Forget Lake Tahoe, California's Crystal Escape Set To Reopen In 2027 Has Fishing, Swimming, And Kayaking
Lake Tahoe is one of America's most famous outdoor recreation and adventure destinations. This 193-square-mile mountain lake sits in both California and Nevada, seeing about 15 million visitor days annually. While you can ski and snowboard, hike to waterfalls, play golf and disc golf, swim, fish, and kayak here, chances are you'll be doing it among a lot of people. Sure, Tahoe is California's best-known lake destination, but it certainly isn't its only option. In fact, one of the state's most beautiful reservoirs, Turlock Lake, is set to reopen in 2027, providing a much quieter alternative.
Turlock Lake State Recreation Area has been closed since 2020, due to its previous operator relinquishing control and maintenance of the reservoir. While the lake was still part of the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) these last years, it hasn't been open for public recreation. But that is all changing, with Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation officially taking over operation of the lake's day use area. The State of California will also be assisting with park improvements by contributing almost $8.2 million to upgrade fencing, lighting, restrooms, walkways, and other important features.
While no open day has been officially set for Turlock Lake State Recreation Area, a Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation press release and its official website state that it "may reopen as soon as summer 2027." Vito Chiesa, Chair of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, highlighted how this new partnership means so much for the county and its communities. "I am excited for this wonderful opportunity ... to provide family-friendly recreation for our residents and visitors to enjoy," he said.
Family recreation in Turlock Lake's crystalline water
Turlock Lake State Recreation Area was already a popular spot for lake days before it closed to the public. Open year-round, it was frequented by Californians and out-of-state travelers wanting to fish, swim, boat, paddle, picnic, and camp. While Stanislaus County is taking over operation of the day use area, there's currently no word on whether camping will eventually become available again. For now, it seems Turlock Lake is only welcoming back day visitors and potentially only between May and September.
This is still welcome news, especially for nearby communities like Modesto, California's scenic city with an unsung wine scene, just 40 minutes away. Plans for the day use area include fishing from the shore, plus access for kayaks, canoes, and small-engine boats. The calm and clear water of Turlock Lake has long been a prime spot for reeling in largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and carp. "I have come out to this exact spot and caught so many fish in the past," a Modesto resident said to CSU Signal back in 2013. Time will tell whether the lack of fishing here these last six-plus years has helped or hindered the lake's fish population.
People will also appreciate swimming at Turlock Lake again, especially during scorching summer days. Sandy shorelines attract families with buckets and pails, pop-up shelters, and coolers full of food and drinks. The placid water is also ideal for small children. "I found this lake by chance when my grandsons came to visit and wanted to go swimming. I am so glad we did. The lake was beautiful, clean, and felt safe," one local wrote in a Google review before it was closed.
Going for a paddle on Turlock Lake
It's also great for anyone wanting to paddle. Launch your kayak from the shore or dock and explore 26 miles of shoreline surrounded by the San Joaquin Valley. In the past, jet skis and motorboats have made it a bit difficult for kayakers. However, Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation plans to limit motorized boating here to small engines once the park reopens. Restricting boats to around 5 or 10 mph should help keep the water relatively calm for paddlers. Kayaking here is particularly beautiful around sunset and twilight, when the distant horizon becomes a multi-hued canvas of pinks, oranges, and purples.
Whether you're wanting to swim, paddle, or fish when Turlock Lake reopens, you can drive there in about two hours from Sacramento. You may not be able to stay overnight here initially, but you can check into a hotel 40 minutes away in Merced, a Yosemite gateway city. If you can't wait until summer 2027 for your next day out at a lake, you could always head to California's crowd-free Millerton Lake to fish, swim, and boat. It's about 90 miles southeast of Turlock Lake, so it's much closer for Fresno residents.