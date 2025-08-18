Two Hours From San Francisco Is California's State Park With Endangered Animals, A Swim Cove, And Family Campsites
Nestled along the meandering Stanislaus River, Caswell Memorial State Park is an ideal destination for families seeking a laid-back getaway in the Central Valley. Spanning 258 acres, what it lacks in size, this riverside park makes up for with shady picnic sites, kid-friendly hiking paths, and opportunities to get in the water. Caswell Memorial State Park is also home to a rare riparian oak woodland. This type of ecosystem can be found along the nutrient-rich banks of rivers, streams, lakes, and wetlands.
For thousands of years, indigenous people, including the Yokuts, relied on these plant communities for food, shelter, and even weaponry. Although oaks make up the majority of the canopy, redwoods, willows, and fragrant bay trees create an inviting habitat for foxes, woodrats, and over 45 observed bird species. If you're quiet and very patient, you might spot an endangered riparian brush rabbit. Its soft, brown and white fur perfectly blends in with the underbrush, making it a bucket-list animal on anyone's wildlife spotting list.
Established as a state park in 1958, the area was donated by the descendants of rancher Thomas Caswell, preserving the forests for future generations. It's situated between Modesto and Stockton (the latter being a breathtaking town full of farmers markets), and is a one-to-two-hour drive from San Francisco.
Swimming and kayaking at Caswell Memorial State Park
On a hot day in the Central Valley, there's nothing better than taking a refreshing dip in a river, and Caswell Memorial State Park doesn't disappoint. The park offers two easily accessible beaches, one in the day-use area and another at the campground. The Willow Beach Day Use Area has bathrooms and shady picnic tables with grills, while Salmon Bend Camp Beach is steps from the park's campsites and is shallow enough to be safe for supervised kids.
Visitors frequently comment that the river's bottom is rock-free, making it easy to get in and out of the water. Park guests can also enjoy fishing, tubing, and swimming in the Stanislaus' shallow waters. Kayak and canoe rentals aren't available at the park, but there are put-in points if you bring your own. For swimming, the best time to visit the park is during the summer, as the river's fast-moving winter and spring currents make it potentially unsafe.
However, when the water level drops during peak dry season, some visitors report a stagnant smell emanating from the river. This is a good indication that you shouldn't enter the water, but park rangers are frequently on site to answer any safety questions. In addition, water quality information is available for the park via the National Water Quality Monitoring Council. Finally, the bugs here can get aggressive in the summer, so keep this simple hack for camping mosquito-free in mind.
Camping and hiking at Caswell Memorial State Park
Located in a separate section of the park, Caswell Memorial State Park's campground boasts 64 shaded family sites equipped with picnic tables, fire rings, and food lockers. RVs are allowed, but there are no hookups available, and the sites only fit RVs up to 24 feet and trailers up to 21 feet. However, you may find that Caswell Memorial is less crowded than somewhere like Muir Woods National Monument or other more well-known parks in the Bay Area or the Central Valley.
Overnight guests also get to experience the park at night, when great horned owls, raccoons, and other nocturnal critters are on the move. Even if you only visit for the day, the park's short trails offer plenty of opportunities to see wildlife and unique mature valley oaks. "The oak trees here are ... representative of what much of the central valley looked like years ago before the valley was cleared for human use," effused one hiker on Tripadvisor.
As none of the park's trails stretch more than 0.7 miles, it's best to combine several of them into a lengthier walk. For instance, the park's most popular loop connects the River Bend, Rabbit's Run, Hidden Lake, and Fenceline trails. Measuring 3.5 easy miles, it takes hikers along the river and through gnarled oaks that form a lush overhang. The path is mostly flat and well-maintained, so you can enjoy the birdsong without worrying about navigation.