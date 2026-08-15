Gainesville's Lesser-Known Park Is A Former Florida Horse Farm Transformed Into An Urban Gem With An Easy Trail

Cofrin Nature Park, before it became a park, was the Cofrin family's homestead and horse farm. Its last private owner, Gladys Cofrin, helped make sure it would become a nature park by selling it to the city in 2003. Invasive plants were cleared, and the interpretive trail was added. Much of the former pasture is naturally reverting to forest, with hardwoods along the creek and seepage wetlands (swampy areas fed by groundwater) speckled with ferns and flowers.

A highlight of Cofrin Nature Park is its half-mile trail winding under trees and with potential wildlife sightings — expect to see box turtles, frogs, and lizards. The trail has 4.5 stars on AllTrails, as of this writing, and a difficulty designation of easy, owing to its short distance and minimal incline (with just over 30 feet of vertical gain). Several past hikers here have noted it's a fit for kids, too. "Perfect trail for pets, kids, and anyone looking for a relaxed stroll," one hiker wrote on Google Maps. There are a couple of benches, interpretive signs, and an overlook along the way, so you can sit down and take in fresh air (Gainesville is one of the cities with the cleanest air in Florida).

Families can also set up a picnic in the shaded pavilion, where tables and grills are available. The park also has a tennis court and a solemn garden, the Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Memory Garden, which includes the labyrinth. If Cofrin leaves you wanting to see more of Gainesville's wetlands, plan a visit to Sweetwater Wetlands Park, which has boardwalk trails and unique wildlife under a 10-minute drive south of downtown.