This Florida State Park Has An Ethereal Mini Tropical Rainforest Hiding At The Bottom Of A Giant Sinkhole

Every year, the underrated state parks in Florida attract over 32 million visitors with sandy beaches, crystal-clear springs, and wetlands overflowing with life. Yet, Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park remains a pristine natural wonder, inviting outdoor enthusiasts to explore a 120-foot-deep, 500-foot-wide prehistoric sinkhole that gradually formed as rainwater dissolved the limestone. At the bottom of the sinkhole lies a tropical oasis filled with delicate orchids, ferns, and needle palms reaching for the sun while waterfalls trickle through the dense foliage.

After descending only a flight of the 132-step staircase, you will already feel the temperature drop, while the limestone walls dampen sounds from the outside world. The songs of fox sparrows, bubbling water, and people chatting on the trails are the only sounds that interrupt the muffled quiet. The sinkhole has a bowl shape, much like a "hopper," a farming tool used to funnel grain from a silo into another container, and the inspiration behind the name of the state park.

Covering 64 acres, Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park is only a 15-minute drive from downtown Gainesville, making it an ideal day trip for city dwellers seeking a moment of calm or visitors passing through. Those coming from out of state will likely fly into Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV), which offers limited direct flights to southern hubs like Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ALT). However, if you don't mind driving 1.5 hours to reach the state park, the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) offers a wide selection of flights from various cities, and will likely save you on airfare.