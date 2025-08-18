Two Hours From San Francisco Is California's State Park With Endangered Animals, A Swim Cove, And Family Campsites

Nestled along the meandering Stanislaus River, Caswell Memorial State Park is an ideal destination for families seeking a laid-back getaway in the Central Valley. Spanning 258 acres, what it lacks in size, this riverside park makes up for with shady picnic sites, kid-friendly hiking paths, and opportunities to get in the water. Caswell Memorial State Park is also home to a rare riparian oak woodland. This type of ecosystem can be found along the nutrient-rich banks of rivers, streams, lakes, and wetlands.

For thousands of years, indigenous people, including the Yokuts, relied on these plant communities for food, shelter, and even weaponry. Although oaks make up the majority of the canopy, redwoods, willows, and fragrant bay trees create an inviting habitat for foxes, woodrats, and over 45 observed bird species. If you're quiet and very patient, you might spot an endangered riparian brush rabbit. Its soft, brown and white fur perfectly blends in with the underbrush, making it a bucket-list animal on anyone's wildlife spotting list.

Established as a state park in 1958, the area was donated by the descendants of rancher Thomas Caswell, preserving the forests for future generations. It's situated between Modesto and Stockton (the latter being a breathtaking town full of farmers markets), and is a one-to-two-hour drive from San Francisco.