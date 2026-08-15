Near Modesto Is A California City For A Quaint Day Trip With A River Trail, Shops, And Small-Town Charm
The Stanislaus River is an absolute hotspot for outdoor recreation, especially water sports like kayaking and whitewater rafting. The winding waterway stretches for miles, flowing down from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains through Northern California's Central Valley before emptying into the San Joaquin River. If you're looking for easy access to the water, the city of Riverbank lies right along the river's lower reaches on the northern edge of Stanislaus County. And with a name like that, you know the views are bound to be good.
Riverbank was originally born as a ferry crossing hub in the mid-1800s, but it was the arrival of the railroad that put the place on the map. The charming community is definitely modest in size, but still has enough small-town attractions to keep you occupied for a few hours. From hiking along the river to browsing the local shops, Riverbank makes for a quaint day trip from the Bay Area and surrounding Central Valley.
The city straddles State Route 108 right next door to Modesto and is only about 30 miles away from Stockton. Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose are also just a couple of hours away, give or take, with no traffic. While there aren't any major hotel or motel chains in town, you can find a few private vacation rentals on Airbnb. What it lacks in accommodations, Riverbank makes up for with plenty to fill a laid-back day trip.
Shop and eat your way around downtown Riverbank, California
Riverbank ranks among Niche's 2026 list of the best suburbs to live around Modesto, a scenic California city known for its museums and wine scene. The community has seen steady growth over the years but is still relatively compact, serving as home to about 27,000 people. As one local shared in an online review, "It is a small, friendly town with everything you need within a few miles," adding that the place has plenty of shopping options to choose from. You can find plenty of the big-name stores, such as Costco Wholesale, HomeGoods, Target, Kohl's, and Ulta Beauty, which are all located in the adjacent Riverbank Crossroads and Crossroads West retail hubs.
Like many a small town, there's also a decent selection of independent shops, boutiques, and eateries in the historic downtown district, which is centered around 3rd Street and Santa Fe Street. Maria's Artisan Shop on Santa Fe has a cute collection of handmade handbags, pottery, and accessories, among other bespoke items, while Cooper Lane, right across the street, carries a variety of home furnishings. Bend the Trend is also on the same block if you're on the prowl for more home decor pieces.
If you're craving a bite, Black Sheep Kitchen & Cocktails and Get Toasted are both just steps away. The former serves up a slew of American staples, while the latter whips up tasty brunch classics, including iced coffee and mimosa flights. "The food was phenomenal! The mimosas were delicious (and hard to choose with so many amazing flavors)! Stop by next time you're in Riverbank. You won't be disappointed!" one person shared in a Yelp review. Don't leave the downtown area without admiring some of the colorful murals, which definitely add to the city's charm.
Embrace outdoor fun around Riverbank, California
A trip to Riverbank wouldn't be complete without a stroll along the snaking Stanislaus, which could easily rank among the best outdoor attractions in Northern California. Enjoy a walk along the river's edge at the city's largest recreation area, Jacob Myers Park, where you can take in the sights on the scenic Jacob Myers Loop. The easy paved pathway, which is multi-use and open to bikers, covers about a mile of ground in total. "Peaceful walk with amazing views of all the trees," one rambler shared on AllTrails.
Read the interpretive signage to learn more about the river and all the surrounding flora and fauna, or do a bit of birdwatching as you go. According to eBird, dozens of birds have been spotted in the area, including Bonaparte's gulls, lesser scaups, wood ducks, and pine siskins. Jacob Myers Park does charge a seasonal parking fee per vehicle, which is $7 for residents and $12 for non-residents, as of the time of writing. But if you're just visiting to tackle the trail, you can grab a free walking pass at the park's entrance.
The recreation area also has a dog park, along with a playground for the kids. You can also find benches, picnic tables, and barbecue grills near the river. If you want to make a splash, there are complimentary life jackets available on a first-come, first-served basis near the main restrooms and playground area. If you're up for more nature exploring and don't mind a short drive, Caswell Memorial State Park, with its endangered animals, swim cove, and family campsites, is only about 20 miles away from Riverbank and also sits right on the Stanislaus River.