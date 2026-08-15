Gainesville's Lesser-Known Park Is A Former Florida Horse Farm Transformed Into An Urban Gem With An Easy Trail
A former horse farm in Gainesville, Florida, now hosts a creek and a small wilderness you can hike through. In the middle of Gainesville's western sprawl, Cofrin Nature Park contains a 30-acre piece of Florida wilderness that's easy to get to without leaving the city — roughly a 15-minute drive from downtown. Its half-mile trail winds peacefully through hardwood forest and across the Beville Creek. Elsewhere, the park includes a tennis court, a playground, and a stone labyrinth, offering a few different ways to keep active, whether you pass through on a family road trip or get out of the city center for some nature and headspace.
Gainesville has a couple of better-known parks in its midst, but Cofrin Nature Park is a more niche option. Compared to, for example, Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park, with its mini rainforest at the bottom of a sinkhole, Cofrin Nature Park gets far fewer reviews on Tripadvisor and Google Maps. It appears far down in the ranking of Tripadvisor's top nature and park attractions in Gainesville, too. But visitors who have spent time on its grounds rate it highly, with an average of 4.6 stars from Google Maps reviews, as of this writing. "Wonderful natural preserve with great informational plaques and art," said one previous visitor. Stop by for a shady nature walk or to let kids burn off some energy while you get a break from the city.
Enjoy a relaxing hike through Cofrin Nature Park
Cofrin Nature Park, before it became a park, was the Cofrin family's homestead and horse farm. Its last private owner, Gladys Cofrin, helped make sure it would become a nature park by selling it to the city in 2003. Invasive plants were cleared, and the interpretive trail was added. Much of the former pasture is naturally reverting to forest, with hardwoods along the creek and seepage wetlands (swampy areas fed by groundwater) speckled with ferns and flowers.
A highlight of Cofrin Nature Park is its half-mile trail winding under trees and with potential wildlife sightings — expect to see box turtles, frogs, and lizards. The trail has 4.5 stars on AllTrails, as of this writing, and a difficulty designation of easy, owing to its short distance and minimal incline (with just over 30 feet of vertical gain). Several past hikers here have noted it's a fit for kids, too. "Perfect trail for pets, kids, and anyone looking for a relaxed stroll," one hiker wrote on Google Maps. There are a couple of benches, interpretive signs, and an overlook along the way, so you can sit down and take in fresh air (Gainesville is one of the cities with the cleanest air in Florida).
Families can also set up a picnic in the shaded pavilion, where tables and grills are available. The park also has a tennis court and a solemn garden, the Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Memory Garden, which includes the labyrinth. If Cofrin leaves you wanting to see more of Gainesville's wetlands, plan a visit to Sweetwater Wetlands Park, which has boardwalk trails and unique wildlife under a 10-minute drive south of downtown.