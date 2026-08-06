Minutes From Modesto Is A Charming California City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Although Modesto, California, is Stanislaus County's largest city, its smaller neighbor possesses its own distinct charm. Ceres, incorporated in 1918, is located less than 10 minutes away on CA-99 and less than 15 minutes away from Modesto City-County Airport (MOD), offering what a reviewer on Niche stated as "a slower pace of life." This quality is a plus, but there's more to Ceres than this. The city, which bears the name of the Roman goddess of agriculture, features a walkable downtown with shops and other local businesses. If you like spending time outdoors and staying active, Ceres will appeal to you, too.
The city is very walkable, and you'll find downtown Ceres is especially pedestrian friendly. This area can be found on 4th street, featuring an overhead sign with marquee letters and brick pillars welcoming visitors to this palm-tree lined corridor. Park your car in one of the brick-paved spaces and stroll the sidewalks. You can fuel up at The Drip Coffee Bar, a spot with a sleek aesthetic and specialty iced and hot lattes (think iced banana pudding or teddy graham cookie latte).
"Not only was the coffee delicious, but the atmosphere was warm, welcoming, and so well thought out," stated a review from Google. The Drip Coffee Bar serves pastries and bagels, but Lil Papa's Sandwiches is another dining option that's only feet away. The cozy cafe opened in July 2026. In addition to subs, Lil Papa's Sandwiches has a variety of loaded hot dogs on its menu. All in all, downtown complements Ceres' sleepy city vibes.
Books, toys, and more in Ceres, California
From 4th street, you can walk a few blocks to downtown's Whitmore Park where you can bring your coffee and snack to unwind at picnic tables or on the verdant lawn. In the summer, Whitmore Park and its adorable gazebo serve as a venue for free evening concerts. Additionally, the annual Ceres Street Faire brings classic cars and carnival rides to Downtown Ceres. But before wandering away from 4th street, keep in mind this corridor also has a couple of shops to visit.
Shops include BK Bookstore and More, located next to Lil Papa's Sandwiches (in fact, these two establishments have the same owners). "There are multiple used books stacked from wall to wall and a children section with great variety. There were also some cute trinkets and stationery," wrote a reviewer on Google. Plus, there's tables and reading nooks for those who can't wait to start their next read. If you have little ones or are a collector, Mad PoPs is a couple of walking minutes away and sells Loungefly backpacks and Funko Pops.
More local shops are located on Mitchell Road, just outside of downtown. Deadstock Ave is a boutique with skater vibes offering streetwear and sneakers. At the Hope Chest Thrift Store, you can go treasure hunting for trinkets, clothing, and more. While Ceres does not have a traditional mall, you can find one in Modesto, a city with unique museums and an unsung wine scene and another in Manteca, a friendly California city between Stockton and Modesto.
Green spaces and golf in Ceres, California
Enjoy the outdoors with Ceres' mild weather at River Bluff Regional Park. Rich with flora and fauna, this green space boasts a picturesque lagoon with a 1.4-mile walking trail. As a user on Google explained, there are all kinds of critters, including geese and even sheep. Come and take a trek by this body of water and bring along the kids, too. There's playgrounds and River Bluff Regional Park offers access to the Tuolumne River, where you can fish, boat, and swim. Note the park is also dog and bike friendly.
Next to River Bluff Regional Park is River Oaks Golf Course and Event Center. Established in 1979, it features an 18-hole course good for beginners. Likewise, it's kid-friendly and has other amenities, like a putting green and driving range. "The driving range is huge, and they have lights for some night practice after work," wrote a Google reviewer.
Smyrna Park, renovated in 2024, has shade trees, paved paths, and a pretty rose garden, along with recreational activities. For kids, there's a playground and skate park, which stands out for its colorful murals painted by local students. There's plenty of outdoor fun in Ceres and is close to other nature destinations in the region. This includes Turlock Lake State Recreation Area, set to reopen in 2027, with fishing, swimming, and kayaking.