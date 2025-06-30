This Florida State Park Has An Ethereal Mini Tropical Rainforest Hiding At The Bottom Of A Giant Sinkhole
Every year, the underrated state parks in Florida attract over 32 million visitors with sandy beaches, crystal-clear springs, and wetlands overflowing with life. Yet, Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park remains a pristine natural wonder, inviting outdoor enthusiasts to explore a 120-foot-deep, 500-foot-wide prehistoric sinkhole that gradually formed as rainwater dissolved the limestone. At the bottom of the sinkhole lies a tropical oasis filled with delicate orchids, ferns, and needle palms reaching for the sun while waterfalls trickle through the dense foliage.
After descending only a flight of the 132-step staircase, you will already feel the temperature drop, while the limestone walls dampen sounds from the outside world. The songs of fox sparrows, bubbling water, and people chatting on the trails are the only sounds that interrupt the muffled quiet. The sinkhole has a bowl shape, much like a "hopper," a farming tool used to funnel grain from a silo into another container, and the inspiration behind the name of the state park.
Covering 64 acres, Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park is only a 15-minute drive from downtown Gainesville, making it an ideal day trip for city dwellers seeking a moment of calm or visitors passing through. Those coming from out of state will likely fly into Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV), which offers limited direct flights to southern hubs like Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ALT). However, if you don't mind driving 1.5 hours to reach the state park, the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) offers a wide selection of flights from various cities, and will likely save you on airfare.
Hike the nature trail and learn about local geology at Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park
Before descending into the sinkhole, stop at the visitor center to learn about the area's geology. For visitors who want a deeper appreciation of Devil's Millhopper, don't miss the ranger-led walk every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Pack a lunch and take advantage of the picnic tables and grills near the visitor center, or relax on the benches at the top of the staircase.
For visitors who don't want to climb into Devil's Millhopper, there's a half-mile nature trail following the edge of the sinkhole. Shaded by live oaks and hickory trees, the trail is flat and unpaved. A wooden fence separates the path from the hole, so you don't have to worry about falling in. Pets are allowed on the nature trail, in the sinkhole, and in the picnic area, but they must remain on a 6-foot leash at all times.
One tip for anyone chasing waterfalls in the sinkhole: Your best chance for seeing cascading falls is after a heavy rain. You are most likely to see rain and waterfalls between July and early September. Make sure to bring hiking shoes, bottles of water, sunscreen, and insect repellent. Depending on the time of year, consider packing a rain jacket and umbrella, in case you get caught outside during a downpour.
Longer hikes in the area and other things to do near Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park
You'll likely spend a maximum of a few hours at Devil's Millhopper, but there are lots of great things to do in the area afterward. If you're seeking longer hiking routes in the Gainesville area, consider Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, an overlooked Florida state park ideal for hikers and wildlife lovers wanting to avoid crowds. Situated 15 minutes south of Gainesville, the 23,000-acre preserve has tons of space, including over 30 miles of trails traversing the open prairies where wild horses and bison roam.
Another must-visit destination is Ginnie Springs, Florida's hidden campground that's a water lover's haven with dazzling springs and magical caverns. Only 30 minutes from Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park, the collection of seven crystal-clear, spring-fed pools remains around 72 degrees Fahrenheit all year. Visitors can relax on inner tubes, rent kayaks, go diving, or snorkel in the aquamarine waters. The recreational area is also home to primitive tent sites overlooking the water and over 100 RV sites with water and electricity hookups.
Those who'd rather not rough it in the woods can choose from the usual road trip hotels like the Days Inn or La Quinta, which are conveniently located only around 10 minutes from Devil's Millhopper. Alternatively, stay at the Magnolia Plantation, a beautifully preserved Victorian house in Gainesville's historic downtown. Built in 1885, this historic home is tucked away in a secret garden and is close to antique shops, boutiques, and restaurants.