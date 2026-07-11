Forget Lake Tahoe, California's Crystal Escape Set To Reopen In 2027 Has Fishing, Swimming, And Kayaking

Lake Tahoe is one of America's most famous outdoor recreation and adventure destinations. This 193-square-mile mountain lake sits in both California and Nevada, seeing about 15 million visitor days annually. While you can ski and snowboard, hike to waterfalls, play golf and disc golf, swim, fish, and kayak here, chances are you'll be doing it among a lot of people. Sure, Tahoe is California's best-known lake destination, but it certainly isn't its only option. In fact, one of the state's most beautiful reservoirs, Turlock Lake, is set to reopen in 2027, providing a much quieter alternative.

Turlock Lake State Recreation Area has been closed since 2020, due to its previous operator relinquishing control and maintenance of the reservoir. While the lake was still part of the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) these last years, it hasn't been open for public recreation. But that is all changing, with Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation officially taking over operation of the lake's day use area. The State of California will also be assisting with park improvements by contributing almost $8.2 million to upgrade fencing, lighting, restrooms, walkways, and other important features.

While no open day has been officially set for Turlock Lake State Recreation Area, a Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation press release and its official website state that it "may reopen as soon as summer 2027." Vito Chiesa, Chair of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, highlighted how this new partnership means so much for the county and its communities. "I am excited for this wonderful opportunity ... to provide family-friendly recreation for our residents and visitors to enjoy," he said.