Near Modesto Is A California City For A Quaint Day Trip With A River Trail, Shops, And Small-Town Charm

The Stanislaus River is an absolute hotspot for outdoor recreation, especially water sports like kayaking and whitewater rafting. The winding waterway stretches for miles, flowing down from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains through Northern California's Central Valley before emptying into the San Joaquin River. If you're looking for easy access to the water, the city of Riverbank lies right along the river's lower reaches on the northern edge of Stanislaus County. And with a name like that, you know the views are bound to be good.

Riverbank was originally born as a ferry crossing hub in the mid-1800s, but it was the arrival of the railroad that put the place on the map. The charming community is definitely modest in size, but still has enough small-town attractions to keep you occupied for a few hours. From hiking along the river to browsing the local shops, Riverbank makes for a quaint day trip from the Bay Area and surrounding Central Valley.

The city straddles State Route 108 right next door to Modesto and is only about 30 miles away from Stockton. Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose are also just a couple of hours away, give or take, with no traffic. While there aren't any major hotel or motel chains in town, you can find a few private vacation rentals on Airbnb. What it lacks in accommodations, Riverbank makes up for with plenty to fill a laid-back day trip.