The Drip Coffee Bar serves pastries and bagels, but Lil Papa's Sandwiches is another dining option that's only feet away. The cozy cafe opened in July 2026. In addition to subs, Lil Papa's Sandwiches has a variety of loaded hot dogs on its menu. All in all, downtown complements Ceres' sleepy city vibes.